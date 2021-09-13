Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Razor guide! Razor, as an infant, was raised by Andrius, the Wolf of the North in Wolvendom. Razor is strongly synced with his wolf pack but sometimes feels left out, wishing he was fully a wolf instead of a human.

Although honesty and loyalty stand out as two of Razor’s strongest attributes, his speed outshines all else. He treats what few humans he does come across as friends and will protect them from danger regardless of the cost.

In the Razor guide below you will find the following features:

Razor Character Appearance

Razor Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / A Tier / 4* Rarity / Claymore

How to get Razor

Genshin Impact Razor Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Starts with a high amount of HP

Razor’s attacks do both Physical and Electro damage

Razor’s Burst unleashes the beast inside, providing massive damage and boosting his defense

Weaknesses

His attacks are melee-range

His powerful elemental Burst can only be used while Razor is on the field

Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!

Best Build for Razor in Genshin Impact

Razor - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Pale Flame

(2) Physical DMG +25%

(4) When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 2 stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%.

Wolf’s Gravestone

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: ATK 10.8%

In Genshin Impact , Razor is an insanely strong DPS whose skills and constellation lead to him being a bit selfish, as his Burst doesn’t stay on the field when you switch. His claymore attacks and Electro powers put him in a league of his own, but you need to build your party around him, instead of the other way around.You can obtain Razor in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Razor is a strong solo DPS, with his Burst that puts him on another level, but since he can’t share this ability with other team members, it’s important to bolster his Physical damage, as his bonus stats focus on that. Equip Razor with Wolf’s Gravestone to increase his attack by 20%, and even more so if the enemy is below 30% HP. Use Pale Flame to deliver a boost to his Physical DMG.Ridge Watch Domain rewardIncreases ATK by 20%. On a hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members' ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Razor with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Razor can be a strong DPS, but only if the team can support him while he stays out on the field. Use Kaeya to provide Cryo for Superconduct with his Burst, which does constant Cryo damage as well. Diona is a great Support, as she can provide heals and shielding for our wolf-like friend. Fischl is a great pairing to help with damage, as Oz will stay on the field, applying more Electro to foes.Razor again will be the DPS in this group. Kaeya will apply Cryo and will ultimately help your Physical damage output. Use Barbara to heal and Electro-charge enemies. Lisa will be an additional source of DPS, but mostly with her Skill and Attacks, as her Burst can cause the unwanted problem of distancing enemies from Razor’s attacks.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Steel Fang - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 95.9%

95.9% 2-Hit DMG 82.6%

82.6% 3-Hit DMG 103%

103% 4-Hit DMG 136%

Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 62.5%

- 62.5% Charged Attack Final DMG - 113%

- 113% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40

- 40 Plunge DMG - 82%

- 82% Low/High Plunge DMG - 165% / 205%

Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby enemies. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Claw and Thunder - Elemental Skill

Swings the Thunder Wolf Claw, dealing Electro DMG to enemies in front of Razor. Upon striking an enemy, Razor will gain an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. Razor can have up to 3 Electro Sigils simultaneously, and gaining a new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration.

Gathers Electro energy to unleash a lightning storm over a small AoE, causing massive Electro DMG, and clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils. Each Electro Sigil cleared in this manner will be converted into Energy for Razor.

Press Skill DMG - 199%

- 199% Hold Skill DMG - 295%

- 295% Energy Recharge Bonus - 20% per Electro Sigil

- 20% per Electro Sigil Energy Regenerated - 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed

- 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed Electro Sigil Duration - 18s

- 18s Press CD - 6s

- 6s Hold CD - 10s

Lightning Fang - Elemental Burst

Summons the Wolf Within which deals Electro DMG to all nearby opponents. This clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils, which will be converted into elemental energy for him.

The Wolf Within will fight alongside Razor for the skill's duration.

Strikes alongside Razor's normal attacks, dealing Electro DMG.

Raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES.

Causes Razor to be immune to DMG inflicted by the Electro-Charged status.

Disables Razor's Charged Attacks.

Increases Razor's resistance to interruption.

These effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield. When Razor leaves the field, a maximum of 10 Energy will be returned to him based on the duration remaining on this skill.

Elemental Burst DMG - 125%

- 125% Soul Companion DMG - 20% Normal Attack DMG

- 20% Normal Attack DMG Normal Attack Speed Bonus - 20%

- 20% Electro Resonance Bonus - 50%

- 50% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Awakening - 1st Ascension Passive

Hunger - 4th Ascension Passive

Wolvensprint - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):

Damaged Mask

Stained Mask

Ominous Mask

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Resistance

Guide to Resistance

Philosophies of Resistance

Decreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder.When Razor's Energy is below 50%, increases Energy Recharge by 30%.Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption of your characters in the party by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):

Dvalin’s Claw

Constellations

Wolf's Instinct

Suppression

Soul Companion

Bite

Sharpened Claws

Lupus Fulguris

Picking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's DMG by 10% for 8s.Increases CRIT Rate against opponents with less than 30% HP by 10%.Increases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When casting Claw and Thunder (Press), opponents hit will have their DEF decreased by 15% for 7s.Increases the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Every 10s, Razor's sword charges up, causing the next Normal Attack to release lightning that deals 100% of Razor's ATK as Electro DMG.

When Razor is not using Lightning Fang, a lightning strike on an opponent will grant Razor an Electro Sigil for Claw and Thunder.

Genshin Impact Razor Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Wolfhook ×3

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Damaged Mask ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Wolfhook ×10

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Damaged Mask ×15

Lightning Prism ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Wolfhook ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Stained Mask ×12

Lightning Prism ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Wolfhook ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Stained Mask ×18

Lightning Prism ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Wolfhook ×45

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Ominous Mask ×12

Lightning Prism ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Wolfhook ×60

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Ominous Mask ×24

Lightning Prism ×20

Base Stats

At Level 1, Razor starts with 1,003 HP, 20 ATK, and 63 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Razor can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Razor performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 49 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!