Our CookieRun: Crumble Caine Cookie guide can make it all okay with a snap! After all, everyone's having a good time, right? Right?

Caine Cookie is part of the first Cookie Run Crumble collab with The Amazing Digital Circus. He is the ringmaster in the show, but in Crumble, he's a simple supporting character (meaning he's a Support).

Even though he is hard to acquire and can only be obtained during the event, he is an amazing Support. His kit allows Caine Cookie to buff all allies' ATK and Duration Synergy, which makes him a good addition to several teams.

Let's dive into the guide and check Caine Cookie's best Sugar Runes!

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SP

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

The One Who's Running the Show

A snap of his fingers and the sky opens up, revealing the stage of today's grand adventure! Meet Caine Cookie, the great ringmaster of the Digital Circus! A snap, a well-timed reaction, and a good laugh can quickly smooth out any friction caused by, ahem, uncomfortable questions, because everyone MUST always be having a great time! Stick around, because the next adventure is sure to be even more amazing!Snaps fingers to deal damage to enemies.

Snaps fingers to raise allies' ATK and grant Duration Synergy.

Cooldown: 8.5 sec

ATK Increase: 40% / 44% / 48% / 52% / 56% / 60%

ATK Increase Duration: 7 sec

Duration Synergy Increase: 40% / 40% / 40% / 75% / 75% / 75%

Synergy Duration: 5 sec

Buff Range (Range): 6

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Caine Cookie can replace Cheesecake Cookie if he has enough upgrades. The main difference between them is that Caine Cookie grants Duration Synergy, so if that's something you want to spec into, that's the way to go.

Best Sugar Runes for Caine Cookie

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

I believe the best Sugar Runes for Caine Cookie are the ones that grant Skill AMP. You can get some additional Skill Haste too - that's about it.

Don't forget to read our CookieRun: Crumble tier list too for more rankings on the rest of the cookies in the batch!