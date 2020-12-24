Hey, you made it to the last article on our list - the Free Fire snipers guide! As you probably already know, sniper rifles are one of the hardest weapons to use in Free Fire. Not because the controls are bad or anything, it’s just that it’s a bit hard to aim on mobile devices. You do have the aim assistance, but the touch screen isn’t really made for aiming in FPS games. Or maybe it’s just me?

The first sniper rifle was the Whitworth rifle. Well, not really a rifle, but a musket! It was used in the American civil war with great success. Another interesting fact would be that the weapon was competing with another sniper made by Lee Enfield (much more recognized), and it was actually much better in terms of both range, and precision.

Guide on how to use the Free Fire sniper rifles

Sniper rifles are probably the most hated and loved weapons in Free Fire at the same time. You’ll feel powerful when you take down someone with one shot to the head from a nice cover or a bush. But when it happens to you, it’s not that fun after all. Usually, you won’t even see a well-placed recon with a sniper rifle! They are often on the top of some high building or a tower, collecting the head of a not-so-innocent hiker.

I’ve found that the best way to counter those players is to drive around in a car, as there is just a minuscule chance you’ll get hit. However, cars make noise, and the noise attracts everyone else. So, be careful when you decide to drive around.

Note that the snipers are not as useful as some other primary weapons in Free Fire when you are trying to assault teams. You’ll probably be able to shoot one guy before his teammate makes a gloo wall and revives him.

The best guide I can give you on how to use snipers in Free Fire would be to try to take the high ground as much as possible! Even the top of the small hill is elevated just enough to give you an advantage over your foes. Not to mention the lonely towers, where you can see everything in a mile radius.

It is wise to avoid urban areas and stay off the towns as much as possible. You want the open wide areas, where your sniper rifle can really make a difference.

Of course, stay at the distance, and always have a close-range weapon like a shotgun or an SMG as a secondary weapon for those nasty enemies that try to get closer. Sneaky little Hobitsesss!

