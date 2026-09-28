She stole 700 years of Time, so you'd best not waste any by getting her kit wrong. Let our Cookie Run Kingdom: Pulpo Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide help you out!

Pulpo Cookie has a unique design that takes inspiration from anime characters (surprisingly). She's a fun character to play, but sadly she's not that strong in the Arena given the current meta.

She can apply debuffs to enemies, but she can also deal quite a bit of damage if given the right Toppings/Beascuit. You can use her in the Arena if you want to, or you can use her in PvE - or you can simply not use her at all; it's entirely up to you.

I will share the best Toppings and Beascuit for her, so if you're eager to check them out, let's dive in.

About Pulpo Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

All, Wrapped Up Gift Fragments and Gift Boxes rain down upon enemy lines, dealing damage and increasing the Darkness-type damage they receive. Pulpo Cookie wraps the boxes in ribbons, pulling enemies together and Shackling them. The enemies take extra damage when Shackles ends. Pulpo Cookie gains Mobile Collection whenever a nearby non-Cookie enemy is Incapacitated or becomes Incapacitated while Shackled by her ribbons. Each time Mobile Collection reaches a certain number of stacks, it further increases the Darkness-type damage enemies receive (except bosses). Gift DMG: x12 hits over 2.5 sec: 48.8% of ATK per hit

Weakness: +60.0% for 15.0 sec

All, Wrapped Up DMG: 1311.1% of ATK

Ribbon Stacking: 4.0 sec

DMG after Ribbon Shackling ends: 1033.5% of ATK

Mobile Collection: gain x2 when a nearby enemy is Incapacitated, plus x3 if the enemy was Shackled with ribbons: ATK +1.5% and Cooldown -0.5% per stack: stacks up to x15

Darkness-type DMG Taken: +2.0% for every x1 stacks of Mobile Collection (except bosses)

Consuming Darkness: CRIT% -5.0%, Healing -5.0% for 8.0 sec: stacks up to x3

The best Pulpo Cookie Toppings

Pulpo Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha, after which she will be added to the Mileage Shop.

I'd recommend giving Pulpo Cookie full Cooldown Toppings, and getting some ATK and HP/DMG Resist as sub-stats.

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP/DMG Resist

Best Topping Tart

Pulpo Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Pulpo Cookie is the

I believe the Beascuits for her are fairly simple: you get a Legendary Dark Hearty Beascuit and try to get as much Dark DMG and Cooldown as possible. You can also get some HP or DMG Resist.

Dark DMG

DMG Resist

Cooldown

HP

Even though Pulpo Cookie is not a top-ranking Cookie in the current meta, you can still acquire her to complete your collection. Oh, and if you're curious about who ranks well in this meta, we have the updated Cookie Run Kingdom tier list right here.