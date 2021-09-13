Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Razor guide! Razor, as an infant, was raised by Andrius, the Wolf of the North in Wolvendom. Razor is strongly synced with his wolf pack but sometimes feels left out, wishing he was fully a wolf instead of a human.
Although honesty and loyalty stand out as two of Razor’s strongest attributes, his speed outshines all else. He treats what few humans he does come across as friends and will protect them from danger regardless of the cost.
In the Razor guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Razor
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Razor
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Razor Wishes / Availability
Razor Character Appearance
Razor Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Electro / A Tier / 4* Rarity / ClaymoreIn Genshin Impact, Razor is an insanely strong DPS whose skills and constellation lead to him being a bit selfish, as his Burst doesn’t stay on the field when you switch. His claymore attacks and Electro powers put him in a league of his own, but you need to build your party around him, instead of the other way around.
How to get RazorYou can obtain Razor in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
Genshin Impact Razor Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Starts with a high amount of HP
- Razor’s attacks do both Physical and Electro damage
- Razor’s Burst unleashes the beast inside, providing massive damage and boosting his defense
Weaknesses
- His attacks are melee-range
- His powerful elemental Burst can only be used while Razor is on the field
Best Build for Razor in Genshin ImpactRazor is a strong solo DPS, with his Burst that puts him on another level, but since he can’t share this ability with other team members, it’s important to bolster his Physical damage, as his bonus stats focus on that. Equip Razor with Wolf’s Gravestone to increase his attack by 20%, and even more so if the enemy is below 30% HP. Use Pale Flame to deliver a boost to his Physical DMG.
Razor - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Pale FlameATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT DMG Set Bonuses:
- (2) Physical DMG +25%
- (4) When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 2 stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%.
Wolf’s Gravestone
- Base Attack: 46
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: ATK 10.8%
Best Party Members to match Razor with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Razor can be a strong DPS, but only if the team can support him while he stays out on the field. Use Kaeya to provide Cryo for Superconduct with his Burst, which does constant Cryo damage as well. Diona is a great Support, as she can provide heals and shielding for our wolf-like friend. Fischl is a great pairing to help with damage, as Oz will stay on the field, applying more Electro to foes.
F2P TeamRazor again will be the DPS in this group. Kaeya will apply Cryo and will ultimately help your Physical damage output. Use Barbara to heal and Electro-charge enemies. Lisa will be an additional source of DPS, but mostly with her Skill and Attacks, as her Burst can cause the unwanted problem of distancing enemies from Razor’s attacks.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Steel Fang - Normal AttackNormal: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charge Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby enemies. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunge Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 95.9%
- 2-Hit DMG 82.6%
- 3-Hit DMG 103%
- 4-Hit DMG 136%
- Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 62.5%
- Charged Attack Final DMG - 113%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40
- Plunge DMG - 82%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 165% / 205%
Claw and Thunder - Elemental SkillSwings the Thunder Wolf Claw, dealing Electro DMG to enemies in front of Razor. Upon striking an enemy, Razor will gain an Electro Sigil, which increases his Energy Recharge rate. Razor can have up to 3 Electro Sigils simultaneously, and gaining a new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration. Hold Attack:
Gathers Electro energy to unleash a lightning storm over a small AoE, causing massive Electro DMG, and clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils. Each Electro Sigil cleared in this manner will be converted into Energy for Razor.
- Press Skill DMG - 199%
- Hold Skill DMG - 295%
- Energy Recharge Bonus - 20% per Electro Sigil
- Energy Regenerated - 5 per Electro Sigil Absorbed
- Electro Sigil Duration - 18s
- Press CD - 6s
- Hold CD - 10s
Lightning Fang - Elemental BurstSummons the Wolf Within which deals Electro DMG to all nearby opponents. This clears all of Razor's Electro Sigils, which will be converted into elemental energy for him.
The Wolf Within will fight alongside Razor for the skill's duration.The Wolf Within
- Strikes alongside Razor's normal attacks, dealing Electro DMG.
- Raises Razor's ATK SPD and Electro RES.
- Causes Razor to be immune to DMG inflicted by the Electro-Charged status.
- Disables Razor's Charged Attacks.
- Increases Razor's resistance to interruption.
These effects end when Razor leaves the battlefield. When Razor leaves the field, a maximum of 10 Energy will be returned to him based on the duration remaining on this skill.Skill Attributes
- Elemental Burst DMG - 125%
- Soul Companion DMG - 20% Normal Attack DMG
- Normal Attack Speed Bonus - 20%
- Electro Resonance Bonus - 50%
- Duration - 15s
- CD - 20s
- Energy Cost - 80
Awakening - 1st Ascension PassiveDecreases Claw and Thunder's CD by 18%. Using Lightning Fang resets the CD of Claw and Thunder.
Hunger - 4th Ascension PassiveWhen Razor's Energy is below 50%, increases Energy Recharge by 30%.
Wolvensprint - Unlocked AutomaticallyDecreases sprinting Stamina consumption of your characters in the party by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):
- Damaged Mask
- Stained Mask
- Ominous Mask
Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Resistance
- Guide to Resistance
- Philosophies of Resistance
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):Dvalin’s Claw
Constellations
Wolf's InstinctPicking up an Elemental Orb or Particle increases Razor's DMG by 10% for 8s.
SuppressionIncreases CRIT Rate against opponents with less than 30% HP by 10%.
Soul CompanionIncreases the Level of Lightning Fang by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
BiteWhen casting Claw and Thunder (Press), opponents hit will have their DEF decreased by 15% for 7s.
Sharpened ClawsIncreases the Level of Claw and Thunder by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Lupus FulgurisEvery 10s, Razor's sword charges up, causing the next Normal Attack to release lightning that deals 100% of Razor's ATK as Electro DMG.
When Razor is not using Lightning Fang, a lightning strike on an opponent will grant Razor an Electro Sigil for Claw and Thunder.
Genshin Impact Razor Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Wolfhook ×3
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1
- Damaged Mask ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Wolfhook ×10
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3
- Damaged Mask ×15
- Lightning Prism ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Wolfhook ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6
- Stained Mask ×12
- Lightning Prism ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Wolfhook ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3
- Stained Mask ×18
- Lightning Prism ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Wolfhook ×45
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6
- Ominous Mask ×12
- Lightning Prism ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Wolfhook ×60
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6
- Ominous Mask ×24
- Lightning Prism ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Razor starts with 1,003 HP, 20 ATK, and 63 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityRazor can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.
You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Razor performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay aware, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!
