Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Lisa guide! Lisa is a powerful mage and the Librarian for the Knights of Favonius. Not only is she a powerful witch, but a stern librarian and will often go out of her way to retrieve borrowed books that are overdue.
Don’t let her demeanour related to her taking her job seriously deter you, as she is relatively carefree outside of her responsibilities and enjoys a spot of afternoon tea to calm down after a tough day at work. In the Lisa guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Lisa
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Lisa
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Lisa Wishes / Availability
Character Appearance
Genshin Impact Lisa Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Electro / C Tier / 4* Rarity / CatalystIn Genshin Impact, Lisa is an Electro witch with strong reactions. Good to build in the earlier part of your game, her element works well with others, especially Cryo and Pyro. Her Elemental Skill is great for taking on mobs, and her Burst is the key to maximizing reactions.
How to get LisaLisa can be obtained for free from the Prologue Act I: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind during the quest Sparks Amongst the Pages. She is also available in the standard banner.
Genshin Impact Lisa Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- She can trigger Reactions and Effects with her standard attacks
- Lisa has a fairly large, persistent AoE on her Burst attack
Weaknesses
- Low HP and DMG to begin with
- Slow recharge on her Elemental Skill
- Here are some Genshin Impact redeem codes as a thank you for reading this!
Best Build for Lisa in Genshin ImpactLisa is a decent Electro DPS and can create some reactions that make taking down lesser enemies a breeze. Focus on building her Elemental DMG to maximize her potential. Using the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds weapon will give a boost to movement, plus an Elemental DMG boost every 4 seconds. Pair with the Thundering Fury artifact set to increase her Electro DMG and a full set will give a huge boost to Electro output.
Lisa - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Thundering FuryEnergy Recharge / Electro DMG / ATK% Set Bonuses:
- (2) Gain a 15% Electro DMG Bonus
- (4) Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct DMG by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s.
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
- Base Attack: 42
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 7.2%
Best Party Members to match Lisa with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Lisa can act as a DPS to leave her Burst on the field for other reactions. Sucrose is a great catalyst to create Swirl and bolster Lisa’s Burst attack. Use Xingqiu as a good Hydro support to produce Electrocharge constantly. Zhongli is a great support to keep Lisa up and running and reduce her chance of stagger.
F2P TeamLisa is going to be the Sub-DPS in this team, as she can set up reactions from a distance. Beidou will be used to boost Lisa’s Electro resonance and produce her own Electro-charge attacks. Get Support from the Traveler, as their Anemo can group enemies and control the chaos. Barbara will heal but will also be the source of Electro-Charge, as you move Beidou in to attack.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Lightning Touch - Normal AttackNormal Attack: Perform up to 4 lightning attacks that deal Electro DMG. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Electro DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Attack: Gathering the might of Electro, Lisa plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Electro DMG upon impact with the ground. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 39.6%
- 2-Hit DMG 35.9%
- 3-Hit DMG 42.8%
- 4-Hit DMG 55.0%
- Charged Attack DMG - 177%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50
- Plunge DMG - 56.8%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%
Violet Arc - Elemental SkillChannels the power of lightning to sweep bothersome matters away. Press
Releases a homing Lightning Orb. On hit, it deals Electro DMG, and applies a stack of the Conductive status (Max 3 stacks) to enemies in a small AoE.Hold Attack:
After an extended casting time, calls down lightning from the heavens, dealing massive Electro DMG to all nearby enemies. Deals great amounts of extra damage to enemies based on the number of Shock stacks applied to them and clears their Conductive status.
- Press DMG - 80%
- Press CD - 1s
- Non-Conductive Hold DMG - 320%
- Stack 1 Conductive Hold DMG - 368%
- Stack 2 Conductive Hold DMG - 424%
- Stack 3 Conductive Hold DMG - 487%
- Hold CD 16s
Lightning Rose - Elemental BurstSummons a Lightning Rose that unleashes powerful lightning bolts, launching surrounding enemies and dealing Electro DMG. The Lightning Rose will continuously emit lightning to knock back enemies and deal Electro DMG for so long as it persists. Skill Attributes
- Discharge DMG - 36.6%
- Duration - 15s
- CD - 20s
- Energy Cost - 80
Induced Aftershock - 1st Ascension PassiveHits by charged Attacks apply Violet Arc's Shocked status to enemies.
Static Electricity Field - 4th Ascension PassiveEnemies hit by Lightning Rose have their DEF decreased by 15% for 10s.
General Pharmaceutics - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen Lisa crafts a potion, she has a 20% chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Slimes):
- Slime Condensate
- Slime Secretions
- Slime Concentrate
Acquired from Domains Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Ballad
- Guide to Ballad
- Philosophies of Ballad
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):Dvalin’s Claw
Constellations
Infinite CircuitLisa regenerates 2 Energy for every opponent hit while holding Violet Arc.
A maximum of 10 Energy can be regenerated in this manner at any one time.
Electromagnetic FieldHolding Violet Arc has the following effects:
Increases DEF by 25%.
Increases Lisa's resistance to interruption.
Resonant ThunderIncreases the Level of Lightning Rose by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Plasma EruptionIncreases the number of lightning bolts released by Lightning Rose by 1-3.
ElectrocuteIncreases the Level of Violet Arc by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Pulsating WitchWhen Lisa takes the field, she applies 3 stacks of Violet Arc's Shocked status onto nearby enemies. This effect can only occur once every 5s.
Genshin Impact Lisa Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Valberry ×3
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1
- Slime Condensate ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Valberry ×10
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3
- Slime Condensate ×15
- Lightning Prism ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Valberry ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6
- Slime Secretions ×12
- Lightning Prism ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Valberry ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3
- Slime Secretions ×18
- Lightning Prism ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Valberry ×45
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6
- Slime Concentrate ×12
- Lightning Prism ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Valberry ×60
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6
- Slime Concentrate ×24
- Lightning Prism ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Lisa starts with 802 HP, 19 ATK, and 48 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityLisa can be obtained in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Lisa performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!
Want more? Check out our 39 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!