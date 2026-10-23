CookieRun: Crumble Kinger Cookie guide
It's not easy being king, but our CookieRun: Crumble Kinger Cookie guide might just help you make a name for yourself across the land!
| CookieRun: Crumble
Kinger Cookie is part of the first Cookie Run Crumble collab with The Amazing Digital Circus. Kinger (or in this case, Kinger Cookie) is one of the oldest members of the Digital Circus and a beloved one among fans.
In Cookie Run Crumble, Kinger Cookie is a Support who can heal allies and remove crowd control, which makes him a solid pick for the Arena. However, to use him accordingly, you need a lot of copies to upgrade him. To really be useful, Kinger Cookie needs to reach at least 5 stars (you might need these CookieRun: Crumble codes for that!).
So, let's see what the best Sugar Runes for Kinger Cookie are!
- Element: Light
- Type: Support
- Rarity: SP
Cookie description:The circus' very own kingly king piece, Kinger Cookie! Having been part of the Digital Circus the longest, his memories and personality can be erratic and unreliable. On an average day, very few pay close mind to what this chess piece has to say. However, his light shines brightest of all in the darkness, so you should not set him aside so easily.
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Butterfly CheckmateWraps an enemy with high ATK with rope, dealing Damage over Time and stunning them.
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Interferes with the applied Cookie's actions by stun, transformation, or other methods.
Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsKinger Cookie benefits from the Volley Synergy, so you can deploy him next to Cheesecake Cookie or Chardonnay Cookie to activate it.
- Kinger Cookie
- Chardonnay Cookie
- (+ others)
Best Sugar Runes for Kinger CookieThe ideal Sugar Runes for this collab Cookie are fairly straightforward. You should go for full Skill AMP to take his healing to the next level, which is not going to be easy, but it's going to make a huge difference.
- Skill Haste
As for the other members of your squad, how about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list for more choice picks?