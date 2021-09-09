Welcome to Pocket Gamers detailed Genshin Impact Traveler Electro guide! Aether or Lumine, depending on whether you chose the male or female sibling, are from another world and attacked by an Unknown God. Facing insurmountable odds against this powerful being, they are whisked away and trapped in the land known as Teyvat. Soon after, you meet up with your essential, if a bit rude, travel companion Paimon, and she helps you get your bearings in this new world.

In the Traveler Electro guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Traveler Electro Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / A Tier / 5* Rarity / Sword

How to get Traveler

Genshin Impact Traveler Electro Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Their Burst can provide Electro damage to other members when off the field

Both their Skill and Burst gives a bolster to recharging energy and recovery

Weaknesses

Lower base DMG than most sword users

Burst costs a lot of energy

Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!

In Genshin Impact , the Traveler begins the game without an elemental alignment, but after using the first Statue of the Seven in Mondstadt, they receive their Anemo powers. Beyond that, if the Traveler visits a Statue of the Seven in Inazuma, they can imbue themselves with Electro powers instead.The Traveler is the character you begin the game with and is not featured in any wishes.

Best Build for Traveler (Electro) in Genshin Impact

Traveler (Electro) - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Emblem of Severed Fate

(2) Elemental Recharge + 20%

(4) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Skyward Blade

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge + 12%

Traveler is a decent Electro form that does some things better and some things worse than their other forms. The best hope you have of really squeezing every drop out of their abilities is by using them as a Sub DPS. Go with the Skyward Blade weapon as it increases the Traveler’s Burst DMG and provides faster recharge. Pair that with the Emblem of Severed Fate to really boost the energy recharge and Burst DMG further. Momiji-Dyed Court Domain rewardCRIT Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and increases the DMG of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Traveler (Electro) with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , the Electro version of Traveler is a great Support thanks to their Skill and Burst that will supply energy. Use Kazuha for additional support to control mobs and perform combos. Diona is a good healer with shields that will keep your team alive. Childe can dish out damage as he uses his Hydro with the Electro to Electrocharge unsuspecting foes.Traveler will be your Support on this team, providing Overcharge and doing damage of their own. Xiangling will do damage with her Pyro abilities, and Kaeya can step in to provide Superconduct with the Electro combo. Barbara is a great healer and can provide healing at any time.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Foreign Thundershock - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 44.5%

44.5% 2-Hit DMG 43.4%

43.4% 3-Hit DMG 53.0%

53.0% 4-Hit DMG 58.3%

58.3% 5-Hit DMG 70.8%

Charged Attack - 55.9% + 72.2%

- 55.9% + 72.2% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 20

- 20 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128%/160%

Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Lightning Blade - Elemental Skill

Skill DMG - 79%

- 79% Energy Regeneration - 3

- 3 Energy Recharge Increase - 20%

- 20% Duration - 6s

- 6s Abundance Amulet Duration - 15s

- 15s CD 13.5s

Unleashes three swift thunder shadows that deal Electro DMG to opponents and leave an Abundance Amulet behind after hitting an opponent. 2 Abundance Amulets can be created initially. Using this skill will reset any Abundance Amulets that were generated.

Bellowing Thunder - Elemental Burst

You call upon the protection of lightning, knocking nearby opponents back and dealing Electro DMG to them.

When your active character's Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, they will call Falling Thunder forth, dealing Electro DMG. When Falling Thunder hits opponents, it will regenerate Energy for that character. One instance of Falling Thunder can be generated every 0.5s.

Skill DMG - 114.4%

- 114.4% Falling Thunder DMG - 32.8%

- 32.8% Energy Regeneration - 0.8

- 0.8 Duration - 12s

- 12s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Thunderflash - 1st Ascension Passive

Resounding Roar - 4th Ascension Passive

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Nobushi, Kairagi):

Old Handguard

Kageuchi Handguard

Famed Handguard

Acquired from Domains:

Teachings of Transience

Guide to Light

Guide to Transience

Guide to Elegance

Philosophies of Light

Philosophies of Transience

Philosophies of Elegance

When another nearby character in the party obtains an Abundance Amulet created by Lightning Blade, Lightning Blade's CD is decreased by 1.5s.Increases the Energy Recharge effect granted by Lightning Blade's Abundance Amulet by 10% of the Traveler's Energy Recharge.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Azhdaha Challenge):

Dragon Lord’s Crown

Constellations

Spring Thunder of Fertility

Violet Vehemence

Distant Crackling

Fickle Cloudstrike

Clamor in the Wilds

World-Shaker

Genshin Impact Traveler (Electro) Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Windwheel Aster ×3

Brilliant Diamond Sliver ×1

Damaged Mask ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Windwheel Aster ×10

Brilliant Diamond Fragment ×3

Damaged Mask ×15

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Windwheel Aster ×20

Brilliant Diamond Fragment ×6

Stained Mask ×12

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Windwheel Aster ×20

Brilliant Diamond Chunk ×3

Stained Mask ×18

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Windwheel Aster ×45

Brilliant Diamond Chunk ×6

Ominous Mask ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Windwheel Aster ×60

Brilliant Diamond Gemstone ×6

Ominous Mask ×24

The number of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blade is increased to 3.When Falling Thunder created by Bellowing Thunder hits an opponent, it will decrease their Electro RES by 15% for 8s.Increases the Level of Bellowing Thunder by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When a character obtains Abundance Amulets generated by Lightning Blade, if this character's Energy is less than 35%, the Energy restored by the Abundance Amulets is increased by 100%.Increases the Level of Lightning Blade by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Every 2 Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder will increase the DMG dealt by the next Falling Thunder by 200% and will restore an additional 1 Energy to the current character.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Traveler starts with 912 HP, 18 ATK, and 57 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Traveler Electro is not featured in any wishes or timed events.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Traveler performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 45 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!