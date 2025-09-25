Top mobile grinding games for Android and iOS
There are hordes and hordes of different mobile titles in the market - some of them might keep you entertained for a long time, and some might bore you after 10 minutes, especially when it comes to grinding. While this might not be too attractive for some players, grinding does have a certain appeal for others - so, we collected the best mobile grinding games for both Android and iOS.
Grinding titles are games in which you have to spend a lot of time earning experience, money, or other resources to progress. It's not always a boring and monotonous activity, as some developers are able to make the grind really interesting. Read on to find out about the best mobile grinding games for Android and iOS.
WHAT IS GRINDING IN MOBILE GAMES?By playing different games, you want to have a unique experience and not do the same thing over and over. But in some genres, like RPGs, you will have to grind experience and resources to upgrade your weapons, skills, character stats, and so on. And often, this activity spoils the overall impression of the game. Fortunately, some developers are aware of this and are doing their best to make grinding as interesting as possible. So, we have compiled a list of the top mobile grinding games for Android and iOS.
1
Genshin Impact
You can do many exciting activities in the world of Teyvat. Players can create various teams of up to four characters, and the range of choices is really vast. Even if you only play four characters in Genshin Impact, you will have to grind a lot of materials for each of them. Moreover, you have to grind materials for weapons. To do this, you must visit different Domains throughout the week, as the rewards change according to the schedule. Thanks to this, you will hardly get bored of the grind in Genshin Impact.
2
Dungeon Chronicle
It is a classic RPG for mobile devices with a lot of grinding. You have to create a character, choose weapons for him and do battle through endless levels in the dungeon. To progress, you will need to grind a lot since the further you advance, the more powerful the enemies will be. Without suitable equipment, you can't overcome them - therefore, you will have to spend a lot of time on the game. The reward is worth it, though, as you can make your character even stronger. Grinding in Dungeon Chronicle is part of the core gameplay, and it's really fun.
3
Soul Knight
The more levels you pass, the more dangerous the enemies will be. At first, it may seem impossible to get to the end of the dungeon. However, you can grind the gems to unlock new features. It's an in-game currency that can be earned by completing dungeons. And the more gems you collect, the more new weapons and items you can use during the levelling process. Therefore, the entire gameplay is focused on grinding currency - but you will not be able to tear yourself away from it, as each run will be unique for you.
4
Nonstop Knight 2
This is one of those games in which you have to control the character with one finger as it attacks automatically. Also, in this title, you will be able to choose different classes and fight against many opponents to get good equipment and money. Enemies will drop these items along with the resources necessary to level up your equipment. Therefore, you will have to grind a lot if you want your character to become stronger.
Fortunately, Nonstop Knight 2 has a lot of different weapons that radically change the gameplay. So, each player will be able to create a suitable character for themselves. Nonstop Knight 2 is one of the best mobile grind games in which the whole upgrade process doesn't feel mundane in any way.
5
Blade Bound: Legendary Hack and Slash Action RPG
This is an incredibly addictive action RPG in which you can create a character with a unique fighting style. During the battles, you will be able to use various combinations of spells and attacks. Moreover, Blade Bound has a lot of equipment you have to grind to become stronger.
Of course, the grind will take a huge amount of time, but it likely won't feel like a chore as each enemy in the game is unique. Therefore, to win battles, you have to develop different strategies. Depending on both the new skills you learn and the equipment you find, you will be able to drastically change the whole gameplay experience.
6
Arcane Quest Legends
This is an RPG similar to Blade Bound in the sense that you also have to grind different pieces of equipment. However, it differs in that there are no classes in the game. And that means you can create a unique character, learn different skills, choose the right weapon and fight countless enemies. Of course, to upgrade your hero, you have to fight and grind a lot, as there are plenty of strong enemies in Arcane Quest Legends. You can change the "class" of your character any time you want as well.
7
Clash of Clans
Of course, speaking of the best grind games for Android and iOS, we have to mention one of the most popular mobile strategy games in the market today. In Clash of Clans, you need to build your base, upgrade it and hire different units for battles. However, you won't be able to do this if you don't have enough Gold and Elixir.
Earning these currencies is quite difficult, especially when you have a high-level Town Hall. However, the reward is worth it as you will be able to unlock new features and units. Moreover, you can even better protect your base from raids. If you've already given the game a go yourself, why not check out some other games like Clash of Clans?
8
Blox Fruits
This is a great example of a Roblox RPG. In it, players can complete quests, learn new abilities, level up and much more. However, to progress, you will need to grind a lot - and you will have to do this to acquire new abilities and upgrade them. Thankfully, some abilities in Roblox Blox Fruits are better for grinding than others, so you won't get bored while fighting bosses or mobs by grinding resources and currencies. It's also worth noting that in most Roblox games, grinding is not boring at all - in fact, in Blox Fruits, it's especially fun if you have the right build for it.
We have already covered the best fighting styles in Blox Fruits and there is a levelling guide that you can use in case you decide to give it a go.Download Blox Fruits
9
Diablo Immortal
The penultimate one on our list is from Blizzard Entertainment. Diablo Immortal didn't get the best reviews from players when it first came out, as there is a lot of grinding in the game as well as payment options that didn't seem fair. However, there are so many fun activities you can do in it, and grinding doesn't spoil the experience at all. By spending time in the game, you can progress and have fun just like a paying player. Of course, it would be better if all players were equal, but who's to say that the free-to-play model isn't viable?
10
Survivor.io
And last on our list is the roguelike RPG, Survivor.io. It is very popular as it has simple controls and addictive gameplay. Just like with Soul Knight, you have to grind to upgrade your character and unlock new items. However, you won't need to clear the dungeons in Survivor.io. Instead, you have to fight hordes of different enemies that will attack you in waves. And with each wave, the enemies will become stronger and have more HP. So, you will have to grind a lot to unlock new items, combine them, and defeat enemies and bosses.
That's all you need to know about the top mobile grinding games for Android and iOS. As you can see, most of the titles on our list are RPGs. This is not surprising, since for this genre, the developers can use different ways to make grinding an interesting rather than boring activity. It's worth noting that we have collected all these games based on our gaming experience, so if you love similar mechanics, take a look at the most interesting gacha games that you can play on Android, as there are some strong grinding competitors in there as well.
