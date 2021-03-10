Mobile games, of course, have seen many awesome two-player games and the best thing about them is that you can bring them with you, wherever you go so if you find yourself waiting around with your friend for the bus to come or awkwardly unsure of what to talk about, there is a game to play to keep your mind off things.
When it comes to playing video games, it’s often more fun to share the experience with someone else. Whether you're both working together or fighting against each other, there is something so fun about being able to share an experience with your friend and spend the time together playing it.
Most of these games are very simple to play and easy to pick up and learn, as that is what makes a great two-player game stand out from the crowd. You probably won’t want to explain an entire game to your friend and spend time going over rules in hopes that there is time left to play them!
Without further adieu, let’s get into the best mobile two-player games out there, right now!
Smash Tanks is a 1 v 1 AR game where you need to select your area in the real world and watch as the board fills up with buildings, trees, and more. Colourful tanks can be placed, deployed, and used around the map, as you attack each other and work towards using the environment to your advantage. Smash Tanks is a really fun two-player game that has such a cute, cartoony aesthetic, and that's how it earned its spot among the best two-player mobile games.
Duel Otters is another cute entry on this list! This game has you and another player facing off, on the same device, playing various mini-games and quick duels, hoping to score against each other and gain more points. Whether it’s defending a goal or tapping quickly, this game can end up really competitive despite its cute looks.
Drive Ahead is a two-player vehicle arena game, where you can take control of strange and fun vehicles, from normal things like motorcycles to boats on wheels and more! You can ride your vehicle up the sides of the arena, landing on your competitor, and trying to make sure they don’t survive. If you’d rather not destroy your friend, there is also a co-op mode, so you both can help each other out. Test it and see for yourself why did it earn a spot on the best mobile two-player games!
Though you may have played Crossy Road in single-player, there is actually a split-screen multiplayer mode in this game, where you and a friend can both race forward, avoiding obstacles and getting over logs. Being quick is key, but you’ll need to watch out. If you have had a lot of experience playing Crossy Road, you might have fun destroying your friends at the game.
Another classic with a split mode, Fruit Ninja has a two player split screen mode! With only half the screen, you and your friend will both be slicing fruit and hoping to not let them drop below the screen. You both have three lives in this mode, and it’s just like the regular Fruit Ninja game, which means that you will score more points with combos and need to watch for bombs. Did you know that Fruit Ninja is 10 years old already?
Santorini is a beautiful, digital board game port, where you need to build a tower to the third level and get one of your characters onto it before your opponent does the same. Each pawn is able to move and build every turn, but three storey towers can be claimed by the other player, even if you built it. You will need to think tactically and make sure your moves don’t lead your opponent to victory.
Hearthstone is a two-player card game that’s extremely popular on PC as well as mobile devices, where you face off against another player with a deck of cards and your hero! These playing cards can be collected and built into decks over time, so having a good base deck can help you destroy your friend if you invest the time into the game! These cards can attack and defend each other, but what you are looking to hit, is actually the other player’s hero token. It’s a complex game but one I really enjoy. The diversity of play and the random elements that make every game different earned this game a spot on our list of best mobile two-player games.
If you are looking for a quick game to play, Ready Steady Bang is a quick 1 v 1 showdown where you need to wait to hear Bang before you can tap the screen and shoot. It’s tense, as you both use the same device, right across the screen from each other. You need to be quick, but Ready… Steady… and Bang! Have different times between each round, always keeping you guessing as you wait for the titular sound.
If you are looking for a more sporty game, Battle Golf is a head to head, two-player, golf game. Unlike normal golf, this version isn’t super boring. You will be racing to get a hole in one, across the screen your enemy will be trying to do the same, but sometimes the holes are quite whacky. On the heads of octopuses, on top of large islands, on a whale’s back - Battle Golf will keep you on your toes.
If you don’t have an air hockey table, but want to play air hockey, Glow Hockey 2 is the game for you. You can grab your puck and start bashing, without having to go out to an arcade or a restaurant, in hopes of scoring against your opponent. Glow Hockey 2 has a cool neon look and the game feels very responsive, which is great considering the simplicity.
Badland is a mobile side-scroller with a really neat graphic style and split-screen co-op, which I feel is good to not add to this list. You and your friend can play through these levels, solving them together and helping each other out. If you complete the game, you can also build your own levels and share them with your other friends!
Burgle Bros is a board game style, stealth game perfect for two players, where you and your crew are trying to rob a place! You will need to flip over tiles, looking for dangers and hoping to find the safe, pick the lock and take a look, as well as make it out of the level without being caught by any guards and alarms. It’s a fun game that feels quite intense too.