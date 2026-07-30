Duck Survival hero tier list (July 2026) - You don't want to be a sitting duck out there, do you?

It's a duck-eat-duck world out there - or zombie-eat-duck, to be more precise. Let our Duck Survival hero tier list help you make it out in one piece!

When you first dive into battle, it's all about you against the world - a world that wants to eat you alive, but that's beside the point. I've decided to dive a little deeper into this roguelike survival shooter and give you a complete Duck Survival tier list of the heroes.

While they are not exactly ducks, they will help our main duck in battle. We'll rank them all, and since they each pair with a specific skill to create a combo, we'll also discuss that in our Duck Survival skills guide.

About the heroes in Duck Survival

Until we discuss the skills, I say we take a closer look at the heroes and what they bring to the table.

Since the heroes will help your main character (the duck) deal with enemies, you want to pick the best ones (once you've unlocked them, of course). Those would typically be heroes that have crowd control, solid skills and skill combos, and also decent scaling. Heroes will cast their skills automatically, and upgrade them when you level them up/star them up.

It's imperative that you try to think of a good team, because you want the heroes and skills to have some synergy. Each of the skills you unlock can buff a hero, and vice versa. So, if you go for a full "frost team", you won't need to pick skills like Meteor, which don't really do much other than take up space.

That's why the heroes you deploy are so important here. You should always pick skills that have good synergy with the heroes.

Hero rarity is not all that important

The heroes range from Epic to Legendary and Myth. The Epic ones can be good, and they're a lot more common than the Legendary or Myth ones. That makes them a lot easier to upgrade, so unlocking their full potential will come easier. That's exactly why you will see names like Polar Hunter Lila next to Legendaries like Storm Thunder Aula. It's all about what they bring to the table and how well they will perform long-term.: whenever you collect heroes, you will also unlock Bonding passives. Those passives will grant your skills extra stats, but it doesn't mean the heroes need to be deployed together to activate them. It's good to upgrade them whenever you can so you can benefit from those stats (especially your main heroes).

Now let's see the best heroes in Duck Survival!

Duck Survival hero tier list

Tier Hero name S Rocket Cole, Flame Witch Emily, Frost Commander Mir, Raging Thunder Bell, Justice Barrier Eric A Magma Hammer Lava, Storm Thunder Aula, Indomitable Will Bru, Last Ranger Rennes, Iron Axe Gordon, Polar Hunter Lila B Snow Shadow Karl, Apocalypse Shadow Linda, Young Genius Brian, Spark Girl Phoebe, Dr. Magnetic Storm Rex, Pigeon Rachel, Iron Armor 28 Hank C Glacial Vanguard Luke, Wasteland Mechanic Max, Radium Eye Lux

Check the following pages for more information about some of the heroes!