Cookie Run Kingdom: Dark Enchantress Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

If you want to obliterate your enemies with a cookie that's essentially as old as time, our guide on the best Dark Enchantress Cookie Toppings should help you do just that!

Dark Enchantress Cookie is a Witch type cookie.

She needs a good balance of ATK and Cooldown on her Toppings to benefit from her Passive.

Give her additional ATK, Cooldown and some DMG Resist on her Beascuit and max her skill to watch her obliterate in PvP.

She's been a well-known character throughout the Cookie Run lore, and we finally get a chance to play her - of course, it's none other than Dark Enchantress Cookie I'm talking about. She's the one cookie that is as old as the Witches themselves, who is apparently also a Witch cookie (but more about this below).

Some of us know her as White Lily Cookie's alter ego, while others know that she's stronger than any Beast, Ancient or Legendary cookie out there.

Dark Enchantress Cookie has been at the core of creation, and her skill cleverly depicts that with the Failed Creations. Spoiler alert: GingerBread is definitely NOT one of them.

Enough with the introductions, though - let's see the best Toppings and Beascuits for Dark Enchantress Cookie!

Dark Enchantress Cookie Toppings

Skill:

Visions of Doom A bottomless Abyss unfolds on the battlefield, immobilising all enemies within its range. The Abyss increases their Cooldown and drains their HP, converting it to HP Shield that cannot be removed. Abyssal Chains dispel enemy HP Shield and make enemies unable to gain new HP Shields. Other targets become Stunned. After the Abyss has consumed enough magic energy, it deals damage to all enemies, applying Injury. With its last powerful hit, the Abyss will turn some enemies into Failed Creations. Each hit of the Abyss applies Dark Enchantress' Curse. A Legendary, Ancient, Dragon, Beast or Super Epic Cookie with the highest ATK becomes a Failed Creation. This effect cannot be prevented by skills that can make the target resistant or immune to incapacitating effects, or dispelled, and cannot be affected by the Debuff Resist stat. All Epic or lower rarity Cookies become Failed Creations, and other targets become Stunned. Failed Creations share a part of damage taken by Dark Enchantress Cookie. When they are defeated, Dark Enchantress Cookie is healed. Dark Enchantress Cookie will consume magic energy to become stronger whenever she uses her skill and whenever an ally or enemy is defeated. Her DMG Dampening and ATK will increase proportionally to the amount of magic energy consumed. Upon reaching a certain number of stacks, Dark Enchantress Cookie will gain the Magic Overflow status. In this state, she can Revive once, and her regular attacks, as well as her skill, will deal more damage. Darkness Unleashed, triggering at certain intervals and dealing damage, will also become enhanced in this state. Dark Enchantress Cookie's Cooldown will decrease in proportion to her ATK boosted with Toppings. Also, her ATK will increase in proportion to her Cooldown reduced with Toppings. At the beginning of a battle, Dark Enchantress Cookie will briefly become immune to debuffs (once per battle). Forbidden Abyss Forbidden Abyss DMG (Cookies): x9 hits over 3.6 sec

Single-hit DMG: 138.6% of ATK + DMG equal to 14.3% of Max HP: ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Forbidden Abyss DMG (Others): 257.6% of ATK: ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Immobilize: 3.0 sec

Cooldown (Cookies): +30.0%

HP Shields Blocked (Cookies): 7.0 sec

Stun (Others): 3.0 sec

Abyss Shield: Converts 30.0% of target's Max HP into own Shield for 10.0 sec per enemy in range: 75.0% of Max HP per Shield Abyss Unleashed Abyss Unleashed DMG (Cookies): x14 hits over 3.5 sec

Single-hit DMG: 190.6% of ATK + DMG equal to 18.6% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Abyss Unleashed DMG (Others): 385.4% of ATK: ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Injury: Max HP -7.5% for 20.0 sec: stacks up to x2 (capped at 25%)

Failed Creations: 5.0 sec (not affected by Debuff RES)

Failed Creation Shared Pain: 30.0% of DMG: capped at 200.0% of ATK

Failed Creation Healing: heals Dark Enchantress Cookie for 20.0% of her Max HP

Stun (Others): 3.0 sec Magic Siphon Magic Siphon: ATK +13.5%: stacks up to x3

Magic Overflow: inflicts Fear on nearby enemies for 2.0 sec and deals DMG equal to 535.5% of ATK

Magic Overflow: regular attacks and Visions of Doom DMG x1.18, Cooldown -20.0%: revives once per battle with 100.0% HP Darkness Unleashed Activation: every 10.0 sec

Darkness Unleashed: deals 772.8% of ATK as DMG to nearest enemy

Enhanced Darkness Unleased: up to x4 hits to enemy with the lowest Max HP

Single hit DMG: 966.0% of ATK + DMG equal to 28.5% of Max HP (Cookies) Cookie of Darkness Passive: Debuff Resist +35.0%, DMG Resist +35.0%, ATK +20.0%, Max HP + 35.0%, DMG Dampening +28.5%

Dark Enchantress' Curse: DMG dealt -37.5% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Tendrils of Chaos: Chaos-type DMG +7.0%, DEF -10.0% for 10.0 sec when hit by skill

Master of Sorcery: Cooldown -1.0% per 3.0% ATK from Toppings: ATK +3.0% per 1.0% Cooldown from Toppings: ATK capped at 35.0%, Cooldown capped at 30.0%

Immunity: 5.0 sec

The best Toppings for Dark Enchantress Cookie

Dark Enchantress Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe's acookie, which you can obtain from the exclusive Gacha.

Things can get a little bit complicated here. You want to make the most out of her Passive, which grants you Cooldown based on ATK, and ATK based on Cooldown (on Toppings).

For that reason alone, for the best Dark Enchantress Cookie Toppings, I suggest getting a mix of Cooldown and ATK, which also has solid substats.

Resonant: 3x Looming Dark Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory) + 2x Looming Dark Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory) + with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory) Normal: 3x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory) + 2x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Dark Enchantress Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart you can equip is awith at least 4.9% Cooldown (ideally 5.0%).

In terms of Beascuit, you want to give her as much ATK and Cooldown as possible. They don't count towards her skill passive, but they do count overall. You should also consider a little bit of DMG Resist if possible, if she's dying too easily in the Arena. Go for a Legendary Zesty Beascuit with any of these stats:

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist

(optional) HP

Is Dark Enchantress Cookie good?

YES! Dark Enchantress Cookie is one of the best cookies you can use in the Arena and in PvE stages. She's one of the strongest cookies, even if she is not upgraded, solely because of the buffs and debuffs she provides.

Give her a solid build based on this guide, pair her up with some of your go-to Ancients/Beasts like Pure Vanilla Cookie or Mystic Flour Cookie, and watch her destroy your enemies with ease!