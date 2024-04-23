Zenless Zone Zero is now open for pre-registration, which means it likely won't be long now until the aRPG launches

Get ready to welcome those Bangboos

Dive into action-packed combat

String stylish combos together like a boss

Pre-registration now open for all platforms

Fresh off our coverage about Zenless Zone Zero's upcoming tentative release date, we've now got official confirmation that pre-registration is finally open for HoYoverse's highly anticipated RPG. You can now get first dibs as soon as this stylish futuristic adventure on iOS, Android, PC and PS5 launches by signing up, with plenty of pre-registration rewards up for grabs as specific milestones are reached.

In Zenless Zone Zero, you can look forward to diving into plenty of action-packed combat filled to the brim with stylish combos you can chain together, all presented in jaw-dropping animations. Characters have colourfully designed costumes and even more colourful personalities as you play the role of a Proxy in a post-apocalyptic world.

I personally had an absolute blast weaving through the intuitive controls of the RPG's combat system, especially given how smoothly each skill flows into another as you chain combos like a boss. The animations also have no business being that good, to be honest, and I, for one, can't wait for the official launch.

Up to 20 Master Tapes and other awesome in-game goodies are up for grabs for players who sign up for the urban fantasy title. If you're a console gamer as well, you can head on over to the PlayStation Store and Epic Store.

Of course, for us mobile gamers, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Zenless Zone Zero on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.