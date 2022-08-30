Nier Reincarnation tier list and a reroll guide
The tier list comprises four tiers, S, A, B, C, that have the best weapons and characters categorized according to their utility and viability. Moreover, it helps you identify the best characters the game offers and the ones you should always select to progress quickly.Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
S Tier
These are the best characters on the Nier Reincarnation tier list. You should always try to use these as they have balanced stats and dominate other characters
- 063y - Fractured Prisoner
- 2P - Mock Machinery
- Gayle - Gelebretory Hunter
- A2 - Divergent Attacker
- Fio - Intoner Girl
- Emil - Divergent Oddity
- Noelle - Celebratory Weapon
- Griff - Abstract Captain
- The World-Ender - Divergent Lad\
A Tier
This tier is comprised of those characters that aren't as powerful as the top tier but can still make a difference if played properly.
- 2B - Divergent Battler
- Gayle - Abstract Hunter
- Gayle - Bloody Hunter
- Akeha - Summer Assassin
- Fio - Summer Girl
- Dimos - Abstract Gunman
- F66x - Abstract Captive
- Priyet - Abstract Werebeast
- Fio - Abstract Girl
- Rion - Mechanical Exile
- Griff - Celebretory Captain
- Rion - Summer Exile
- Levania - Reborn Beast
- Zero - Divergent Sister
B Tier
B Tier characters are meant for beginners who are exploring the game and getting used to it. You can definitely use these characters from this tier to get into the game's function and explore new places in the Cage
- 9S - Divergent Scanner
- Argo - Celebratory Traveler
- Akeha - Abstract Assassin
- Akeha - Dissenting Assassin
- Akeha - Mechanical Assassin
- Dimos - Dessenting Gunman
- F66x - Dissenting Captive
- Fio - Celebratory Girl
- Fio - Dissenting Girl
- Fio - Mechanical Girl
- Fio - Simulacrum Girl
- Kainé - Divergent Warrior
C Tier
Characters in this tier are rarely used and we advise you not to if the enemies are stronger. In order to make them playable, the developers will have to shift their attention and improve their stats and skillsets.
- Argo - Abstract Traveler
- Argo - Dissenting Traveler
- Lars - Abstract Soldier
- Lars - Reborn Truant
- 063y - Abstract Prisoner
How to reroll in NieR Reincarnation
Performing a reroll in Nier Reincarnation is pretty straightforward. Follow the steps below carefully to easily shuffle the characters:
- Launch the game and wait on the home screen until the login options appear
- In order to reroll, create a guest account
- Head to the first tutorial and complete it to earn gems
- Complete the first chapter and collect 4500 gems from the mailbox
- After collecting them, select 10x reroll and tap confirm to receive a new character
- If you’re not still satisfied with the one you've got, repeat the above process