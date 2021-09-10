Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Raiden guide! Raiden Shogun is actually the Electro Archon of Inazuma Raiden Ei, but is mostly seen as her other form, the Shogun, a puppet that reigns in her stead as she meditates in the Plane of Euthymia. Ei is the other, more fun side of her callous personality, while Shogun is stern and has no time for fun or recreation whilst Ei loves sweets and is generally more emotive and caring.

Due to her loss of so many loved ones over the years, she sealed herself off from the world by moving to the Plane of Euthymia in order to keep her away from things like corruption and corrosion of her corporeal form, using her puppet to carry out her will instead.

In the Raiden guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Raiden Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Polearm

How to get Raiden

Genshin Impact Raiden Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Raiden has high amounts of Electro DMG

Recharges the team’s energy

Increases damage on Elemental Bursts for the team

Recharges her own energy rather quickly

Weaknesses

Unable to cook food

Skills are not very versatile

Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!

Best Build for Raiden in Genshin Impact

Raiden - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Emblem of Severed Fate

(2) Elemental Recharge + 20%

(4) Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way

Engulfing Lightning

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 12.0%

In Genshin Impact , Raiden is a fierce polearm user who can alter her normal attacks to deal Electro damage after activating her Burst. She is able to deal damage while off the field with her Skill, deals high amounts of Electro damage, and regenerates energy for the team.You can only get Raiden in the Raiden Shogun banner, Reign of Serenity, as a limited 5-star character. She will not be available in the standard banner. Raiden is a good Electro polearm user who leans into her Electro abilities to do massive damage as she applies it to her normal attacks. Equip her with the Engulfing Lightning polearm to increase her attack by her energy recharge amount, up to 80% ATK increase. The Emblem of Severed Fate set will bump that energy recharge rate even higher and can increase her Burst damage.Momiji-Dyed Court Domain rewardAttack increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Raiden with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Raiden will act as a Sub-DPS to use her Burst as often as she can and use her Skill to keep Electro flowing through the field. Diona is a great option as a healer, as she can give shields and heal teammates. Kazuha should be used as your Support, as he has excellent crowd control and can boost elemental damage. Use Eula as your DPS as she will do extra damage thanks to Superconduct from Raiden’s combo.Raiden is your DPS on this team and will spend most of her time keeping Electro on the field and fielding charge for her Burst. Xingqiu can be a good way to spread Hydro and cause Electro Charge. Barbara can also cause Electro Charge, but will mostly help with healing. Use the Anemo Traveler to apply their own debuff and control enemies in groups.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Origin - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 39.6%

39.6% 2-Hit DMG 39.7%

39.7% 3-Hit DMG 49.9%

49.9% 4-Hit DMG 29% + 29%

29% + 29% 5-Hit DMG 58.1%

Charged Attack DMG - 99.6%

- 99.6% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25

- 25 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128%/160%

Perform up to 5 consecutive spear strikes.Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward slash.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Baleful Omen - Elemental Skill

The Raiden Shogun unveils a shard of her Euthymia, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents, and granting nearby party members the Eye of Stormy Judgment.

When characters with this buff attack deal DMG to opponents, the Eye will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing AoE Electro DMG at the opponent's position.

Characters who gain the Eye of Stormy Judgment will have their Elemental Burst DMG increased based on the Energy Cost of the Elemental Burst during the Eye's duration.

The Eye can initiate 1 coordinated attack every 0.9s per party.

Coordinated attacks generated by characters not controlled by you deal 20% of the normal DMG.

Skill DMG - 117.2%

- 117.2% Coordinated ATK DMG - 42%

- 42% Duration - 25s

- 25s Elemental Burst DMG Bonus - 0.22% Per energy

- 0.22% Per energy CD 10s

Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu - Elemental Burst

The Raiden Shogun unleashes the Musou no Hitotachi and deals AoE Electro DMG, using Musou Isshin in combat for a certain duration afterward. The DMG dealt by Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin's attacks will be increased based on the number of Chakra Desiderata's Resolve stacks consumed when the skill is used.

