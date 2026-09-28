Cookie Run Kingdom: Pulpo Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
She stole 700 years of Time, so you'd best not waste any by getting her kit wrong. Let our Cookie Run Kingdom: Pulpo Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide help you out!
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
Pulpo Cookie has a unique design that takes inspiration from anime characters (surprisingly). She's a fun character to play, but sadly she's not that strong in the Arena given the current meta.
She can apply debuffs to enemies, but she can also deal quite a bit of damage if given the right Toppings/Beascuit. You can use her in the Arena if you want to, or you can use her in PvE - or you can simply not use her at all; it's entirely up to you.
I will share the best Toppings and Beascuit for her, so if you're eager to check them out, let's dive in.
About Pulpo Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomPulpo Cookie is a Support cookie, positioned in the Front line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha, after which she will be added to the Mileage Shop.
Skill:
|All, Wrapped Up
|Gift Fragments and Gift Boxes rain down upon enemy lines, dealing damage and increasing the Darkness-type damage they receive. Pulpo Cookie wraps the boxes in ribbons, pulling enemies together and Shackling them. The enemies take extra damage when Shackles ends. Pulpo Cookie gains Mobile Collection whenever a nearby non-Cookie enemy is Incapacitated or becomes Incapacitated while Shackled by her ribbons. Each time Mobile Collection reaches a certain number of stacks, it further increases the Darkness-type damage enemies receive (except bosses).
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The best Pulpo Cookie Toppings
I'd recommend giving Pulpo Cookie full Cooldown Toppings, and getting some ATK and HP/DMG Resist as sub-stats.
- 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP/DMG Resist
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Pulpo Cookie is the Swift Chocolate Tart.
Pulpo Cookie's best Beascuit setup
I believe the Beascuits for her are fairly simple: you get a Legendary Dark Hearty Beascuit and try to get as much Dark DMG and Cooldown as possible. You can also get some HP or DMG Resist.
- Dark DMG
- DMG Resist
- Cooldown
- HP
Even though Pulpo Cookie is not a top-ranking Cookie in the current meta, you can still acquire her to complete your collection. Oh, and if you're curious about who ranks well in this meta, we have the updated Cookie Run Kingdom tier list right here.