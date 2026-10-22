No clowning around here - let our Cookie Run Kingdom: Pomni Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide help you make sense of her in this bizarre toy box world.

Pomni Cookie is part of the Cookie Run: Kingdom x The Amazing Digital Circus.

You want to aim for as much ATK as possible on her Toppings and Beascuit.

She is only useful when deployed alongside Jax Cookie to activate the Spotlight synergy.

It's not often that Cookie Run Kingdom gets collabs, but when it happens, you know it's going to be epic. This time it's a collab with The Amazing Digital Circus, the series that took the internet by storm with its quirky concept and insanely good plot.

One of the playable cookies in the collab is Pomni Cookie, and this guide will give you the best Beascuits and Toppings for her.

About Pomni Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

I'm Just Gonna Be Evil Jax Cookie's taunts cause Pomni Cookie to assume the role of a villain. She fires her gun at enemies, the bullets piercing her targets and ricocheting around to deal damage multiple times. The final bullet causes a powerful explosion at the centre of the battlefield. If there is only one target, it takes critical damage. If Pomni Cookie enters the battle together with Jax Cookie, it triggers the Spotlight effect, enhancing their skills. Whenever Jax Cookie uses their skill, they remove all incapacitating effects from Pomni Cookie and reset her cooldown. Pomni Cookie will immediately use her skill. Piercing Shot DMG: x8 hits over 1.6 sec: 84.4% of ATK per hit

Explosion DMG:

1 target or fewer: 214.2% of ATK: guaranteed CRIT

2 targets or more: 107.1% of ATK

Team ATK: +12.5% for 15.0 sec Spotlight ATK +15.0%, CRIT +20.0%, CRIT DMG +10.0%

Extra Explosion DMG: 250.0% of ATK

The best Pomni Cookie Toppings

Pomni Cookie is acookie who can be deployed in theShe is acookie, obtainable only from the limited event gacha and via event rewards. After the collab is gone, Pomni Cookie will be unobtainable.

Because Pomni Cookie has a really good skill (she has guaranteed CRIT), you want to go for full ATK. Make sure the Toppings have ATK as a sub-stat too.

5x Dragon's Mischief Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Pomni Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Pomni Cookie is the

Pomni Cookie can use either ATK or DMG Resist Bypass. In a normal team, she would be the ideal damage dealer if you can manage to upgrade her to max.

DMG Resist Bypass

ATK

(optional) Cooldown

Cookie Run: Kingdom x The Amazing Digital Circus collab

Part of this collab are two playable cookies, Pomni Cookie being one of them. The only other playable cookie from the CRK x TADC collab is Jax Cookie , and if you plan on using either, you need to deploy them both.

However, if you are a fan of the show, the other members of The Amazing Digital Circus are featured as collab characters. As Guest characters, you can obtain:

Ragatha Cookie

Gangle Cookie

Zooble Cookie

Kinger Cookie

Caine Cookie

These cookies are not playable, but they can roam around your kingdom freely and interact with each other or other cookies. You will also get their profile pic when you acquire them!

And if you're wondering how the other regulars stack up, our Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list should do the trick.