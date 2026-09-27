Onion-induced tears are never fun, so why not use them to your advantage in combat instead? Let our CookieRun: Crumble Onion Cookie guide help you drown your foes in tears!

The adorable Onion Cookie does no harm to anyone - except for those cookies that oppose her, I suppose. She's a support who deals consistent damage over time, but also debuffs enemies' damage.

We'll dedicate this guide to picking the best Sugar Runes for Onion Cookie, so let's take a look at how you can build her.

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Support

: Support Rarity: U

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Unstoppable Tears

Cooldown: 6.5 sec

DMG Dealt: 18.3% / 19.3% / 20.3% / 21.4% / 22.5% / 23.7% of ATK

Effect Radius (Range): 3.5

Duration: 2.5 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

ATK Down Chance: 30%

ATK Down: -10% / -10% / -10% / -15% / -15% / -15%

ATK Down Duration: 0.4 sec Debuff Rate Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES. Ignores Skill AMP Debuffs that reduce the target's stats are not affected by Skill AMP.

An extremely timid Cookie who's terrified of ghosts. Once the tears start flowing, they just won't stop! Perhaps one day, Onion Cookie will realize why everything gets so eerie when she appears - and why clocks start ticking backward...Zones off an area with tears, dealing damage to nearby enemies and reducing their ATK.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Since Onion Cookie is only a receiver of the Range Synergy, you want to deploy a Cookie that can provide that to her. Ideally, you will deploy Knight Cookie at the start, and then switch over to Macaron Cookie.

Best Sugar Runes for Onion Cookie

HP AMP

DEF AMP

Focus Rate Increase

DMG Reduction

Skill Haste

The Sugar Runes for Onion Cookie will require a little bit of Focus Rate, since that decides whether or not the debuffs will be applied to the targets. You can also look at getting some defensive stats, such as HP AMP or DMG Reduction.

By the way, we also have the latest CookieRun: Crumble codes - go ahead and redeem them right away, and then take a look at our guide on the best teams!