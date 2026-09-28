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Cookie Run Kingdom: Pulpo Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

She stole 700 years of Time, so you'd best not waste any by getting her kit wrong. Let our Cookie Run Kingdom: Pulpo Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide help you out!

Cookie Run Kingdom: Pulpo Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom

Pulpo Cookie has a unique design that takes inspiration from anime characters (surprisingly). She's a fun character to play, but sadly she's not that strong in the Arena given the current meta.

She can apply debuffs to enemies, but she can also deal quite a bit of damage if given the right Toppings/Beascuit. You can use her in the Arena if you want to, or you can use her in PvE - or you can simply not use her at all; it's entirely up to you.

I will share the best Toppings and Beascuit for her, so if you're eager to check them out, let's dive in.

story of pulpo cookie in crk

About Pulpo Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Pulpo Cookie is a Support cookie, positioned in the Front line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha, after which she will be added to the Mileage Shop.

Skill:

All, Wrapped Up all wrapped up skill icon
Gift Fragments and Gift Boxes rain down upon enemy lines, dealing damage and increasing the Darkness-type damage they receive. Pulpo Cookie wraps the boxes in ribbons, pulling enemies together and Shackling them. The enemies take extra damage when Shackles ends. Pulpo Cookie gains Mobile Collection whenever a nearby non-Cookie enemy is Incapacitated or becomes Incapacitated while Shackled by her ribbons. Each time Mobile Collection reaches a certain number of stacks, it further increases the Darkness-type damage enemies receive (except bosses).
  • Gift DMG: x12 hits over 2.5 sec: 48.8% of ATK per hit
  • Weakness: +60.0% for 15.0 sec
  • All, Wrapped Up DMG: 1311.1% of ATK
  • Ribbon Stacking: 4.0 sec
  • DMG after Ribbon Shackling ends: 1033.5% of ATK
  • Mobile Collection: gain x2 when a nearby enemy is Incapacitated, plus x3 if the enemy was Shackled with ribbons: ATK +1.5% and Cooldown -0.5% per stack: stacks up to x15
  • Darkness-type DMG Taken: +2.0% for every x1 stacks of Mobile Collection (except bosses)
  • Consuming Darkness: CRIT% -5.0%, Healing -5.0% for 8.0 sec: stacks up to x3

The best Pulpo Cookie Toppings

the best cooldown toppings for pulpo cookie in crk

I'd recommend giving Pulpo Cookie full Cooldown Toppings, and getting some ATK and HP/DMG Resist as sub-stats.

  • 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP/DMG Resist 

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Pulpo Cookie is the Swift Chocolate Tart.

Pulpo Cookie's best Beascuit setup

the best beascuit for pulpo cookie in crk

I believe the Beascuits for her are fairly simple: you get a Legendary Dark Hearty Beascuit and try to get as much Dark DMG and Cooldown as possible. You can also get some HP or DMG Resist.

  • Dark DMG
  • DMG Resist
  • Cooldown
  • HP

Even though Pulpo Cookie is not a top-ranking Cookie in the current meta, you can still acquire her to complete your collection. Oh, and if you're curious about who ranks well in this meta, we have the updated Cookie Run Kingdom tier list right here.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.