It never hurts to look on the bright side, even when you're stuck in an odd circus-themed loop. Let our CookieRun: Crumble Ragatha Cookie guide put a smile on your face!

Ragatha Cookie is part of the first Cookie Run Crumble collab with The Amazing Digital Circus. She is a little bit different from the other TADC cookies - she's far more cheerful, and admittedly a little bit less creepy (or more, depending on your standards, I guess?).

In Cookie Run Crumble, Ragatha is a tank in the truest meaning of the word. She can take a hit, and she can heal herself, traits which make maxing her all the more worth it. If you can, you should!

Below you will find out which are Ragatha Cookie's best Sugar Runes - let's dive in.

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Tank

: Tank Rarity: SP

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Worn-down Rag Dolly

A friendly rag doll stitched up with cloth, cotton, and a sturdy button. Ragatha Cookie willingly reaches out a hand to each Cookie she meets. She always tries to be there for her friends, stay optimistic, and look on the bright side. However, behind her cheerful button eye lies a sensitive, worried soul... which she continues to skillfully hide behind warm words and a kind smile.Reaches out a hand, dealing damage to enemies.

Reduces DMG taken by herself and recovers after the skill ends.

Cooldown: 10 sec

DMG Reduction: 35% / 40% / 45% / 50% / 55% / 60%

Damage Reduction Duration (Duration): 4 / 4 / 4 / 5 / 5 / 5 sec

Healing: 30% / 35% / 40% / 45% / 50% / 55% of Caster's HP Ignores Skill AMP Damage Down buffs are not affected by Skill AMP.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

If you have a provider for the Duration Synergy, you can use Ragatha Cookie as a front liner. She can work in a team that looks something like this:

Best Sugar Runes for Ragatha Cookie

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

Even though the DMG Reduction is not buffed by Skill AMP, the healing is. You can go for Skill AMP, but you should also get Skill Haste to try to get the cooldown of the skill to about 5 seconds.

With all those possible team comps, here's a friendly reminder to check our CookieRun: Crumble tier list!