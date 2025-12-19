Cookie Run Kingdom: Millennial Tree Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Millennial Tree Cookie is a support who has to be placed in the front line.

He buffs all the other Legendary Cookies, but he can be a great addition to any Grass team.

His build relies on having a lot of HP, since his skill scales based on that.

As if he's been taken straight out of Lord of the Rings (looking at you, Elrond), Millennial Tree Cookie is a support who can do A LOT - especially in the Arena. If you're curious how to build him, and if you managed to get him too, this is the guide you've been looking for.

Before we go any further, it's important to know that Millennial Tree Cookie is the same element as White Lily Cookie, so you want to use them both in the same team, so you can benefit from Grass-element improvements.

Let's check out the best Toppings and Beascuits you can use for Millennial Tree Cookie, then, shall we?

About Millennial Tree Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Millennial Tree Millennial Tree Cookie extends his roots into the earthbread and transforms into the World Tree, dealing damage to enemies. In this state, he will dispel all debuffs applied to himself and gain the World Tree HP Shield that cannot be affected by Zap or Overcurrent. Millennial Tree Cookie will also create a Sanctuary area where he will continuously restore allies' HP (except Safeguarded Cookies) and the World Tree HP Shield. Once the World Tree HP Shield is removed, the Sanctuary effect will weaken. Also, Millennial Tree Cookie will scatter Sacred Seeds at certain intervals, dealing damage and restoring his own HP or his World Tree HP Shield. After the end of the World Tree's duration, Millennial Tree Cookie will inflict the Equilibrium debuff upon the enemy from whom he received the greatest amount of damage during his transformation. If there are no enemies around Millennial Tree Cookie during his transformation, it will automatically cancel, and a portion of the remaining duration time will be deducted from his skill cooldown. If there are no Defense Cookies on the team, Millennial Tree Cookie will use Nature's Protection. As the source of all elements, Millennial Tree Cookie gains the Elemental Seer buff if there are Cookies of 4 or more different elements on the team. Also, during his transformation, he will grant the Elemental Force buff to the team. If the Cookies are the Guardians of Nature, they will receive a stronger Elemental Force: The Guardians buff. At the beginning of the battle, Millennial Tree Cookie will gain the Majesty of Eons buff. World Tree: 10 sec

World Tree Single-hit DMG: 102.4% of ATK, ignores 35.0% of the target's DMG Resist

World Tree HP Shield: blocks damage equal to 100.0% of own Max HP for 15 .0 sec

HP Shield Restoration: 100.0% of Healing received from Sanctuary and Sacred Seeds

Healing: during transformation, heals team for 0.64% of own Max HP every 0.5 sec

Weakened Periodic Healing: during transformation, heals team for 0.5% of own Max HP every 0.5 sec

Sacred Seed: deals 6 hits over 2.3 sec; 17.0% of ATK + 15.5% of Max HP (Cookies) / 11.5% of ATK (Others) per hit, ignores 35.0% of the target's DMG Resist

Sacred Seed Healing (Self): 2.0% of Max HP per tick Nature's Protection Taunt & Debuff Resist (Self): +20.0%

Sheltering Branches: team's DMG Dampening -20.0%, DMG Resist +35.0%, Amplify Buff +25.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Blessing of the World Tree: during transformation, team's ATK +12.5%, DMG +20.0%; stacks up to x1

Weakened Blessing of the World Tree: during transformation, team's ATK +10.0%, DMG +15.0%; stacks up to x1 Equilibrium DMG: 855.6% of ATK, ignores 35.0% of the target's DMG Resist

Equilibrium: dispels all buffs, prevents Healing for 6 sec, DMG received +44.5%; stacks up to x1 Elemental Seer & Elemental Force Elemental Seer: Cooldown -25.0%, Max HP +35.0%, DMG Dampening +37.5%, DMG Resist +30.0%

Sea Fairy Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, Frost Queen Cookie, Wind Archer Cookie, Fire Spirit Cookie, Millennial Tree Cookie, Moonlight Cookie: ATK +12.0%, CRIT% +10.0%, CRIT DMG +15.0%, DMG +20.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Others: DMG +15.0%, DMG Dampening +25.0%, CRIT Resist +35.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Divine Seed: deals x6 hits over 2.3 sec; 47.3% of ATK + 23.5% of Max HP (Cookies) / 12.8% of ATK (Others) per hit, ignores 35.0% of target's DMG Resist; DMG taken +15.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Divine Seed Healing (Self): 15.0% of Max HP per tick Majesty of Eons Debuff Resist: +30.0%

CRIT DMG Resist: +35.0%

Cooldown +1.0% per 2.0% HP gained from Beascuit bonus effects (capped at +15.0%)

Skill DMG Resist Bypass +1.0% per 1.0% HP gained from Beascuit bonus effects (capped at +30.0%) Rally Effect - Legendary Tree The World Tree grows larger with each Legendary Cookie on the team: Team's DMG Resist +7.0%, Healing +5.0%; stacks up to x7

The best Toppings for Millennial Tree Cookie

Millennial Tree Cookie is a cookie, residing in the

The best Toppings I can recommend for Millennial Tree Cookie are the HP ones. You want your MT Cookie to tank as much as he possibly can, given that he's a front liner. Also, you can go for a lot of HP with additional DMG Resist or ATK/Cooldown on his Toppings:

Resonant: 5x Ancient Root Peanut with HP (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown, or DEF

with HP (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown, or DEF Normal: 5x Healthy Peanut with HP (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown or DEF

Best Topping Tart

Millennial Tree Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for him is definitely the matching

Since his skill relies on him having additional HP on his Beascuit, I would recommend you get at least another 30% HP on the Beascuit, plus some extra DMG Resist. The rest of the stats are a plus (like Cooldown), but I do believe a full HP build is where he shines.

HP

DMG Resist

Cooldown

(optional) DEF

(optional) Amplify Buff

If you're interested in some of the other healers, we've already covered Pure Vanilla Cookie and Mystic Flour Cookie, two of the best healers/supports we've had so far!