Slither.io codes to redeem (February 2022)

Your one-stop-shop for Slither.io Codes

When it comes to having the coolest snake there is, in Slither.io, you will probably want some awesome cosmetics that go beyond simply picking a colour you enjoy. Decorating your snake with hats, crowns, wings, hair, charms and more will really make sure that you have a unique snake slithering around!

List of Slither.io Codes you can redeem for some cool rewards!

0056-6697-1963 - Green and purple wings, crown, construction worker hat

- Green and purple wings, crown, construction worker hat 0368-9044-0388 - deerstalker hat, cool bat wings

- deerstalker hat, cool bat wings 0351-6343-0591 - Unicorn horn, short blonde hair, red and blue 3D glasses

- Unicorn horn, short blonde hair, red and blue 3D glasses 0150-6765-3242 - Heart glasses, Glasses with fake nose and mustache, monocle

- Heart glasses, Glasses with fake nose and mustache, monocle 0295-1038-1704 - Star glasses, blue round glasses, brown short hair

- Star glasses, blue round glasses, brown short hair 0465-2156-5071 - Antlers, short black hair, hypnotic glasses

- Antlers, short black hair, hypnotic glasses 0139-6516-0269 - Detective hat, bear ears, bunny ears

- Detective hat, bear ears, bunny ears 0334-1842-7574 - Baseball cap, headphones

- Baseball cap, headphones 0068-5256-3709 - Ice wings, orange hat, bat wings

- Ice wings, orange hat, bat wings 0309-9703-3794 - Headband, short red hair, green tie

- Headband, short red hair, green tie 0577-9466-2919 - Red cape, cat eyeglasses

How to redeem a Slither.io code?

Actually, redeemingis really simple. Once you have the game downloaded, you just need to launch it and look at the home screen. In the right-hand corner, there is a massive, which looks like a keypad. Tap that button, then use the on-screen keypad to tap in the Slither.io code. Once you have all of the numbers entered, the code will verify itself.

As a quick note, people are reporting getting different things for each of the redeem codes below. Let us know if you get something different than listed and we'll update the below.

Why Slither.io codes are not working?

How to get more Slither.io codes?

While we’ve tried and confirmed that every single code in our list is working, the truth is that these Slither.io codes might remain active only for a limited time. If the code that you are trying to use isn’t working, chances are that code has expired. So make sure to redeem them as soon as possible!The one responsible for distributing new Slither.io codes, is the official developer, Steve Howse. Even though it has been a while since new codes have been released, we are constantly looking and we will update our list once that happens. Make sure to check back on this page regularly!

Slither.io is available for free on Google Play Store and App Store. There's also a browser version of the game that you can find at Slither.io.

These are currently all of the Slither.io codes that we have found! Although they aren’t released with much warning, we are still going to be updating the list with all of the codes we find. If you find one of the codes on this list has expired or discover one of your own, please do comment below!

Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.