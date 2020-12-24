We are glad to see you on our Free Fire pistols guide! We’ll only have a sniper rifle guide to cover after this one, and you can expect it in a few days!

Let’s go through a brief history of pistols, shall we? The pistols or handguns date all the way back to the middle of the 16th century. Who would have guessed, right?

They were of course single-shot flintlocks, so you’d have to charge them after each shot. Then the first revolver came to pass somewhere around the 1850s and it changed the course of history forever. Later on, the revolvers passed the torch on the semi-automatic pistols which are made and used even in the modern-day.



But how good are the pistols in Free Fire?

Darn good at the beginning of the round! However, when the round starts developing, time passes and players get more gear, better weapons, pistols become obsolete. Most of them, not all. They are a good sidearm to carry, as you can run much faster with one of these equipped than with one of your main firearms.

So, they might not be your first choice later on, but they are exceptionally fun to use! Since developers kicked in a few surprises, they are not all the same, nor they have the same playstyle. It only increases the fun part, trust me.

Of course, you won’t have the same playstyle with a Treatment Gun, M500, M1873 or just a regular USP. That’s why we are here to cover everything in this pistols guide! Of course, at the end of the article, you can read our two cents on the best pistol in Free Fire.

But let’s not waste time, dive into the list!

