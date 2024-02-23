Free Fire will be part of the inaugural Esports World Championship to be held in Riyadh this year

Free Free will be part of the first-ever Esports World Championship

18 teams will fight for a $1 million prize pool in July

Winner gets a ticket to the Free Fire World Series

Garena has just dropped some major news for Free Fire, as the battle royale prepares to be featured at the inaugural Esports World Championship taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer. Teaming up with the EWC Foundation, Free Fire aims to deliver an unparalleled esports experience to fans worldwide, leveraging its massive global presence and popularity as one of the most downloaded mobile battle royales.

Esports World Cup: Free Fire is set to take place between July 10th and 14th and will feature 18 elite teams vying for the humongous $1,000,000 prize pool. Participants will be selected from five local Free Fire tournaments and ESL's Free Fire Snapdragon Pro Series and will engage in heated Knock-out Stage battles for the first three days, before the top 12 squads advance to the grand finale.

While the winner of this competition will take home a massive cash prize, the stakes are even higher because the champion will earn a coveted ticket to compete in Free Fire's flagship tournament, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Global Finals 2024. It is set to take place in Brazil in November.

To build anticipation for the event, a teaser showcasing Free Fire's participation in EWC 2024 has been released on social media platforms. Fans will see the iconic Gloo Wall against the backdrop of Rio De Janeiro's Sugarloaf Mountain, hinting at the game's rich esports history and its return to the global spotlight.

Speaking about their participation, Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena, said: “We are honoured to be a part of the widely anticipated first edition of the Esports World Cup. The team is working closely with the EWC Foundation to deliver an unforgettable Free Fire esports experience, and we cannot wait to unveil our plans to our global community, especially our players in the region.”

