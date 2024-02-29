Free Fire clinches Best Shooter Game award at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023

Best Shooter Game at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023

Game still retains popularity even after 7 years of service

Free Fire will also be participating in the Esports World Cup this year

Garena wins big at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023 as their popular battle royale, Free Fire, was awarded the title of Best Shooter Game, solidifying its status as a fan favourite in the gaming world. Free Fire has always been a hot game amongst mobile gamers, and it has managed to maintain this status even after being around for over half a decade.

With its classic battle royale mode and other engaging game modes like Clash Squad, Free Fire has something for everyone. Whether you're into intense PvP battles or prefer team-based gameplay, Free Fire delivers thrilling action-packed moments that keep you on the edge of your seat.

Before you go on, check out this list of the top battle royales to play on Android!

What's more impressive is that Free Fire has maintained its dominance in the mobile gaming scene, consistently ranking as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2021 and 2023 according to Sensor Tower data. Seven years since its launch, Free Fire continues to attract a dedicated global player base, thanks to its regular updates and exciting collaborations as it rivals other titles like PUBG Mobile.

In the past year alone, Free Fire has treated its players to a plethora of new content and entertaining campaigns, tailored to delight gamers across different regions. The game celebrated its sixth anniversary with exciting events and collaborations with popular IPs like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Free Fire has consistently topped the charts in terms of monthly downloads in 2023 as well.

Esports is another big aspect of Free Fire. The game recently announced its participation in the Esports World Cup and revealed Brazil as the location for its flagship tournament, the Free Fire World Series Global Finals, scheduled for November. With these initiatives, Free Fire continues to provide its community with new and enhanced competitive experiences.

Download Free Fire now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.