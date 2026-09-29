She can wield that lollipop like it's nobody's business, and our CookieRun: Crumble Strawberry Cookie guide can help you maximise her kit!

An adorable little pink Cookie swinging a massive lollipop - that's Strawberry Cookie, all right! She is a dear friend of GingerBrave, following in his footsteps in battle (since she's also a Charge Cookie). We'll focus on giving her the best Sugar Runes, so if you're excited to learn more about her, I say it's time to dive in.

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: C

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Stay Away...

Cooldown: 4 sec

DMG Dealt: 18.7% / 19.3% / 19.8% / 20.4% / 21% / 21.6% of ATK

Effect Radius: 3 / 3 / 3 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5

Duration (Duration): 1.5 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

A shy Cookie who becomes a bit more lively when talking about her favourite games. Don't underestimate the power of the candy wielded by Strawberry Cookie just because of that sweet strawberry scent! Perhaps being timid is exactly what gives her such explosive power.Swings lollipop, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Strawberry Cookie is a recipient of Duration Synergy, which makes it quite easy to use her in the early stages. The providers of this Synergy are Coffee Cookie and Cheerleader Cookie in the early stages, and Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician later on (but you probably won't use her at that point).

Strawberry Cookie fits into most early game teams, as long as you deploy one of the aforementioned providers.

Strawberry Cookie

Coffee Cookie / Cheerleader Cookie / Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

Devil Cookie

Grapevine Cookie

(+ others)

Best Sugar Runes for Strawberry Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

Focus Rate Increase

(optional) DEF AMP

(optional) HP AMP

(optional) Accuracy Rate

It's fairly easy to pick the Sugar Runes for Strawberry Cookie. You can give her virtually anything that buffs her ATK, but you can also give her some Focus Rate and defensive stats.

In the meantime, our guide on the best teams for CookieRun: Crumble should help you sort your squad too!