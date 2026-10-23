It's not easy being king, but our CookieRun: Crumble Kinger Cookie guide might just help you make a name for yourself across the land!

Kinger Cookie is part of the first Cookie Run Crumble collab with The Amazing Digital Circus. Kinger (or in this case, Kinger Cookie) is one of the oldest members of the Digital Circus and a beloved one among fans.

In Cookie Run Crumble, Kinger Cookie is a Support who can heal allies and remove crowd control, which makes him a solid pick for the Arena. However, to use him accordingly, you need a lot of copies to upgrade him. To really be useful, Kinger Cookie needs to reach at least 5 stars (you might need these CookieRun: Crumble codes for that!).

So, let's see what the best Sugar Runes for Kinger Cookie are!

Element : Light

: Light Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SP

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Butterfly Checkmate

Cooldown: 4.5 / 4.5 / 4.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5 sec

Healing: 122% / 128% / 134% / 141% / 148% / 157% of ATK

Butterflies (Volley): 3 Crowd Control Interferes with the applied Cookie's actions by stun, transformation, or other methods.

The circus' very own kingly king piece, Kinger Cookie! Having been part of the Digital Circus the longest, his memories and personality can be erratic and unreliable. On an average day, very few pay close mind to what this chess piece has to say. However, his light shines brightest of all in the darkness, so you should not set him aside so easily.Wraps an enemy with high ATK with rope, dealing Damage over Time and stunning them.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Kinger Cookie

Chardonnay Cookie

(+ others)

Kinger Cookie benefits from the Volley Synergy, so you can deploy him next to Cheesecake Cookie or Chardonnay Cookie to activate it.

Best Sugar Runes for Kinger Cookie

Skill Haste

The ideal Sugar Runes for this collab Cookie are fairly straightforward. You should go for full Skill AMP to take his healing to the next level, which is not going to be easy, but it's going to make a huge difference.

As for the other members of your squad, how about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list for more choice picks?