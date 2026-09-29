CookieRun: Crumble Muscle Cookie guide
Bring on the big guns with this beefy tank using our handy CookieRun: Crumble Muscle Cookie guide!
| CookieRun: Crumble
The beefy Muscle Cookie seems like a really good idea - he's a tank; he's easy to get and upgrade, but sadly, he's not a meta cookie at all... and why is that, you may wonder?
The answer is simply because he is all over the place! He has a kit that deals damage, and he inflicts some crowd control (in the form of Lift). He doesn't get that much more defensive, which is sad for such a beefy Cookie.
If you do decide to use him, though, here are the best Sugar Runes for our beloved Muscle Cookie!
- Element: Dark
- Type: Tank
- Rarity: C
Cookie description:Only after diligently working Muscle Cookie's protein powder-infused dough for about three weeks does it finally start to develop that muscular flavour. Perhaps that long kneading and training process is exactly why this Cookie has a habit of throwing exercise equipment when angry. No worries, though. He cools off just about as quickly as he gets worked up!
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Muscle King PowerCharges forward, dealing damage to enemies in his path.
Uppercuts enemies at the end of his charge, launching them into the air.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsMuscle Cookie benefits from the Range Synergy, which in the early stages (where you will maybe use him) is provided by Knight Cookie. You can deploy them together, and then add whichever other Cookies you have.
- Muscle Cookie
- Knight Cookie
- (+ others)
Best Sugar Runes for Muscle CookieYou can give him defensive Sugar Runes, such as DMG Reduction, or focus on full ATK.
- ATK AMP
- Skill AMP
- DMG Reduction
- Focus Rate Increase
- Accuracy Rate
Of course, if you're curious about the other batch of bakes in the oven, how about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list?