CookieRun: Crumble Ragatha Cookie guide
It never hurts to look on the bright side, even when you're stuck in an odd circus-themed loop. Let our CookieRun: Crumble Ragatha Cookie guide put a smile on your face!
| CookieRun: Crumble
Ragatha Cookie is part of the first Cookie Run Crumble collab with The Amazing Digital Circus. She is a little bit different from the other TADC cookies - she's far more cheerful, and admittedly a little bit less creepy (or more, depending on your standards, I guess?).
In Cookie Run Crumble, Ragatha is a tank in the truest meaning of the word. She can take a hit, and she can heal herself, traits which make maxing her all the more worth it. If you can, you should!
Below you will find out which are Ragatha Cookie's best Sugar Runes - let's dive in.
- Element: Grass
- Type: Tank
- Rarity: SP
Cookie description:A friendly rag doll stitched up with cloth, cotton, and a sturdy button. Ragatha Cookie willingly reaches out a hand to each Cookie she meets. She always tries to be there for her friends, stay optimistic, and look on the bright side. However, behind her cheerful button eye lies a sensitive, worried soul... which she continues to skillfully hide behind warm words and a kind smile.
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Worn-down Rag DollyReaches out a hand, dealing damage to enemies.
Reduces DMG taken by herself and recovers after the skill ends.
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Damage Down buffs are not affected by Skill AMP.
Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsIf you have a provider for the Duration Synergy, you can use Ragatha Cookie as a front liner. She can work in a team that looks something like this:
- Ragatha Cookie
- Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician
- Macaron Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Nameless Cake Hound
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Cheesecake Cookie
- Devil Cookie
- Grapevine Cookie
- Herb Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Ragatha CookieEven though the DMG Reduction is not buffed by Skill AMP, the healing is. You can go for Skill AMP, but you should also get Skill Haste to try to get the cooldown of the skill to about 5 seconds.
- Skill Haste
- Skill AMP
With all those possible team comps, here's a friendly reminder to check our CookieRun: Crumble tier list!