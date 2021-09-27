Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Kokomi guide! Kokomi is the Divine Princess of Watatsumi Island and is in charge of most of the Island’s affairs. She is not thrilled about maintaining all the tasks herself, but she does her best, trying to bring happiness to her people. Kokomi is an excellent strategist and loves to read, from military books to casual reads. Assumedly due to her ties with the ocean and the creatures in it, she secretly hates seafood.

In the Kokomi guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Kokomi Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Hydro / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Catalyst

How to get Kokomi?

Genshin Impact Kokomi Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Kokomi is a great healer

She can heal the team with Normal attacks during her Burst

Damage output from Normal attacks are pretty good (during Burst)

Weaknesses

She is unable to CRIT

Her Burst cost is unusually high

She doesn’t provide as much AoE damage as others

Genshin Impact codes you can redeem as a thank you for reading this!

Best Build for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Kokomi - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Tenacity of the Millelith

(2) HP +20%

(4) When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Everlasting Moonglow

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: HP 10.8%

In Genshin Impact , Kokomi is a flowing and graceful catalyst-user with Hydro attacks that sting enemies and heal teammates. She is a great DPS who can work well with others with her ability to heal. A great addition to any team, Kokomi is a well-rounded delight.You can obtain Kokomi as a rate-up in her featured banner, Drifting Luminescence. She is not available in the standard wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Kokomi is a good character to quickly use and let other team members take advantage of her abilities. Her Hydro powers are unmatched and tend to do a lot of damage and restore health to anyone lacking HP. Boost her Healing Bonus with the Everlasting Moonglow, a powerful weapon that increases damage and returns energy to the user. Equip her with the Tenacity of the Millelith to boost her HP even more and increase attack when her Skill lands a hit.Ridge Watch Domain rewardHealing Bonus increased by 10% Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1% of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12s after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.6 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Kokomi with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Kokomi is a great sub-DPS that can spread out Hydro on the field and set up for reactions from the rest of the team. Use Venti to control enemies and help spread the Hydro around. Ayaka can do the most damage here as she can freeze enemies hit by Hydro and naturally delivers heavy Cryo damage. Use Raiden to boost energy recovery and cause reactions.Kokomi will be used to cause reactions with the Electro members of the team and heal as a sub-DPS. Pair her up with Kaeya to freeze enemies and do additional damage. Electro Traveler can drop Electro on the field and recover energy to keep Kokomi’s Burst nearby. Lisa is a great choice for using as your DPS when there’s Hydro on the field.

Talents / Skills / Passive

The Shape of Water - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 68.4%

68.4% 2-Hit DMG 61.5%

61.5% 3-Hit DMG 94.3%

Charged Attack DMG - 148%

- 148% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50

- 50 Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114% / 142%

Performs up to 3 consecutive attacks that take the form of swimming fish, dealing Hydro DMG.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time.Gathering the might of Hydro, Kokomi plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Kurage's Oath - Elemental Skill

Regeneration - 4.4% Max HP + 424

- 4.4% Max HP + 424 Ripple DMG - 109.2%

- 109.2% Duration - 12s

CD - 20s

Summons a "bake-kurage" created from water that can heal her allies. Using this skill will apply the Wet status to Sangonomiya Kokomi.Deals Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and heal nearby active characters at fixed intervals. This healing is based on Kokomi's Max HP.

Nereid's Ascension - Elemental Burst

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Bake-Kurage DMG are increased based on her Max HP.

When her Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, Kokomi will restore HP for all nearby party members, and the amount restored is based on her Max HP.

Increases Sangonomiya Kokomi's resistance to interruption and allows her to walk on the water's surface.

The might of Watatsumi descends, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents, before robing Kokomi in a Ceremonial Garment made from the flowing waters of Sangonomiya.

These effects will be cleared once Sangonomiya Kokomi leaves the field.

Skill DMG - 10.4% Max HP

- 10.4% Max HP Normal Attack DMG Bonus - 4.8% Max HP

- 4.8% Max HP Charged Attack DMG Bonus - 6.8% Max HP

- 6.8% Max HP Bake-Kurage DMG Bonus - 7.1% Max HP

- 7.1% Max HP HP Regeneration Per Hit - 0.81% Max HP + 77

- 0.81% Max HP + 77 Duration - 10s

- 10s CD - 18s

- 18s Energy Cost - 70

Tamanooya's Casket - 1st Ascension Passive

Song of Pearls - 4th Ascension Passive

Princess of Watatsumi - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Specters):

Spectral Nucleus

Spectral Heart

Spectral Nucleus

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Transience

Guide to Transience

Philosophies of Transience

If Sangonomiya Kokomi's own Bake-Kurage are on the field when she uses Nereid's Ascension, the Bake-Kurage's duration will be refreshed.While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid's Ascension, the Normal and Charged Attack DMG Bonus Sangonomiya Kokomi gains based on her Max HP will receive a further increase based on 15% of her Healing Bonus.Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (La Signora Challenge):

Hellfire Butterfly

Constellations

At Water's Edge

The Clouds Like Waves Rippling

Kurage's Oath Bake-Kurage: 4.5% of Kokomi's Max HP.

Nereid's Ascension Normal and Charged Attacks: 0.6% of Kokomi's Max HP.

While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid's Ascension, the final Normal Attack in Sangonomiya Kokomi's combo will unleash a swimming fish to deal 30% of her Max HP as Hydro DMG. This DMG is not considered Normal Attack DMG.Sangonomiya Kokomi gains the following Healing Bonuses with regard to characters with 50% or less HP via the following methods:

The Moon, A Ship O'er the Seas

The Moon Overlooks the Waters

Increases the Level of Nereid's Ascension by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid's Ascension, Sangonomiya Kokomi's Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%, and Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.8 Energy for her.

This effect can occur once every 0.2 seconds.

All Streams Flow to the Sea

Sango Isshin

Genshin Impact Kokomi Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Sango Pearl ×3

Varunada Lazurite Sliver ×1

Spectral Husk ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Sango Pearl ×10

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×3

Spectral Husk ×15

Dew of Repudiation ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Sango Pearl ×20

Varunada Lazurite Fragment ×6

Spectral Heart ×12

Dew of Repudiation ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Sango Pearl ×20

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×3

Spectral Heart ×18

Dew of Repudiation ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Sango Pearl ×45

Varunada Lazurite Chunk ×6

Spectral Nucleus ×12

Dew of Repudiation ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Sango Pearl ×60

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone ×6

Spectral Nucleus ×24

Dew of Repudiation ×20

Increases the Level of Kurage's Oath by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid's Ascension, Sangonomiya Kokomi gains a 40% Hydro DMG Bonus for 4s after her Normal and Charged Attacks heal a character with 80% or more HP.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Kokomi starts with 1,049 HP, 18 ATK, and 51 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Kokomi is available as a rate-up drop in her featured banner, Drifting Luminescence, which runs from September 21st to October 12th, 2021. She is not available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Kokomi performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay tuned, soon we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 59 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!