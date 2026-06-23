Cookie Run Kingdom: Litmus Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
She sure does love her black coffee, doesn't she? Make sure she's in tip-top shape with our guide on the best Litmus Cookie Toppings!
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Litmus Cookie is an Epic Healer, part of SCOOP.
- She needs a lot of Cooldown and ATK on both her Toppings and Beascuit.
- Aim for Cooldown Toppings if possible, and ATK Beascuit.
Cut from the same cloth as Povidone-Iodine Cookie, Litmus Cookie is up next - a unique Healer with a unique look and skill. For the current meta, she's not that "meta", but overall, she makes for a good addition to a newbie team. However, I'll give you more details about that below.
For now, I say we start by exploring her best Toppings and Beascuit. Of course, she doesn't compare to Timekeeper Cookie, so her equipment should be pretty straightforward.
Let's dive in.
About Litmus Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomLitmus Cookie is a Healer cookie, residing in the Rear line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can only obtain her from the gacha or Mileage Shop.
Skill:
|Data Analysis
|Sends her Litmus Wings to deal damage and applies Weakness Analysis. Heals the team, applying ATK and CRIT DMG buffs. Several Litmus Wings will remain to keep analyzing the area. They will deal damage to enemies within this area and grant Data Samples to the team according to the number of enemy units that took damage. Allies with Data Samples will deal additional damage to enemies with the Weakness Analyzed status at the expense of one stack of Data Samples. When using her skill, Litmus Cookie can grant HP Shield (Red Result) or Healing (Blue Result) depending on the Data Analysis outcome.
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The best Litmus Cookie Toppings
I believe you can go for a bunch of different Topping combos and types, but personally, I find the Chocolate (Cooldown) Toppings the best. She needs a lot of Cooldown to spam her skill, so that's what I went for.
- 5x Research-Driven Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist
or
- 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Litmus Cookie is the Swift Chocolate Tart.
Litmus Cookie's best Beascuit setup
In terms of Beascuits, there are two possible options for Litmus Cookie. She can either get full Cooldown or full ATK toppings. Since she doesn't have any specific elements, a regular Legendary Sweet Beascuit works really well on her.
Look for any of these stats:
- Cooldown
- ATK
Should you use Litmus Cookie?I have tried using her in the Arena, and sadly, she melts within 5 seconds. I wouldn't recommend her for the Arena, especially at Elite+, but for PvE, she is really good. I suggest you get her if you don't have any other healers/buffers, because she fits both roles.
Take a look at our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list and let us know if you agree with our rankings or not.