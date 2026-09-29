CookieRun: Crumble Strawberry Cookie guide
She can wield that lollipop like it's nobody's business, and our CookieRun: Crumble Strawberry Cookie guide can help you maximise her kit!
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| CookieRun: Crumble
| CookieRun: Crumble
An adorable little pink Cookie swinging a massive lollipop - that's Strawberry Cookie, all right! She is a dear friend of GingerBrave, following in his footsteps in battle (since she's also a Charge Cookie). We'll focus on giving her the best Sugar Runes, so if you're excited to learn more about her, I say it's time to dive in.
- Element: Fire
- Type: Charge
- Rarity: C
Cookie description:A shy Cookie who becomes a bit more lively when talking about her favourite games. Don't underestimate the power of the candy wielded by Strawberry Cookie just because of that sweet strawberry scent! Perhaps being timid is exactly what gives her such explosive power.
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Stay Away...Swings lollipop, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsStrawberry Cookie is a recipient of Duration Synergy, which makes it quite easy to use her in the early stages. The providers of this Synergy are Coffee Cookie and Cheerleader Cookie in the early stages, and Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician later on (but you probably won't use her at that point).
Strawberry Cookie fits into most early game teams, as long as you deploy one of the aforementioned providers.
- Strawberry Cookie
- Coffee Cookie / Cheerleader Cookie / Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician
- Devil Cookie
- Grapevine Cookie
- (+ others)
Best Sugar Runes for Strawberry CookieIt's fairly easy to pick the Sugar Runes for Strawberry Cookie. You can give her virtually anything that buffs her ATK, but you can also give her some Focus Rate and defensive stats.
- ATK AMP
- Skill Haste
- Skill AMP
- Focus Rate Increase
- (optional) DEF AMP
- (optional) HP AMP
- (optional) Accuracy Rate
In the meantime, our guide on the best teams for CookieRun: Crumble should help you sort your squad too!
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