Apart from your passport and travel insurance (according to the official description), all you really need is a rope to go on an adventure - plus our CookieRun: Crumble Adventurer Cookie guide, of course!

Adventurer Cookie is the Indiana Jones of Cookie Run. He's a strong Cookie with solid damage over time and a 100% application rate, which is rare to see. In other words, Adventurer Cookie is a reliable one, even towards the mid-stages of the game.

You can deploy him in a fairly good team and use him until you get Space Doughnut's Royal Excellence or Moon Rabbit Cookie's Pampered with Persimmon. Alternatives also include Scorpion Cookie or Brightseeker Cookie, so it's entirely up to you when you'll swap him out.

So without further ado, let's see Adventurer Cookie's best Sugar Runes!

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: U

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Rope Master

Cooldown: 6 / 6 / 6 / 5 / 5 / 5 sec

Application Rate: 100%

Damage over Tick: 26% / 28% / 30% / 32% / 34% / 36%

Duration (Duration): 2 sec Debuff Rate Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES.

An idealistic Cookie who claims all you need for a long adventure is the rope at your waist! But is that really true? What about your passport? And travel insurance?!Wraps an enemy with high ATK with rope, dealing Damage over Time and stunning them.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

As long as you have a provider of Duration Synergy, you can safely deploy Adventurer Cookie and take advantage of the solid DoT he deals. A team could look like this:

Best Sugar Runes for Adventurer Cookie

(ideal) Focus Rate Increase

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

Adventurer Cookie can use pretty much any Sugar Runes, but I would strongly recommend focusing on Focus Rate, ATK and Skill AMP. Skill Haste can also be a solid choice.

And just in case you need more help with your lineup, our CookieRun: Crumble tier list should do the trick.