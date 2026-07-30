Duck Survival hero tier list (July 2026) - You don't want to be a sitting duck out there, do you?
| Duck Survival
It's a duck-eat-duck world out there - or zombie-eat-duck, to be more precise. Let our Duck Survival hero tier list help you make it out in one piece!
When you first dive into battle, it's all about you against the world - a world that wants to eat you alive, but that's beside the point. I've decided to dive a little deeper into this roguelike survival shooter and give you a complete Duck Survival tier list of the heroes.
While they are not exactly ducks, they will help our main duck in battle. We'll rank them all, and since they each pair with a specific skill to create a combo, we'll also discuss that in our Duck Survival skills guide.
About the heroes in Duck SurvivalUntil we discuss the skills, I say we take a closer look at the heroes and what they bring to the table.
Since the heroes will help your main character (the duck) deal with enemies, you want to pick the best ones (once you've unlocked them, of course). Those would typically be heroes that have crowd control, solid skills and skill combos, and also decent scaling. Heroes will cast their skills automatically, and upgrade them when you level them up/star them up.
It's imperative that you try to think of a good team, because you want the heroes and skills to have some synergy. Each of the skills you unlock can buff a hero, and vice versa. So, if you go for a full "frost team", you won't need to pick skills like Meteor, which don't really do much other than take up space.
That's why the heroes you deploy are so important here. You should always pick skills that have good synergy with the heroes.
Hero rarity is not all that importantThe heroes range from Epic to Legendary and Myth. The Epic ones can be good, and they're a lot more common than the Legendary or Myth ones. That makes them a lot easier to upgrade, so unlocking their full potential will come easier. That's exactly why you will see names like Polar Hunter Lila next to Legendaries like Storm Thunder Aula. It's all about what they bring to the table and how well they will perform long-term. Good to know: whenever you collect heroes, you will also unlock Bonding passives. Those passives will grant your skills extra stats, but it doesn't mean the heroes need to be deployed together to activate them. It's good to upgrade them whenever you can so you can benefit from those stats (especially your main heroes).
Now let's see the best heroes in Duck Survival!
Duck Survival hero tier list
|Tier
|Hero name
|S
|Rocket Cole, Flame Witch Emily, Frost Commander Mir, Raging Thunder Bell, Justice Barrier Eric
|A
|Magma Hammer Lava, Storm Thunder Aula, Indomitable Will Bru, Last Ranger Rennes, Iron Axe Gordon, Polar Hunter Lila
|B
|Snow Shadow Karl, Apocalypse Shadow Linda, Young Genius Brian, Spark Girl Phoebe, Dr. Magnetic Storm Rex, Pigeon Rachel, Iron Armor 28 Hank
|C
|Glacial Vanguard Luke, Wasteland Mechanic Max, Radium Eye Lux
Check the following pages for more information about some of the heroes!
Rocket Cole
- Bond skill: Meteorite
Cole is great with a fire team, if you can manage to put one together. He is a Myth rarity hero, which automatically grants him stats above those of the Legendary heroes. If you can get Cole relatively early on, then upgrading them should be your main priority.
Meteorite is the skill he pairs with, and it's really good if you can max it. This pairs especially well with Cole's Inferno Missile, but also with the skill of the other heroes that Cole has a bond with: Iron Armor 28 Hank and Magma Hammer Lava (notably Lava).
Flame Witch Emily
- Bond skill: Flame Strike
Emily has a good skill, but it truly shines if you can upgrade her Ultimate. She will deal constant AoE fire damage, and that means you won't have so much CC, but you will do damage over time.
Her bond is with Spark Girl Phoebe, and even though Phoebe is not such a "wow" hero, Emily more than makes up for it in my experience. If you have access to Flame Strike and Meteorite at the same time, and you somehow can upgrade them both, you're almost guaranteed to win every battle.
Frost Commander Mir
- Bond skill: Freezing Icicle
Mir is a core hero if you want to play a frost team. You can have her do damage, but also crowd control in the form of Freeze to the enemies. She's a pretty good buffer too, if you can consider her Ice Shield. This skill will shield the lowest HP ally, as well as heal them, which is what makes her so good.
She bonds with Polar Hunter Lila, and both of them have good synergy with Freezing Icicle - I strongly recommend deploying them both if you want to have an easy breezy chilly time dealing with the waves.
If you're still looking to pass judgment and rank other lineups, how about our Last Furry Survival tier list or Dragon Village 3 tier list?