Does your squad's AoE DPS need some boosting? With our CookieRun: Crumble Wizard Cookie guide, you can do just that.

The mighty little Wizard Cookie is quite a strong one, in fact. He's a simple, common Cookie, but he can take on any enemy - at least in the early game. He's got solid AoE DPS and is part of the story of many other instances in previous Cookie Run titles (like Kingdom, for example).

But if you want to know how to build him, this guide is dedicated to picking the best Sugar Runes for Wizard Cookie, so let's take a look at this tiny and mighty wizard guide!

Element : Light

: Light Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: C

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Magic Storm

Cooldown: 4 sec

DMG Dealt: 69.7% / 73.4% / 77.3% / 81.4% / 85.8% / 90.3% of ATK

Lightning Count (Rapid Fire): 3 / 3 / 3 / 4 / 4 / 4

A Cookie who gained the power to wield mighty magic after obtaining a magic candy staff. Oh, what joy that moment brought! He tries to keep a cool head compared to the other Cookies around him, and yet somehow always ends up picking fights.Summons lightning bolts, dealing damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Wizard Cookie

Grapevine Cookie

(+ others)

The only caveat of deploying Wizard Cookie is the fact that you can activate his Rapid Fire Synergy by deploying Grapevine Cookie. Since the only providers of this Synergy are Pinot Noir Cookie Orange Cookie , and Grapevine Cookie , it might be quite difficult early on (which is why he is not top-tier).

Best Sugar Runes for Wizard Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

Ideally, you want to give Wizard Cookie as much damage as you can. You can aim for Skill AMP, ATK AMP, and even Skill Haste. Optionally, CRIT can also work on him since Light damage scales well with crits.

Plus, we have the latest CookieRun: Crumble codes! Did you redeem them yet?