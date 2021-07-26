Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Fischl guide! Fischl is a mysterious girl who is an investigator for Mondstadt’s Adventurers Guild and likes to roleplay as a princess. She travels with a night raven named Oz and claims to others that she is from another world.

Fischl wears an eyepatch so that her vision isn’t obstructed while possessing Oz. She’s polite, which most find peculiar, but Oz ends up speaking for her most of the time, anyways.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Genshin Impact Fischl Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / B Tier / 4* Rarity / Bow

How to get Fischl in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Fischl Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Fischl has crazy fast attack speed

Her Skill and Burst remain on the field after you swap to another team member

Fischl can apply Electro and help set up Elemental Reactions

Weaknesses

You’re going to spend some time (and perhaps money) to get Fischl’s Constellation high enough for her to be worth it.

Her Elemental Skill, while useful, can take a while to be available again

Best Build for Fischl in Genshin Impact

Fischl guide - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Thundering Fury

ATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT DMG

Set Bonuses:

(2) Gain a 15% Electro DMG Bonus

(4) Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct by 40% Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s

Skyward Harp

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Crit Rate + 4.8%

Skill: Echoing Ballad Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

How to Obtain: Gacha

In Genshin Impact , Fischl is an Electro Bow User and her raven, Oz, can stay out on the field and deliver setups for elemental reactions. In doing so, she also delivers a lot of energy for other teammates to use, making sure you’re always ready for your next attack.You can obtain Fischl in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. With Oz’s ability to spread Electro on the field and produce energy for the rest of your team, it would be wise to invest in using the Skyward Harp weapon to increase her CRIT. Using the Thundering Fury artifact set to boost her Electro damage and the damage of Overload, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct reactions is a must to maximize her potential.Midsummer Courtyard Domain reward

Best Party Members to match Fischl with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

In Genshin Impact, Fischl is a great Support, thanks to her friend Oz. Regardless of who else you are working with, when Oz is on the field, you’ll have the ability to create reactions and dish out damage. Use Venti as additional Support for crowd control and creating elemental combinations.

Childe (Tartaglia) is a great option for your DPS, as his Hydro, when combined with Electro, can cause Electrocharge reactions. Qiqi is a good choice for a Healer, as she can work well with Fischl to make Superconduct happen over and over, which will keep enemies from doing much damage.

F2P Team

Fischl can be used as a DPS to do most of the damage and work with the other characters to create reactions. Xiangling works great for creating an Overload reaction and dealing additional damage. Kaeya can act as the sub-DPS to do additional damage and create Superconduct reactions. Barbara serves as a Healer, who can heal the damage dealers, especially Fischl, even when she’s not doing Electro damage on the field.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Bolts of Downfall - Normal Attack

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the dark lightning spirits of Immernachtreich shall heed the call of their Prinzessin and dwell within the enchanted arrowhead. A fully charged arrow will deal immense Electro DMG.

Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 44.1%

2-Hit DMG 46.8%

3-Hit DMG 58.1%

4-Hit DMG 57.7%

5-Hit DMG 72.1%

Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Fully-Charged Aimed Shot - 124%

- 124% Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114% / 142%

Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Nightrider - Elemental Skill

Summons Oz. The night raven forged of darkness and lightning descends upon the land, dealing Electro DMG in a small AoE. For the ability's duration, Oz will continuously attack nearby enemies with Freikugel.

Hold to adjust the location Oz will be summoned to. Press again any time during the ability's duration to once again summon him to Fischl's side.

Oz’s Attack DMG - 88.8%

- 88.8% Summoning DMG - 115%

- 115% Oz’s Duration - 10s

- 10s CD 25s

Midnight Phantasmagoria - Elemental Burst

Fischl takes on Oz's form, greatly increasing her Movement Speed

Strikes nearby opponents with lightning, dealing Electro DMG to opponents she comes in contact with. Each opponent can only be struck once

Once this ability's effects end, Oz will remain on the battlefield and attack his Prinzessin's foes. If Oz is already on the field, then this will reset the duration of his presence

Skill Attributes

Falling Thunder DMG 208%

208% CD - 15s

- 15s Energy Cost - 60

Summons Oz to spread his twin wings of twilight and defend Fischl. Has the following properties during the ability's duration:

Stellar Predator - 1st Ascension Passive

Lightning Smite - 4th Ascension Passive

Mein Hausgarten - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Ranged Hilichurls):

Firm Arrowhead

Sharp Arrowhead

Weathered Arrowhead

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Ballad

Guide to Ballad

Philosophies of Ballad

When Fischl hits Oz with a fully-charged Aimed Shot, Oz brings down Thundering Retribution, dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of the arrow's DMG.If a character triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, the enemy shall be stricken with Thundering Retribution, dealing Electro DMG equal to 80% of Fischl's ATK.When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, the time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Constellations

Gaze of the Deep

Devourer of All Sins

Wings of Nightmare

Increases the Level of Nightrider by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Her Pilgrimage of Bleak

When Midnight Phantasmagoria is used, it deals 222% of ATK as Electro DMG to surrounding opponents.

When the skill duration ends, Fischl regenerates 20% of her HP.

Against the Fleeing Light

Increases the Level of Midnight Phantasmagoria by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Spirit Locket of Boreas Even when Oz is not present in combat, he can still watch over Fischl through his raven eyes. When Fischl performs a Normal Attack against an opponent, Oz fires a joint attack, dealing DMG equal to 22% of Fischl's ATK.When Nightrider is used, it deals an additional 200% ATK as DMG, and its AoE is increased by 50%.

Evernight Raven

Genshin Impact Fischl Ascensions costs

Phase 1

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Small Lamp Grass ×3

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Firm Arrowhead ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Small Lamp Grass ×10

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Firm Arrowhead ×15

Lightning Prism ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Small Lamp Grass ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Sharp Arrowhead ×12

Lightning Prism ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Small Lamp Grass ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Sharp Arrowhead ×18

Lightning Prism ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Small Lamp Grass ×45

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Weathered Arrowhead ×12

Lightning Prism ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Small Lamp Grass ×60

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Weathered Arrowhead ×24

Lightning Prism ×20

Extends the duration of Oz's presence on the field by 2s. Additionally, Oz performs joint attacks with your active character when present, dealing 30% of Fischl's ATK as Electro DMG.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Fischl starts with 770 HP, 20 ATK, and 50 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Fischl can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

