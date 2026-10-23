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CookieRun: Crumble Kinger Cookie guide

It's not easy being king, but our CookieRun: Crumble Kinger Cookie guide might just help you make a name for yourself across the land!

CookieRun: Crumble Kinger Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Kinger Cookie is part of the first Cookie Run Crumble collab with The Amazing Digital Circus. Kinger (or in this case, Kinger Cookie) is one of the oldest members of the Digital Circus and a beloved one among fans.

In Cookie Run Crumble, Kinger Cookie is a Support who can heal allies and remove crowd control, which makes him a solid pick for the Arena. However, to use him accordingly, you need a lot of copies to upgrade him. To really be useful, Kinger Cookie needs to reach at least 5 stars (you might need these CookieRun: Crumble codes for that!).

So, let's see what the best Sugar Runes for Kinger Cookie are!

  • Element: Light
  • Type: Support
  • Rarity: SP

Cookie description:

The circus' very own kingly king piece, Kinger Cookie! Having been part of the Digital Circus the longest, his memories and personality can be erratic and unreliable. On an average day, very few pay close mind to what this chess piece has to say. However, his light shines brightest of all in the darkness, so you should not set him aside so easily. 

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Butterfly Checkmate

Wraps an enemy with high ATK with rope, dealing Damage over Time and stunning them.
  • Cooldown: 4.5 / 4.5 / 4.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 sec
  • Healing: 122% / 128% / 134% / 141% / 148% / 157% of ATK
  • Butterflies (Volley): 3
Crowd Control

Interferes with the applied Cookie's actions by stun, transformation, or other methods.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Kinger Cookie benefits from the Volley Synergy, so you can deploy him next to Cheesecake Cookie or Chardonnay Cookie to activate it.

best sugar runes for kinger cookie in crc

Best Sugar Runes for Kinger Cookie

The ideal Sugar Runes for this collab Cookie are fairly straightforward. You should go for full Skill AMP to take his healing to the next level, which is not going to be easy, but it's going to make a huge difference.

  • Skill Haste

As for the other members of your squad, how about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list for more choice picks?

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.