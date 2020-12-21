Welcome to PocketGamers’ Free Fire shotguns guide! You’ve probably seen the other guides we wrote on Free Fire weapons, but in case you’ve missed here are the links:

Shotguns were first made in the early 19th century. They were mostly utilized by cavalry troops, as it was easy to shoot and hit from the horseback. Later on, Winchester made a first pump-action shotgun, which the US troops used successfully in the trench fighting during WWI. Today, they have a much wider field of use: hunting, military, special forces, and even personal protection.

Simple Free Fire shotguns guide

It’s really simple to learn how to use shotguns in Free Fire properly! They are close-range weapons, and you should only utilize them when the foe isn’t too far. Also, they are excellent guns when it comes to the end of the round, and when the zone starts narrowing down around you.

The first lesson you need to learn is - don’t use shotguns in open spaces! You can use them only if there are enough obstacles to hide behind. Otherwise, the opponents will tear you to shreds with any gun while you are trying to get in range.

So, when do you use a shotgun in Free Fire?

At the start of the round, your opponents won’t have any vests and helmets for protection. This will allow you to rip them to shreds with shotguns. You can easily headshot someone with a shotgun as it’s a close-range weapon, and this will always result in a one-shot kill in Free Fire.

Another good advice would be, whenever you are about to enter a house or any other building that’s not a factory with wide open space. In Free Fire shotgun is by far the most effective gun you can use to clear buildings.

If you’re a Free Fire shotguns expert, you’ll know how to use the gloo walls to close down your opponent. This action will force him into the closest possible combat, where you have a huge advantage with a shotgun. It is by far the simplest way to get them to play by your rules!

Since Garena Free Fire is a third-person shooter, it’s easy to use corners to set up ambushes. And what better way to set up an ambush, then with a shotgun! When the opponent is too far out, hide behind the first corner so you can see your enemy. He won’t be able to see you. Wait until he comes close enough, get out and wreck him.

Whatever he uses, he won’t be able to down you first.

Let’s dive into the Free Fire shotguns list and guides!

