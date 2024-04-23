Text Express: Word Adventure has a new publisher in Kwalee

The publisher intends to support developer Story Giant Games in expanding Text Express

Text Express: Word Adventure has a new publisher in the form of mobile giant Kwalee. Developed by Story Giant Games, we gave Text Express a glowing review thanks to its innovative mix of narrative-driven gameplay and crossword puzzles. With this new partnership, Story Giant seem to have high hopes it will push them to the next level...

Game director Tj’ièn Twijnstra said about the announcement, "Partnering with Kwalee is a huge opportunity for us at Story Giant Games to bring Tilly’s heartwarming journey to players all around the globe! We've crafted 'Text Express' into something truly unique in the mobile gaming space, and it's a game we lovingly call ‘not your average word game!’ It’s a true gem that deserves to be seen by everyone!"

While we're not usually privy to changes like this, it's certainly a big step for Story Giant. Publishing games on mobile tends to be one of the biggest hurdles for developers as even those with amazing, innovative game concepts may find it difficult to navigate bringing their games to app stores. While Story Giant has already done so, it would seem that Kwalee could give them the backing needed to really push Text Express to the next level.

Given Text Express has also featured at least three times as Apple's "Game of the Day" in March, it could very well be that we've got a new up-and-coming major game on our hands...

