Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Venti guide! Venti is a youthful, wine-loving bard who also happens to be the embodiment of the Anemo Archon, Barbatos. Being a bard, he is carefree and playful and loves to write songs about his adventures.

One of his strongest vices, however, is that he is deathly allergic to cats, and he will not perform if there is one near. At times, when his Archon form peeks through, Venti can become quite philosophical and tends to ramble on about stories of The Seven.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Venti Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Anemo / SS Tier / 5* Rarity / Bow

How to get Venti

Genshin Impact Venti Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Venti’s Skill makes exploration a breeze, literally

He is one of the best characters for crowd control, as his ability also absorbs elements and can spread them to the unfortunate enemies caught in his torrent

Venti has a relatively high energy recharge speed

Weaknesses

His Burst isn’t great for enemies that have elemental damage or debuffs

Best Venti Build in Genshin Impact

Venti - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Viridescent Venerer

(2) Gain a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.

(4) Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Skyward Harp

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 4.8%

In Genshin Impact , Venti is one of the best characters you can get for exploration, as his Elemental Skill can lift you high up in the air. He is also a great character to pull in enemies for reactions and recharges energy quickly, so you can use his abilities more often.You can only obtain Venti in his own featured banner, Ballad in Goblets, which is currently inactive. He is not available in the standard wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Venti is great for Support and crowd control, and when you pair him with the right gear, his abilities can really shine. Use the Skyward Harp to increase his CRIT DMG and potentially raise his Physical ATK damage as well. When you don the Viridescent Venerer artifacts, you’ll be giving his Anemo damage a serious boost, and if you use 4 in your set, you’re going to see a huge increase in Swirl damage.Valley of Remembrance Domain reward.Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Venti with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Venti is can act as a decent sub-DPS, utilizing his Burst and offering crowd control for others to mop up the rest. Pair him with Diona to act as Support, so she can help heal and shield everyone. Mona is another character that would be easy to swap in, throw her AoE Hydro on the field, and then let loose her Burst for additional damage. Ganyu should be used as the main damage dealer here, dishing out blow after blow with charged attacks, and helping with Freeze with Mona’s Hydro.Venti is great if you’re looking for serious crowd control that can also supply a decent amount of damage with his Burst. Amber can help deal additional damage and compliments Venti’s Burst attack by picking off enemies at a distance. Barbara is a great Support here, as she can not only heal but can also apply Hydro to enemies, which can help set off a Vaporize reaction. Use Xiangling to do damage to enemies when they are not sky-high, and her Burst to supply even more damage when Venti is charging.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Divine Marksmanship - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 20.4% + 20.4%

20.4% + 20.4% 2-Hit DMG 44.4%

44.4% 3-Hit DMG 52.4%

52.4% 4-Hit DMG 26.1% + 26.1%

5-Hit DMG 50.7%

50.7% 6-Hit DMG 71%

71% Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Fully-Charged Aimed Shot - 124%

- 124% Plunge DMG - 56.3%

- 56.3% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114% / 142%

Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, favorable winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow with deal Anemo DMG.Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE upon impact.

Skyward Sonnet - Elemental Skill

Press DMG - 276%

- 276% Press CD - 6s

- 6s Hold DMG - 380%

CD (Hold) - 15s

O wind upon which all hymns and songs fly, bear these earth-walkers up into the sky!Summons a Wind Domain at the enemy's location, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching enemies into the air.Summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti as the epicenter, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching affected enemies into the air. After unleashing the Hold version of this ability, Venti rides the wind into the air. Enemies hit by Skyward Sonnet will fall to the ground slowly.

Wind's Grand Ode - Elemental Burst

Damage of Time - 47%

- 47% Additional Elemental DMG - 23.5%

- 23.5% Duration - 8s

- 8s CD - 15s

- 15s Energy Cost - 60

Fires off an arrow made of countless coalesced winds, creating a huge Stormeye that sucks in objects and enemies along its path, dealing continuous Anemo DMG.If the Stormeye comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal with additional DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Embrace of Winds - 1st Ascension Passive

Stormeye - 4th Ascension Passive

Windrider - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Slimes):

Slime Condensate

Slime Secretions

Slime Concentrate

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Ballad

Guide to Ballad

Philosophies of Ballad

Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s.Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode end. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, this also restores 15 Energy to all characters of that corresponding element.Decreases all party member's gliding Stamina Consumption by 20%.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Tail of Boreas

Constellations

Splitting Gales

Breeze of Reminiscence

Ode to Thousand Winds

Hurricane of Freedom

Concerto dal Cielo

Storm of Defiance

Genshin Impact Venti Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Cecilia ×3

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1

Slime Condensate ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Cecilia ×10

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

Slime Condensate ×15

Hurricane Seed ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Cecilia ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

Slime Secretions ×12

Hurricane Seed ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Cecilia ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

Slime Secretions ×18

Hurricane Seed ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Cecilia ×45

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

Slime Concentrate ×12

Hurricane Seed ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Cecilia ×60

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

Slime Concentrate ×24

Hurricane Seed ×20

Fires 2 additional arrows per Aimed Shot, each dealing 33% of the original arrow's DMG.Skyward Sonnet decreases opponents' Anemo RES and Physical RES by 12% for 10s. Opponents launched by Skyward Sonnet suffer an additional 12% Anemo RES and Physical RES decrease while airborne.Increases the Level of Wind's Grand Ode by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When Venti picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, he receives a 25% Anemo DMG Bonus for 10s.Increases the Level of Skyward Sonnet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Targets who take DMG from Wind's Grand Ode have their Anemo RES decreased by 20%. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, then their RES towards the corresponding Element is also decreased by 20%.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Venti starts with 820 HP, 20 ATK, and 52 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Venti was featured in the Ballad in Goblets event banner. This banner was last run from March 17th, 2021 to April 6th, 2021.

