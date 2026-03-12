Cookie Run Kingdom: Sugar Swan Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Sugar Swan Cookie grants Sweet Sugar Feather to her team, and rises in the air. She then spreads her wings, healing the team and dealing damage to enemies. If there are no other Healing Cookies on the team except Sugar Swan Cookie, she will instantly revive a fallen Cookie. In this case, Sugar Swan Cookie will be removed from the battle, but come back from the egg as a swan that does not take damage for a certain period of time. If Sugar Swan Cookie is defeated, she will immediately turn into a swan. In her swan form, Sugar Swan Cookie grants Sweet Sugar Feather to her team, unfolds Galaxy Lake around herself, periodically healing all allies except herself and granting Galaxy Lake Sanctuary. Sugar Swan Cookie will revive fallen allies while in her swan form as well. Upon returning to her Cookie form, Sugar Swan Cookie instantly uses her skill. If she does so, having used up all available revivals, she will grant Final Protection to all allies except herself - this effect triggers once per battle. After that, Sugar Swan Cookie will lose her powers and take the form of a little swan. The little swan regains her powers at given intervals. If there are no other Cookies left fighting and Sugar Swan Cookie has used all available revivals, the battle ends. If you equip the Sugar Swan's Shining Feather Treasure while Sugar Swan Cookie is on the team, Sugar Swan Cookie will have fewer available revivals. At the start of the battle, Sugar Swan Cookie applies Breath of Life to herself. As the guardian of all living beings, the stronger Sugar Swan Cookie becomes, the stronger Aura of Vitality effect her allies will gain.