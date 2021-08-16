Garena Free Fire is a Battle Royale mobile game that features its own unique style and setup. Instead of the usual 100 player survival approach, it features 50 players fighting to be the sole survivor on the massive island of Bermuda, which features its share of layers.

As with most Battle Royales, you drop out of a large aircraft and glide down to the island. You'll then run around and search for supplies as you prepare for the battles ahead. The last player or squad standing wins and gets the iconic "Booyah!'.

But, outside of that, there's another mode called Clash Squad which is a bit more traditional with four versus four battles. The weapons you can use are based on the cash you have during the match. If you're new to this highly intense and fun mode, then here are a few weapons that are worth spending your in-game cash on.

