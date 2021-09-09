Welcome to Pocket Gamers detailed Genshin Impact Traveler Electro guide! Aether or Lumine, depending on whether you chose the male or female sibling, are from another world and attacked by an Unknown God. Facing insurmountable odds against this powerful being, they are whisked away and trapped in the land known as Teyvat. Soon after, you meet up with your essential, if a bit rude, travel companion Paimon, and she helps you get your bearings in this new world.
In the Traveler Electro guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Traveler (Electro)
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Traveler (Electro)
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Traveler (Electro) Wishes / Availability
Character Appearance
Traveler Electro Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Electro / A Tier / 5* Rarity / SwordIn Genshin Impact, the Traveler begins the game without an elemental alignment, but after using the first Statue of the Seven in Mondstadt, they receive their Anemo powers. Beyond that, if the Traveler visits a Statue of the Seven in Inazuma, they can imbue themselves with Electro powers instead.
How to get TravelerThe Traveler is the character you begin the game with and is not featured in any wishes.
Genshin Impact Traveler Electro Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Their Burst can provide Electro damage to other members when off the field
- Both their Skill and Burst gives a bolster to recharging energy and recovery
Weaknesses
- Lower base DMG than most sword users
- Burst costs a lot of energy
- Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!
Best Build for Traveler (Electro) in Genshin ImpactTraveler is a decent Electro form that does some things better and some things worse than their other forms. The best hope you have of really squeezing every drop out of their abilities is by using them as a Sub DPS. Go with the Skyward Blade weapon as it increases the Traveler’s Burst DMG and provides faster recharge. Pair that with the Emblem of Severed Fate to really boost the energy recharge and Burst DMG further.
Traveler (Electro) - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Emblem of Severed FateEnergy Recharge / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG Set Bonuses:
- (2) Elemental Recharge + 20%
- (4) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.
Skyward Blade
- Base Attack: 46
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge + 12%
Best Party Members to match Traveler (Electro) with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, the Electro version of Traveler is a great Support thanks to their Skill and Burst that will supply energy. Use Kazuha for additional support to control mobs and perform combos. Diona is a good healer with shields that will keep your team alive. Childe can dish out damage as he uses his Hydro with the Electro to Electrocharge unsuspecting foes.
F2P TeamTraveler will be your Support on this team, providing Overcharge and doing damage of their own. Xiangling will do damage with her Pyro abilities, and Kaeya can step in to provide Superconduct with the Electro combo. Barbara is a great healer and can provide healing at any time.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Foreign Thundershock - Normal AttackNormal: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charge Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunge Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 44.5%
- 2-Hit DMG 43.4%
- 3-Hit DMG 53.0%
- 4-Hit DMG 58.3%
- 5-Hit DMG 70.8%
- Charged Attack - 55.9% + 72.2%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 20
- Plunge DMG - 63.9%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 128%/160%
Lightning Blade - Elemental SkillUnleashes three swift thunder shadows that deal Electro DMG to opponents and leave an Abundance Amulet behind after hitting an opponent. 2 Abundance Amulets can be created initially. Using this skill will reset any Abundance Amulets that were generated.
- Skill DMG - 79%
- Energy Regeneration - 3
- Energy Recharge Increase - 20%
- Duration - 6s
- Abundance Amulet Duration - 15s
- CD 13.5s
Bellowing Thunder - Elemental BurstYou call upon the protection of lightning, knocking nearby opponents back and dealing Electro DMG to them. Lightning Shroud
When your active character's Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, they will call Falling Thunder forth, dealing Electro DMG. When Falling Thunder hits opponents, it will regenerate Energy for that character. One instance of Falling Thunder can be generated every 0.5s.Skill Attributes
- Skill DMG - 114.4%
- Falling Thunder DMG - 32.8%
- Energy Regeneration - 0.8
- Duration - 12s
- CD - 20s
- Energy Cost - 80
Thunderflash - 1st Ascension PassiveWhen another nearby character in the party obtains an Abundance Amulet created by Lightning Blade, Lightning Blade's CD is decreased by 1.5s.
Resounding Roar - 4th Ascension PassiveIncreases the Energy Recharge effect granted by Lightning Blade's Abundance Amulet by 10% of the Traveler's Energy Recharge.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Nobushi, Kairagi):
- Old Handguard
- Kageuchi Handguard
- Famed Handguard
Acquired from Domains:
- Teachings of Transience
- Guide to Light
- Guide to Transience
- Guide to Elegance
- Philosophies of Light
- Philosophies of Transience
- Philosophies of Elegance
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Azhdaha Challenge):Dragon Lord’s Crown
Constellations
Spring Thunder of FertilityThe number of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blade is increased to 3.
Violet VehemenceWhen Falling Thunder created by Bellowing Thunder hits an opponent, it will decrease their Electro RES by 15% for 8s.
Distant CracklingIncreases the Level of Bellowing Thunder by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Fickle CloudstrikeWhen a character obtains Abundance Amulets generated by Lightning Blade, if this character's Energy is less than 35%, the Energy restored by the Abundance Amulets is increased by 100%.
Clamor in the WildsIncreases the Level of Lightning Blade by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
World-ShakerEvery 2 Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder will increase the DMG dealt by the next Falling Thunder by 200% and will restore an additional 1 Energy to the current character.
Genshin Impact Traveler (Electro) Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Windwheel Aster ×3
- Brilliant Diamond Sliver ×1
- Damaged Mask ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Windwheel Aster ×10
- Brilliant Diamond Fragment ×3
- Damaged Mask ×15
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Windwheel Aster ×20
- Brilliant Diamond Fragment ×6
- Stained Mask ×12
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Windwheel Aster ×20
- Brilliant Diamond Chunk ×3
- Stained Mask ×18
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Windwheel Aster ×45
- Brilliant Diamond Chunk ×6
- Ominous Mask ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Windwheel Aster ×60
- Brilliant Diamond Gemstone ×6
- Ominous Mask ×24
Base StatsAt Level 1, Traveler starts with 912 HP, 18 ATK, and 57 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityTraveler Electro is not featured in any wishes or timed events.
You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Traveler performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!
Want more? Check out our 45 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!