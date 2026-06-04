Cookie Run Kingdom: Povidone-Iodine Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Does a spoonful of sugar truly help the medicine go down? Let our guide on the best Povidone-Iodine Cookie toppings help you maximise the "Raging Scalpel" of R&D!

Povidone-Iodine Cookie can deal a lot of damage, but you need to give her a really good Beascuit.

Aim for Steel DMG or DMG Resist Bypass for more damage output.

Alternatively, you can also look for additional Max HP.

Joining the Kingdom up next is a rather unique cookie - she doesn't take after food, but rather medicine (more precisely, iodine solution). One could say she's not exactly an edible cookie, like some of our other cookies (take Creme Brulee Cookie or Linzer Cookie, for instance).

Her name is Povidone-Iodine Cookie, and she is a Super Epic cookie who means business. She is part of Episode 3 from Timeline of Fate, the chapter released alongside Timekeeper Cookie.

Today, my goal is to give you the best build for Povidone-Iodine Cookie in CRK, so you can pick the best Beascuit and Toppings for her. Let's dive in.

About Povidone-Iodine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Ethically Ambiguous Experiments Sprays Red Antiseptic forward; if target is a Cookie, applies Red Antiseptic debuff. Deals damage, then applies Healing debuff proportional to Max HP and reducing damage dealt by the target. Additionally, applies Healing Prevention to the target with the lowest current HP. Attacks with saw, dealing DMG; if target is a Cookie, applies Excessive Vampiric Bite (Excessive Vampiric Bite and Vampiric Bite applied are not affected by Debuff Resist). Finally, uses Saw Strike to deal damage and inflict Vampiric Bite. When using skill, grants HP Shield for self, heals all allies, and applies Experimental Prescription to allies (excluding self). At the start of battle, grants HP Shield, Debuff Immunity, and Enhanced Experimental Prescription to self. Periodically heals self, removes all removable debuffs, and becomes Immune to incapacitating effects while using skill. Red Antiseptic Healing: 111.2% of ATK

DMG: 885.8% of ATK

Red Antiseptic (Cookies): 6.0 sec, ignores 50.0% of Debuff Resist

Stun (Others): 4.0 sec

Healing (proportional to Max HP): -50.0% for 30.0 sec

DMG Dealt: -45.0% for 30.0 sec

Healing Prevention: 12.0 sec Powerful Sawing Sawing DMG: up to x5 hits over 0.5 sec

Single-hit DMG (Cookies): 918.4% of ATK + DMG proportional to 15.5% of Max HP

Single-hit DMG (Others): 254.6% of ATK: ignores 35.0% of DMG Resist + 75.0% of extra DMG per stack of Vampiric Bite on target (capped at 1500.0% of ATK)

Excessive Vampiric Bite (Cookies): 334.1% of ATK every 0.5 sec for 20.0 sec: ignores 35.0% of DMG Resist, applies x3 stacks of Vampiric Bite each time target uses skill

Vampiric Bite: 98.9% of ATK every 0.5 sec for 20.0 sec: ignores 35.0% of DMG Resist, Healing -15.0%: stacks up to x15 Saw Strike DMG: 1192.7% of ATK + DMG proportional to 28.1% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 35.0% of DMG Resist

Vampiric Bite: 111.0% of ATK (Cookies), 97.0% of ATK (Others) every 0.5 sec for 15.0 sec, Healing -35.0% Experimental Prescription Experimental Prescription: DMG Dealt to Cookies +35.0%, DMG Resist +30.0% for 10.0 sec Passive HP Shield (once at start of battle): 100.0% of Max HP for 10.0 sec

Debuff Immunity (once at start of battle): 30.0 sec

Enhanced Experimental Prescription: DMG Dealt to Cookies 40.5%, DMG Dampening 44.5%, Max HP 50.0%, DMG Resist +40.0%

Healing: 222.4% of ATK + 3.5% of ATK per 1% HP lost every 8.0 sec

The best Povidone-Iodine Cookie Toppings

Povidone-Iodine Cookie is acookie, residing in theShe is acookie, and you can only obtain her from the exclusive release gacha or the Shop.

There are a few different Toppings that could work on her, but to make the most out of her skill, you want to give her as much Cooldown as you can, with some extra ATK and HP (if possible). Here are her ideal Toppings:

5x Research-Driven Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Povidone-Iodine Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Povidone-Iodine Cookie is the

Since her skill relies heavily on Steel DMG and HP, you have a few options available. You can give her a Legendary Steelen Spicy Beascuit with full Steel DMG, or go for a regular Beascuit with DMG Resist Bypass and/or Max HP.

It all depends on what you aim to achieve with her - if you want more damage, you go for the Steelen Beascuit or DMG Resist Bypass one, otherwise you go for Max HP and DMG Resist.

Here are the stats you want to look out for:

Steel DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

(optional) HP

(optional) DMG Resist

(optional) Cooldown

Should you get Povidone-Iodine Cookie?

You should try to summon Povidone-Iodine Cookie. She is one of the best Super Epics available, along with Venom Dough Cookie . Although Povidone-Iodine Cookie is going to be meta for the Arena together with Hollyberry Cookie (for the Steel DMG buff), she needs a few upgrades, so I strongly recommend you try to get copies of her.

Oh, and why not see how she ranks against the rest of the roster with our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list too?