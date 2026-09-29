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CookieRun: Crumble Muscle Cookie guide

Bring on the big guns with this beefy tank using our handy CookieRun: Crumble Muscle Cookie guide!

CookieRun: Crumble Muscle Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

The beefy Muscle Cookie seems like a really good idea - he's a tank; he's easy to get and upgrade, but sadly, he's not a meta cookie at all... and why is that, you may wonder? 

The answer is simply because he is all over the place! He has a kit that deals damage, and he inflicts some crowd control (in the form of Lift). He doesn't get that much more defensive, which is sad for such a beefy Cookie.

If you do decide to use him, though, here are the best Sugar Runes for our beloved Muscle Cookie!

  • Element: Dark
  • Type: Tank
  • Rarity: C

Cookie description:

Only after diligently working Muscle Cookie's protein powder-infused dough for about three weeks does it finally start to develop that muscular flavour. Perhaps that long kneading and training process is exactly why this Cookie has a habit of throwing exercise equipment when angry. No worries, though. He cools off just about as quickly as he gets worked up!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Muscle King Power

Charges forward, dealing damage to enemies in his path.

Uppercuts enemies at the end of his charge, launching them into the air.

  • Cooldown: 3.5 sec
  • Charge DMG: 11.7% / 12.3% / 12.9% / 13.6% / 14.3% / 15% of ATK
  • Charge Duration: 0.33 sec
  • Uppercut DMG: 220.6% / 232.2% / 244.4% / 257.3% / 270.8% / 285% of ATK
  • Uppercut Lift: 0.45 / 0.45 / 0.45 / 0.6 / 0.6 / 0.6 sec
  • Uppercut Radius (Range): 1

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Muscle Cookie benefits from the Range Synergy, which in the early stages (where you will maybe use him) is provided by Knight Cookie. You can deploy them together, and then add whichever other Cookies you have.

the best sugar runes for muscle cookie full of protein in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Muscle Cookie

You can give him defensive Sugar Runes, such as DMG Reduction, or focus on full ATK.

  • ATK AMP
  • Skill AMP
  • DMG Reduction
  • Focus Rate Increase
  • Accuracy Rate

Of course, if you're curious about the other batch of bakes in the oven, how about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list?

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.