For those of you who love cultivating but don't want to get your hands dirty, we have gardening games on mobile that you'll find interesting

- changed the featured image. Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Cristina Mesesan

The world of video games is incredibly vast and diverse. In it, every player can find something suitable for himself or herself, from gaming platforms to genres. For example, you can become a soldier or god of war, rule civilisations or catch Pokémon - you can even become a rock. And this is only a small part of what video games can give you.

However, sometimes players need a break from fast-paced action and intense strategy games. The good news is that you can start doing some kind of hobby, such as gardening. However, that usually requires owning a piece of land where you can do it, and you'll have to get your hands dirty. Gardening games on mobile, on the other hand, are easy to pick up and play without moving a finger. Actually...you'll just have to move your finger.

WHAT ARE MOBILE GARDENING GAMES?

Mobile phones as a gaming platform are very popular as you can play wherever you are. Moreover, every day there are new releases of different mobile games. Some of them are not inferior to popular console titles. It also applies to gardening mobile games.

Gardening is a hobby that requires a lot of effort and time. But the result is worth it, as you can get beautiful plants or fresh fruits and vegetables. It is one of the reasons why farming games and gardening simulations are so popular.

Keep scrolling to check out our top 15 best gardening games for mobile devices!