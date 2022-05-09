Ever wondered are the best iPhone simulation games better than the real thing?

- added new titles and download links.

If you are a fan of simulation games, we strongly recommend you to keep reading. These are the best simulation games for iPhone and iPad!

Games that belong to this genre used to give PC owners the chance to prove just how dour and serious they were. They used to give PC owners the reasons to justify shelling out large quantities of cash for their expensive rigs.

Well, most of the time, anyway.

And while it might seem that these realistic simulacra would be poor fits for mobiles - requiring bags of computing power and complex input devices - they're actually proliferating on iOS.

After all, the modern mobile packs a walloping great processor and a hugely versatile touchscreen. You just have to get the user interface right.

So, here are ten simulation games for iPhone that we feel you should download immediately onto your iOS device. Though some are undeniably more realistic than others, all are worth your time.

Original list by Matt Thrower, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.