CookieRun: Crumble Onion Cookie guide
Onion-induced tears are never fun, so why not use them to your advantage in combat instead? Let our CookieRun: Crumble Onion Cookie guide help you drown your foes in tears!
| CookieRun: Crumble
The adorable Onion Cookie does no harm to anyone - except for those cookies that oppose her, I suppose. She's a support who deals consistent damage over time, but also debuffs enemies' damage.
We'll dedicate this guide to picking the best Sugar Runes for Onion Cookie, so let's take a look at how you can build her.
- Element: Dark
- Type: Support
- Rarity: U
Cookie description:An extremely timid Cookie who's terrified of ghosts. Once the tears start flowing, they just won't stop! Perhaps one day, Onion Cookie will realize why everything gets so eerie when she appears - and why clocks start ticking backward...
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Unstoppable TearsZones off an area with tears, dealing damage to nearby enemies and reducing their ATK.
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Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES.Ignores Skill AMP
Debuffs that reduce the target's stats are not affected by Skill AMP.
Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsSince Onion Cookie is only a receiver of the Range Synergy, you want to deploy a Cookie that can provide that to her. Ideally, you will deploy Knight Cookie at the start, and then switch over to Macaron Cookie.
- Onion Cookie
- Knight Cookie
- Princess Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Onion CookieThe Sugar Runes for Onion Cookie will require a little bit of Focus Rate, since that decides whether or not the debuffs will be applied to the targets. You can also look at getting some defensive stats, such as HP AMP or DMG Reduction.
- HP AMP
- DEF AMP
- Focus Rate Increase
- DMG Reduction
- Skill Haste
By the way, we also have the latest CookieRun: Crumble codes - go ahead and redeem them right away, and then take a look at our guide on the best teams!
CookieRun: Crumble Gumball Cookie guide