Cookie Run Kingdom: Sugar Swan Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
Keep things sweet and simple with our Sugar Swan Cookie Toppings guide, because while she might look harmless, she's actually a force to be reckoned with!
- Sugar Swan Cookie needs a mix of damage and Amplify Buff or Crit
- She works extremely well in the Arena, alongside Eternal Sugar Cookie
- Eternal Sugar Cookie can revive her teammates a few times
Bearing a pretty close resemblance to Doughael, Sugar Swan Cookie looks like an ice sculpture (or sugar sculpture in this case, I guess). She's colourful, sparkly, and her skill does IRL damage too - reading it alone can give you a headache.
Since her kit is complicated at first, I'll make it really simple. I'll give you the best Toppings for Sugar Swan Cookie, a good choice of Beascuits, and a solid team to deploy her with. Sounds good? Let's dive in.
About Sugar Swan Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomSugar Swan Cookie is a Healing cookie, positioned in the Rear line. She is a Legendary cookie, and you can obtain her from the exclusive release gacha, or get their Soulstones from the regular/rate-up gachas.
Skill:
|Wings of Sugar
|
Sugar Swan Cookie grants Sweet Sugar Feather to her team, and rises in the air. She then spreads her wings, healing the team and dealing damage to enemies.
If there are no other Healing Cookies on the team except Sugar Swan Cookie, she will instantly revive a fallen Cookie. In this case, Sugar Swan Cookie will be removed from the battle, but come back from the egg as a swan that does not take damage for a certain period of time. If Sugar Swan Cookie is defeated, she will immediately turn into a swan. In her swan form, Sugar Swan Cookie grants Sweet Sugar Feather to her team, unfolds Galaxy Lake around herself, periodically healing all allies except herself and granting Galaxy Lake Sanctuary. Sugar Swan Cookie will revive fallen allies while in her swan form as well. Upon returning to her Cookie form, Sugar Swan Cookie instantly uses her skill. If she does so, having used up all available revivals, she will grant Final Protection to all allies except herself - this effect triggers once per battle. After that, Sugar Swan Cookie will lose her powers and take the form of a little swan. The little swan regains her powers at given intervals. If there are no other Cookies left fighting and Sugar Swan Cookie has used all available revivals, the battle ends.
If you equip the Sugar Swan's Shining Feather Treasure while Sugar Swan Cookie is on the team, Sugar Swan Cookie will have fewer available revivals.
At the start of the battle, Sugar Swan Cookie applies Breath of Life to herself. As the guardian of all living beings, the stronger Sugar Swan Cookie becomes, the stronger Aura of Vitality effect her allies will gain.
|
|Guardian of Life
|
|Swan Transformation & Galaxy Lake
|
|Breath of Life
|
|Aura of Vitality
|
The best Sugar Swan Cookie Toppings
The best Toppings you can give Sugar Swan Cookie can either be a mix of damage ones + Crit, or full Amplify Buff:
- 2x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory) + 3x Juicy Apple Jelly with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)
or
- 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Sugar Swan Cookie is the Searing Raspberry Tart.
Sugar Swan Cookie's best Beascuit setup
I personally managed to get a 4x ATK Beascuit, so I went and upgraded that for Sugar Swan Cookie. It's a simple Legendary Sweet Beascuit, as you can see, but it gets the job done. You can go for some additional Amplify Buff as well, which should help.
- ATK
- Amplify Buff
Is Sugar Swan Cookie good? Here's a team for her!If you're looking to use her for the Arena or story mode, she is insanely good. You can make an Arena team with the following cookies:
- Sugar Swan Cookie
- Millennial Tree Cookie
- Eternal Sugar Cookie
- Venom Dough Cookie
- Dark Enchantress Cookie
Of course, to make sure you're well-equipped for all the battles ahead, we have some Cookie Run Kingdom codes that you can redeem, too!
