Razer Kishi Ultra launches with USB-C connectivity, featuring console comfort with portability

Hall Effect triggers and 3.5mm jack

Razer has officially announced the launch of the Razer Kishi Ultra for iOS and Android, featuring USB-C connectivity with an ergonomic design. The controller boasts immersive haptics as well to offer more engaging experiences for players on the go, along with Razer Chroma RGB so that you can game with style.

"With the Razer Kishi Ultra, we're not just elevating mobile gaming; we're transforming it," says Nick Bourne, Head of Razer’s Mobile, Console & Streaming Division. "We've taken the essence of console gaming and distilled it into a form factor that works with more devices than ever before, ensuring that the ultimate gaming experience is always within reach."

You can look forward to enjoying console controller features combined with portability, with its 8-way d-pad and ABXY buttons plus console-sized Hall Effect triggers. It's compatible with PCs and the iPad Mini, as well as with Android tablets up to 8". It also sports a handy 3.5mm audio jack.

Additionally, the Razer Kishi Ultra is designed so that it can support a wide range of phone cases, which eliminates the hassle of having to remove your case each time you're itching to play a game - a pretty nifty trick and one that's more than welcome for mobile gamers indeed. And finally, you can customise your gaming experience even further with the free Razer Nexus app.

For now, if you're eager to get your hands on the Razer Kishi Ultra, you can head on over to the official website. Each controller will set you back by £149.99 / $149.99 / €169.99 or your local equivalent.