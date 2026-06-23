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Cookie Run Kingdom: Litmus Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

She sure does love her black coffee, doesn't she? Make sure she's in tip-top shape with our guide on the best Litmus Cookie Toppings!

Cookie Run Kingdom: Litmus Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Litmus Cookie is an Epic Healer, part of SCOOP.
  • She needs a lot of Cooldown and ATK on both her Toppings and Beascuit.
  • Aim for Cooldown Toppings if possible, and ATK Beascuit.

Cut from the same cloth as Povidone-Iodine Cookie, Litmus Cookie is up next - a unique Healer with a unique look and skill. For the current meta, she's not that "meta", but overall, she makes for a good addition to a newbie team. However, I'll give you more details about that below.

For now, I say we start by exploring her best Toppings and Beascuit. Of course, she doesn't compare to Timekeeper Cookie, so her equipment should be pretty straightforward.

Let's dive in.

story of litmus cookie in crk

About Litmus Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Litmus Cookie is a Healer cookie, residing in the Rear line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can only obtain her from the gacha or Mileage Shop.

Skill:

Data Analysis data analysis skill icon
Sends her Litmus Wings to deal damage and applies Weakness Analysis. Heals the team, applying ATK and CRIT DMG buffs. Several Litmus Wings will remain to keep analyzing the area. They will deal damage to enemies within this area and grant Data Samples to the team according to the number of enemy units that took damage. Allies with Data Samples will deal additional damage to enemies with the Weakness Analyzed status at the expense of one stack of Data Samples. When using her skill, Litmus Cookie can grant HP Shield (Red Result) or Healing (Blue Result) depending on the Data Analysis outcome.
  • Litmus Wings DMG: up to x6 hits over 3.0 sec, 132.6% of ATK per hit
  • Weakness Analysis: DMG +15.0%, Received Crit DMG +10.0% for 15.0 sec
  • Healing: +29.3% of ATK every 0.5 sec for 5.0 sec
  • ATK: +25.0% for 15.0 sec
  • CRIT DMG: +15.0% for 15.0 sec
  • Area Analysis DMG: up to x10 hits over 5.0 sec, 35.6% of ATK per hit
  • Data Samples: 10.0 sec, stacks up to x10, Extra DMG 213.9% of ATK
  • Additional Healing: 21.0% of ATK
  • Additional HP Shield: 5.0% of target's Max HP for 3.0 sec

The best Litmus Cookie Toppings

litmus cookie toppings full cooldown

I believe you can go for a bunch of different Topping combos and types, but personally, I find the Chocolate (Cooldown) Toppings the best. She needs a lot of Cooldown to spam her skill, so that's what I went for.

  • 5x Research-Driven Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist

or

  • 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Litmus Cookie is the Swift Chocolate Tart.

Litmus Cookie's best Beascuit setup

full attack beascuit for litmus cookie

In terms of Beascuits, there are two possible options for Litmus Cookie. She can either get full Cooldown or full ATK toppings. Since she doesn't have any specific elements, a regular Legendary Sweet Beascuit works really well on her. 

Look for any of these stats:

  • Cooldown
  • ATK

Should you use Litmus Cookie?

I have tried using her in the Arena, and sadly, she melts within 5 seconds. I wouldn't recommend her for the Arena, especially at Elite+, but for PvE, she is really good. I suggest you get her if you don't have any other healers/buffers, because she fits both roles. 

Take a look at our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list and let us know if you agree with our rankings or not.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.