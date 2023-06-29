Top 15 Best gardening games on mobile
For those of you who love cultivating but don't want to get your hands dirty, we have gardening games on mobile that you'll find interesting
The world of video games is incredibly vast and diverse. In it, every player can find something suitable for himself or herself, from gaming platforms to genres. For example, you can become a soldier or god of war, rule civilisations or catch Pokémon - you can even become a rock. And this is only a small part of what video games can give you.
However, sometimes players need a break from fast-paced action and intense strategy games. The good news is that you can start doing some kind of hobby, such as gardening. However, that usually requires owning a piece of land where you can do it, and you'll have to get your hands dirty. Gardening games on mobile, on the other hand, are easy to pick up and play without moving a finger. Actually...you'll just have to move your finger.
WHAT ARE MOBILE GARDENING GAMES?Mobile phones as a gaming platform are very popular as you can play wherever you are. Moreover, every day there are new releases of different mobile games. Some of them are not inferior to popular console titles. It also applies to gardening mobile games.
Gardening is a hobby that requires a lot of effort and time. But the result is worth it, as you can get beautiful plants or fresh fruits and vegetables. It is one of the reasons why farming games and gardening simulations are so popular.
Keep scrolling to check out our top 15 best gardening games for mobile devices!
1
Pocket Plants: Cozy plant game
We start our list with a game that boasts simple gameplay. All you have to do is grow cute plants and then merge them to evolve. In Pocket Plants, players can create hundreds of various plants, and you can generate the energy needed for various activities by doing different exercises. All you have to do is connect your mobile device or Fitbit.
2
My Little Terrarium 4+
It is a cute gardening game about creating terrariums. At your disposal will be many glass terrariums of various shapes. And in them, you can grow different plants, flowers, and trees. Moreover, in terrariums, you can settle cute animals. Each player will be able to create a unique terrarium to their liking. And the more you progress, the more different options you can unlock.
3
Terrarium: Garden Idle 4+
Here's another title about terrariums with plants. Simply wait for your plants to produce oxygen, which is the game's currency. And for oxygen money, you can buy new plants and upgrade them. Despite the simple gameplay, Terrarium can easily get you hooked for hours on end.
4
Viridi
This title is ideal for players who love succulents. Even if you're initially not a fan of these plants, you might just become one after playing Viridi. Succulents are not very demanding plants, but even they can die if you do not at least occasionally take care of them and water them. And in this title, you can train and grow many different types of these plants.
5
Stardew Valley
Of course, speaking of the best mobile gardening games, one cannot help but think of Stardew Valley. It is a farm simulator, in which you can create a unique garden and grow whatever you want there. Moreover, Stardew Valley has a lot of other exciting activities that diversify your gameplay. And when we say a lot, we really mean a lot. Once you get carried away, you will not notice how many hours you spend growing plants. Here are some farm layouts for Stardew Valley that can help you improve the charm of your own little haven.
6
Inner Garden
The sixth game on our list is one of the best gardening simulators. Inner Garden has various expansion packs with new items in a particular style. Therefore, you can create many different gardens, such as a classic a Japanese-style stone garden, or a garden filled with many different flowers. In Inner Garden, players can make their dreams of beautiful gardens come true.
7
Sunrise Village
This title is similar to Stardew Valley. Moreover, you can create a beautiful garden in this game. You will be able to interact with various characters. Some of them will give you useful tips, and some will give you new tools and plants.
8
Eufloria HD
Growing different plants in pots is fun, but what about an entire planet? In Eufloria, you play as a beautiful plant that grows like a weed. And you have to suppress the rest of the plants so that only you remain on the planet. Omni Systems Limited created an amazing title that combines addictive gameplay and relaxing visuals.
9
Flower
It is one of the most beautiful and meditative gardening games you can find on mobile devices. In Flower, you have to become the wind that travels through various plains with many beautiful flowers and plants. And being a force of nature, you can smoothly change the landscape of the world.
10
Pikmin Bloom
If you love catching Pokémon and growing gardens, this is the title you need. Niantic's title lets you walk the streets to plant flowers. You can also collect and customise cute Pikmin. And the more of these creatures you have, the more beautiful flowers you can plant. It should be noted that, like in Pokemon Go, players can unite to go on exciting raids in Pikmin Bloom.
11
Prune
Here's another unusual title that will appeal to nature lovers. In Prune, you have to grow a tree. That's all. But trust us - you will not be able to tear yourself away while growing a tree on each of the levels, as this process is simple and beautiful. You just have to move your finger so your tree grows closer to the sun and avoids various dangerous obstacles.
12
Home Garden Lulu
This title is suitable for players who love cosy styles and frogs. That's right, frogs. In Home Garden Lulu, you have to grow different plants, make coffee and take care of cute and funny frogs. Moreover, you can open your flower shop, and this is only a small part of the activities players can do in Home Garden Lulu. Thus, we can call Home Garden Lulu one of the best gardening games on mobile.
13
Tiny Pixel Farm
The next game on the list is probably one of the cutest gardening games for mobile devices. It is a relaxing game where you have to build a small farm. Here you will have to grow various crops, take care of different animals, and meet many interesting guests. On top of that, the game has a truly magnificent atmosphere and pretty good pixel graphics.
14
Harvest Town
Here's an incredibly cute and addictive pixel-style RPG. You have to build your house and grow various animals and plants. Moreover, you, as in Sunrise Village, will be able to interact with other characters. And as you progress through the game, you will be able to unlock many different plants and tools to create the perfect garden of your dreams.
15
Toca Nature
The last title on our list gives players a bit more freedom than simply growing plants. In Toca Nature, you can create your unique pocket world. You can customise the landscape, grow plants, breed animals, and more. And the cute design of the game makes it even more fun.
These are the top 15 best gardening games for mobile devices. Each of these titles is unique and can give you an unforgettable experience. Therefore, we recommend that you not only play the ones that interest you but also those you might not have heard of before.