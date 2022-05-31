Game Dev Tycoon: The best combos

Game Dev Tycoon is a simulator or tycoon style game where you are creating all sorts of games, as a game developer, hoping to grow your business, gain money, and eventually put all of the hard work onto employees so you won’t have to do the coding and art yourself. As it is in many games, creating games actually is way simplified in the game, and is really down to picking different topics and genres when creating your game, then working on adjusting sliders so that the right amount of time is spent in different areas.

It does take a bit of effort to understand what you should be doing when it comes to these sliders and picking different genres and topics for the types of games. We are going to go over what genres fit well with what topics, but before you know that, you should probably know the little tips and tricks on developing games in general. Especially the best combos in Game Dev Tycoon that you can use to improve the success of the game's sales.

First, let’s get into some tips for playing Game Dev Tycoon. If you are developing large games, you use 2D Graphics V4+ and 3D Graphics V3+. If you are developing an AAA game, you should be developing with 3D Graphics V5+ for the best results, along with 3 specialists allocated to the most important phases of your game’s genre. You should never develop two games in a row with the same Topic and Genre combination and you should never develop the sequel of a game with the same custom engine.

When it comes to the amount of work you need to put into each of the different phases of the game, it really depends on the genre, but here are some estimations to stand by for each genre.

Adventure genre

Phase 1: Engine: 0%, Gameplay: 0%, and Story: 100%

Phase 2: Dialogues: 100%, Level Design: 0%, and AI: 0%

Phase 3: World Design: 0%, Graphic: 100% and Sound: 80%

Action genre

Phase 1: Engine 100%, Gameplay: 80%, and Story: 0%

Phase 2: Dialogues: 0%, Level Design: 80%, and AI: 100%

Phase 3: World Design: 0, Graphic: 100%, and Sound: 80%

RPG genre

Phase 1: Engine: 0%, Gameplay: 80%, and Story: 100%

Phase 2: Dialogues: 100%, Level Design: 80% and AI: 0%

Phase 3: World Design: 100%, Graphic: 80% and Sound: 0%

Strategy games

Phase 1: Engine: 80%, Gameplay: 100%, and Story: 0%

Phase 2: Dialogues: 0%, Level Design: 100% and AI: 80%

Phase 3: World Design: 100%, Graphic: 0% and Sound: 80%

Simulations

Phase 1: Engine: 80%, Gameplay: 100% and Story: 0%

Phase 2: Dialogues: 0%, Level Design: 80% and AI: 0%

Phase 3: World Design: 100%, Graphic: 80% and Sound: 0%

Casual games

Phase 1: Engine 0%, Gameplay: 100% and Story: 0%

Phase 2: Dialogues: 0%, Level Design 100% and AI: 0%

Phase 3: World Design: 0%, Graphics: 100% and Sound 80%

Game Dev Tycoon best combos

Adventure combos

Action games combos

RPG combos

Strategy game combos

Simulation game combos

Casual game combos

Now let’s talk about the best combos for Game Dev Tycoon when it comes to the Genre and Topic combination.Adventure games do well with the topics of Spy, School, Time Travel, Zombies, Detective, Fantasy, Law, Life, Medieval, Mystery, Pirate, Prison and Romance.Action games do well with the topics of Airplane, Aliens, Alt, Cyberpunk, Dungeon, Fantasy, Horror, Hunting, Medieval, Military, Music, Martial Arts, History, Post Apocalyptic, Prison, Sci-Fi, Space, Sports, Spy, Superheroes, Time Travel, Rhythm, Werewolf and Zombie.RPG games do the best with the topics of Aliens, Alt, Cyberpunk, Detective, Dungeon, Fantasy, Fashion, History, Martial Arts, Medieval, Mystery, Post Apocalyptic, Sci-Fi, School, Spy, Vampire, Werewolf and Wild West.Strategy games do the best with the topics of Airplane, Aliens, City, Dungeon Evolution, Business, Government, Hacking, History, Medieval, Military, Space, School, Sci-Fi, Transport, UFO and Vocabulary.Simulations games do the best with the topics of Airplane, City, Dance, Dungeon, Business, Evolution, Fantasy, Game Dev, Government, Hacking, History, Hospital, Hunting, Life, Martial Arts, Military, Movies, Music, Prison, Racing, Rhythm, Sci-Fi, School, Space, Sports, Startups, Surgery, Transport, Virtual Pet and Vocabulary.Casual games do best with the topics of Comedy, Dance, Fashion, Airplane, Martial Arts, Movies, Music, Rhythm, Racing, Sports, Virtual Pet and Vocabulary.

Hopefully, with these tips and guides, you will be able to create the best combos that actually strike well with the gamers in Game Dev Tycoon, so you can continue to grow your empire.

