She may be in a jester costume, but she's definitely no joke! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Pomni Cookie guide help you make the most of this circus collab cookie.

Pomni Cookie is part of the first Cookie Run Crumble collab with The Amazing Digital Circus. She is rumoured to be extremely strong if she has enough upgrades as a DPS. I've tested her a little bit, and she indeed deals a good amount of damage.

I would strongly recommend upgrading her to 5 stars before you deploy her, though, especially if you plan on using her in the Arena. Also, for the Arena, you will need a solid provider of Duration Synergy, so either a maxed-out Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician or Caine Cookie (from the TADC collab).

Now, let's see her best Sugar Runes!

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: SP

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

They All Get Guns

Cooldown: 6 sec

DMG Dealt: 62.1% / 65.2% / 68.3% / 72% / 75.8% / 80.1% of ATK

Effect Radius: 3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 4 / 4 / 4

Duration (Duration): 3 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

Pomni Cookie, the latest addition to the circus, is far more frazzled by her new environment than her jester costume would lead you to believe! Having dealt with numbers even before her sudden addition to the circus means that, even amidst all the chaos, she's mentally calculating the best way through any situation. Despite constant reminders that there is no exit, she continues to run in hopes that today will be the day she comes across that door.Creates obstacles and fires a bullet that bounces off them, dealing damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Pomni Cookie

Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

(+ others, ideally your strongest)

As long as you have a provider of Duration Synergy, you can safely deploy Adventurer Cookie and take advantage of the solid DoT he deals. A team could look like this:

Best Sugar Runes for Pomni Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

Pomni Cookie can work with Skill AMP, with CRIT, ATK AMP, and pretty much any other offensive stuff you want. Of course, it all depends on how you want to build your team . Unless you go for a full Evasion team, you can give Pomni Cookie any of the following Sugar Runes:

And before you go looking for that fabled exit, you might want to have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble codes too!