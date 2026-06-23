Cookie Run Kingdom: Litmus Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

She sure does love her black coffee, doesn't she? Make sure she's in tip-top shape with our guide on the best Litmus Cookie Toppings!

Litmus Cookie is an Epic Healer, part of SCOOP.

She needs a lot of Cooldown and ATK on both her Toppings and Beascuit.

Aim for Cooldown Toppings if possible, and ATK Beascuit.

Cut from the same cloth as Povidone-Iodine Cookie, Litmus Cookie is up next - a unique Healer with a unique look and skill. For the current meta, she's not that "meta", but overall, she makes for a good addition to a newbie team. However, I'll give you more details about that below.

For now, I say we start by exploring her best Toppings and Beascuit. Of course, she doesn't compare to Timekeeper Cookie, so her equipment should be pretty straightforward.

Let's dive in.

About Litmus Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Data Analysis Sends her Litmus Wings to deal damage and applies Weakness Analysis. Heals the team, applying ATK and CRIT DMG buffs. Several Litmus Wings will remain to keep analyzing the area. They will deal damage to enemies within this area and grant Data Samples to the team according to the number of enemy units that took damage. Allies with Data Samples will deal additional damage to enemies with the Weakness Analyzed status at the expense of one stack of Data Samples. When using her skill, Litmus Cookie can grant HP Shield (Red Result) or Healing (Blue Result) depending on the Data Analysis outcome. Litmus Wings DMG: up to x6 hits over 3.0 sec, 132.6% of ATK per hit

Weakness Analysis: DMG +15.0%, Received Crit DMG +10.0% for 15.0 sec

Healing: +29.3% of ATK every 0.5 sec for 5.0 sec

ATK: +25.0% for 15.0 sec

CRIT DMG: +15.0% for 15.0 sec

Area Analysis DMG: up to x10 hits over 5.0 sec, 35.6% of ATK per hit

Data Samples: 10.0 sec, stacks up to x10, Extra DMG 213.9% of ATK

Additional Healing: 21.0% of ATK

Additional HP Shield: 5.0% of target's Max HP for 3.0 sec

The best Litmus Cookie Toppings

Litmus Cookie is acookie, residing in theShe is ancookie, and you can only obtain her from the gacha or Mileage Shop.

I believe you can go for a bunch of different Topping combos and types, but personally, I find the Chocolate (Cooldown) Toppings the best. She needs a lot of Cooldown to spam her skill, so that's what I went for.

5x Research-Driven Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist

Best Topping Tart

Litmus Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Litmus Cookie is the

In terms of Beascuits, there are two possible options for Litmus Cookie. She can either get full Cooldown or full ATK toppings. Since she doesn't have any specific elements, a regular Legendary Sweet Beascuit works really well on her.

Look for any of these stats:

Cooldown

ATK

Should you use Litmus Cookie?

I have tried using her in the Arena, and sadly, she melts within 5 seconds. I wouldn't recommend her for the Arena, especially at Elite+, but for PvE, she is really good. I suggest you get her if you don't have any other healers/buffers, because she fits both roles.

Take a look at our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list and let us know if you agree with our rankings or not.