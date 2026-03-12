Menu
Cookie Run Kingdom: Sugar Swan Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Keep things sweet and simple with our Sugar Swan Cookie Toppings guide, because while she might look harmless, she's actually a force to be reckoned with!

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Sugar Swan Cookie needs a mix of damage and Amplify Buff or Crit
  • She works extremely well in the Arena, alongside Eternal Sugar Cookie
  • Eternal Sugar Cookie can revive her teammates a few times

Bearing a pretty close resemblance to Doughael, Sugar Swan Cookie looks like an ice sculpture (or sugar sculpture in this case, I guess). She's colourful, sparkly, and her skill does IRL damage too - reading it alone can give you a headache. 

Since her kit is complicated at first, I'll make it really simple. I'll give you the best Toppings for Sugar Swan Cookie, a good choice of Beascuits, and a solid team to deploy her with. Sounds good? Let's dive in.

story of sugar swan cookie in crk

About Sugar Swan Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Sugar Swan Cookie is a Healing cookie, positioned in the Rear line. She is a Legendary cookie, and you can obtain her from the exclusive release gacha, or get their Soulstones from the regular/rate-up gachas. 

Skill:

Wings of Sugar wings of sugar skill icon
Sugar Swan Cookie grants Sweet Sugar Feather to her team, and rises in the air. She then spreads her wings, healing the team and dealing damage to enemies.

If there are no other Healing Cookies on the team except Sugar Swan Cookie, she will instantly revive a fallen Cookie. In this case, Sugar Swan Cookie will be removed from the battle, but come back from the egg as a swan that does not take damage for a certain period of time. If Sugar Swan Cookie is defeated, she will immediately turn into a swan. In her swan form, Sugar Swan Cookie grants Sweet Sugar Feather to her team, unfolds Galaxy Lake around herself, periodically healing all allies except herself and granting Galaxy Lake Sanctuary. Sugar Swan Cookie will revive fallen allies while in her swan form as well. Upon returning to her Cookie form, Sugar Swan Cookie instantly uses her skill. If she does so, having used up all available revivals, she will grant Final Protection to all allies except herself - this effect triggers once per battle. After that, Sugar Swan Cookie will lose her powers and take the form of a little swan. The little swan regains her powers at given intervals. If there are no other Cookies left fighting and Sugar Swan Cookie has used all available revivals, the battle ends.

If you equip the Sugar Swan's Shining Feather Treasure while Sugar Swan Cookie is on the team, Sugar Swan Cookie will have fewer available revivals.

At the start of the battle, Sugar Swan Cookie applies Breath of Life to herself. As the guardian of all living beings, the stronger Sugar Swan Cookie becomes, the stronger Aura of Vitality effect her allies will gain.
  • Sugar Feather Healing: heals all allies for 21.1% of ATK every 0.3 sec for 1.3 sec + 1.3% of the target's Max HP
  • Sweet Sugar Feather: DMG Resist +10.0%, DMG Dampening +26.0%, CRIT Resist +17.5%, ATK +45.0% for all allies for 20.0 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Sugar Feather Single-hit DMG: 675.4% of ATK
  • Blessing of Light: Amplify Buff +10.0%, DMG Resist +15.0% for 20.0 sec upon using skill; stacks up to x1 
Guardian of Life
  • Revives ally Cookies up to x2 times per battle (x1 if Sugar Swan's Shining Feather Treasure is equipped)
  • Revival: revives with 100% HP + HP Shield equal to 10.0% of Max HP for 5.0 sec
Swan Transformation & Galaxy Lake
  • Swan Form: 6.0 sec
  • Galaxy Lake Healing: heals allies (excluding self) in the Galaxy Lake for 21.5% of ATK + 0.8% of the target's Max HP every 0.7 sec
  • Galaxy Lake Sanctuary: DMG Resist +35.0%, Amplify Buff +17.5%, Debuff Resist +25.0% for allies (excluding self) in the Galaxy Lake every 0.7 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Swan's Final Protection: heals all allies (excluding self) for 3.0% of Max HP every 0.1 sec for 0.9 sec; removes debuffs 
Breath of Life
  • Max HP +30.0%, DMG Resist +30.0%, DMG Dampening +27.5%
  • If there are 2 Revivals left: additional DMG Dampening +62.5% 
Aura of Vitality
  • Healing +0.8% for every 1.0% of ATK gained from Toppings (capped at 35.0%)

The best Sugar Swan Cookie Toppings

toppings of crit and attack for sugar swan cookie

The best Toppings you can give Sugar Swan Cookie can either be a mix of damage ones + Crit, or full Amplify Buff:

  • 2x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory) + 3x Juicy Apple Jelly with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

  • 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Sugar Swan Cookie is the Searing Raspberry Tart.

Sugar Swan Cookie's best Beascuit setup

full attack beascuit for sugar swan cookie

I personally managed to get a 4x ATK Beascuit, so I went and upgraded that for Sugar Swan Cookie. It's a simple Legendary Sweet Beascuit, as you can see, but it gets the job done. You can go for some additional Amplify Buff as well, which should help.

  • ATK
  • Amplify Buff

Is Sugar Swan Cookie good? Here's a team for her!

If you're looking to use her for the Arena or story mode, she is insanely good. You can make an Arena team with the following cookies:

Of course, to make sure you're well-equipped for all the battles ahead, we have some Cookie Run Kingdom codes that you can redeem, too!

Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.