While in this state, the Raiden Shogun's Normal, Charged, and Plunging ATKs are infused with Electro, which cannot be overridden. When her attacks hit opponents, she regenerates Energy for nearby party members. Energy can be restored this way once every 1s, and this effect can be triggered 5 times throughout the skill's duration.

When nearby party members (excluding the Raiden Shogun herself) use their Elemental Bursts, the Raiden Shogun will build up Resolve stacks based on the Energy Cost of these Elemental Bursts. The maximum number of Resolve stacks is 60.

The Resolve gained by Chakra Desiderata will be cleared 300s after the Raiden Shogun leaves the field.

Musou no Hitachi Base DMG - 401%

- 401% Resolve Bonus - 3.89% Initial / 0.73% ATK DMG Per Stack

- 3.89% Initial / 0.73% ATK DMG Per Stack Resolve Stacks Gained - 0.15 Per Energy Consumed

- 0.15 Per Energy Consumed 1-Hit DMG - 44.7%

- 44.7% 2-Hit DMG - 44%

- 44% 3-Hit DMG - 53.8%

- 53.8% 4-Hit DMG - 30.9% + 31%

- 30.9% + 31% 5-Hit DMG - 73.9%

- 73.9% Charged Attack DMG - 61.6% + 74.4%

- 61.6% + 74.4% Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128% / 160%

- 128% / 160% Musou Isshin Energy Restoration - 1.6

- 1.6 Musou Isshin Duration -7s

Wishes Unnumbered - 1st Ascension Passive

When nearby party members gain Elemental Orbs or Particles, Chakra Desiderata gains 2 Resolve stacks.

This effect can occur once every 3s.

Enlightened One - 4th Ascension Passive

0.6% greater Energy restoration from Musou Isshin

0.4% Electro DMG Bonus

Each 1% above 100% Energy Recharge that the Raiden Shogun possesses grants her:

All-Preserver - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):

Old Handguard

Kageuchi Handguard

Famed Handguard

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Light

Guide to Light

Philosophies of Light

Mora expended when ascending Swords and Polearms is decreased by 50%.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (La Signora Challenge):

Molten Moment

Constellations

Ominous Inscription

Steelbreaker

Shinkage Bygones

Pledge of Propriety

Shogun’s Descent

Wishbearer

Genshin Impact Raiden Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Amakumo Fruit ×3

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Old Handguard ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Amakumo Fruit ×10

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Old Handguard ×15

Storm Beads ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Amakumo Fruit ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Kageuchi Handguard ×12

Storm Beads ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Amakumo Fruit ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Kageuchi Handguard ×18

Storm Beads ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Amakumo Fruit ×45

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Famed Handguard ×12

Storm Beads ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Amakumo Fruit ×60

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Famed Handguard ×24

Storm Beads ×20

Chakra Desiderata will gather Resolve even faster. When Electro characters use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve gained is increased by 80%. When characters of other Elemental Types use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve gained is increased by 20%.Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu's Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin attacks will ignore 60% of opponents' DEF.Increases the Level of Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu expires, all nearby party members (excluding the Raiden Shogun) gain 30% bonus ATK for 10s.Increases the Level of Transcendence: Baleful Omen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.While in the Musou Isshin state applied by Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, attacks by the Raiden Shogun that are considered part of her Elemental Burst will decrease all nearby party members' (not including Raiden Shogun herself) Elemental Burst CD by 1s when they hit opponents. This effect can trigger once every 1s and can trigger a total of 5 times during Musou Isshin's duration.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Raiden starts with 1,005 HP, 26 ATK, and 61 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Raiden is currently featured in the Event Wish Banner, Reign of Serenity, which runs from September 1st, 2021 to September 21st, 2021. She will not be featured in the Standard Banner.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list of all the characters if you want to check how well Raiden performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 46 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!