Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Lisa guide! Lisa is a powerful mage and the Librarian for the Knights of Favonius. Not only is she a powerful witch, but a stern librarian and will often go out of her way to retrieve borrowed books that are overdue.

Don’t let her demeanour related to her taking her job seriously deter you, as she is relatively carefree outside of her responsibilities and enjoys a spot of afternoon tea to calm down after a tough day at work. In the Lisa guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Genshin Impact Lisa Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / C Tier / 4* Rarity / Catalyst

How to get Lisa

Genshin Impact Lisa Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

She can trigger Reactions and Effects with her standard attacks

Lisa has a fairly large, persistent AoE on her Burst attack

Weaknesses

Low HP and DMG to begin with

Slow recharge on her Elemental Skill

Best Build for Lisa in Genshin Impact

Lisa - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Thundering Fury

(2) Gain a 15% Electro DMG Bonus

(4) Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct DMG by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Base Attack: 42

42 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 7.2%

In Genshin Impact , Lisa is an Electro witch with strong reactions. Good to build in the earlier part of your game, her element works well with others, especially Cryo and Pyro. Her Elemental Skill is great for taking on mobs, and her Burst is the key to maximizing reactions.Lisa can be obtained for free from the Prologue Act I: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind during the quest Sparks Amongst the Pages. She is also available in the standard banner. Lisa is a decent Electro DPS and can create some reactions that make taking down lesser enemies a breeze. Focus on building her Elemental DMG to maximize her potential. Using the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds weapon will give a boost to movement, plus an Elemental DMG boost every 4 seconds. Pair with the Thundering Fury artifact set to increase her Electro DMG and a full set will give a huge boost to Electro output.Midsummer Courtyard Domain rewardIncreases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Lisa with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Lisa can act as a DPS to leave her Burst on the field for other reactions. Sucrose is a great catalyst to create Swirl and bolster Lisa’s Burst attack. Use Xingqiu as a good Hydro support to produce Electrocharge constantly. Zhongli is a great support to keep Lisa up and running and reduce her chance of stagger.Lisa is going to be the Sub-DPS in this team, as she can set up reactions from a distance. Beidou will be used to boost Lisa’s Electro resonance and produce her own Electro-charge attacks. Get Support from the Traveler , as their Anemo can group enemies and control the chaos. Barbara will heal but will also be the source of Electro-Charge, as you move Beidou in to attack.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Lightning Touch - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 39.6%

2-Hit DMG 35.9%

3-Hit DMG 42.8%

4-Hit DMG 55.0%

Charged Attack DMG - 177%

- 177% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50

- 50 Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Perform up to 4 lightning attacks that deal Electro DMG.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time.Gathering the might of Electro, Lisa plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Electro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Violet Arc - Elemental Skill

Channels the power of lightning to sweep bothersome matters away.

Releases a homing Lightning Orb. On hit, it deals Electro DMG, and applies a stack of the Conductive status (Max 3 stacks) to enemies in a small AoE.

After an extended casting time, calls down lightning from the heavens, dealing massive Electro DMG to all nearby enemies. Deals great amounts of extra damage to enemies based on the number of Shock stacks applied to them and clears their Conductive status.

Press DMG - 80%

- 80% Press CD - 1s

- 1s Non-Conductive Hold DMG - 320%

- 320% Stack 1 Conductive Hold DMG - 368%

- 368% Stack 2 Conductive Hold DMG - 424%

- 424% Stack 3 Conductive Hold DMG - 487%

- 487% Hold CD 16s

Lightning Rose - Elemental Burst

Discharge DMG - 36.6%

- 36.6% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Summons a Lightning Rose that unleashes powerful lightning bolts, launching surrounding enemies and dealing Electro DMG. The Lightning Rose will continuously emit lightning to knock back enemies and deal Electro DMG for so long as it persists.

Induced Aftershock - 1st Ascension Passive

Static Electricity Field - 4th Ascension Passive

General Pharmaceutics - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Slimes):

Slime Condensate

Slime Secretions

Slime Concentrate

Acquired from Domains Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Ballad

Guide to Ballad

Philosophies of Ballad

Hits by charged Attacks apply Violet Arc's Shocked status to enemies.Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have their DEF decreased by 15% for 10s.When Lisa crafts a potion, she has a 20% chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):

Dvalin’s Claw

Constellations

Infinite Circuit

Lisa regenerates 2 Energy for every opponent hit while holding Violet Arc.

A maximum of 10 Energy can be regenerated in this manner at any one time.

Electromagnetic Field

Holding Violet Arc has the following effects:

Increases DEF by 25%.

Increases Lisa's resistance to interruption.

Resonant Thunder

Plasma Eruption

Electrocute

Pulsating Witch

Genshin Impact Lisa Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Valberry ×3

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Slime Condensate ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Valberry ×10

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Slime Condensate ×15

Lightning Prism ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Valberry ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Slime Secretions ×12

Lightning Prism ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Valberry ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Slime Secretions ×18

Lightning Prism ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Valberry ×45

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Slime Concentrate ×12

Lightning Prism ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Valberry ×60

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Slime Concentrate ×24

Lightning Prism ×20

Increases the Level of Lightning Rose by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Increases the number of lightning bolts released by Lightning Rose by 1-3.Increases the Level of Violet Arc by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When Lisa takes the field, she applies 3 stacks of Violet Arc's Shocked status onto nearby enemies. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Lisa starts with 802 HP, 19 ATK, and 48 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Lisa can be obtained in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

