I find farming games to be so relaxing. Having a little farm, managing some plants, maybe taking care of animals - it’s so different from the hustle and bustle of being in front of a computer all day, typing away at various white screens to fill them full of words.
If you, like me, don't have time to have a real farm (or the drive to do that much manual labor) - fear not, there are plenty of games that you can play from the comfort of whatever you are that will allow you to live your best life.
Read on to find the best farming games available now for iPad and iPhone.
Stardew Valley is my all time favourite farming game. There are no in-app purchases, there are no timers that take real life time, there is no real way to lose. It’s just farming at its purest form, giving players the ability to do what they want and grow the farm they want, while sprinkling in a town to explore, fishing, mining, and more to keep things interesting.
Tiny Pixel Farm is a cute, idle farming game where you take care of little plots of animals or plants, interacting with them from time to time. The entire game is played on a single screen, where you can see your whole farm and tap to interact, and you can get villagers who want to come and stay at your ranch, adding some new characters.
Seeds of Memories brings a story aspect to this farming game, with the additional challenge of befriending every person in your town to learn more about their own stories as well. You;ll have a lot of control over your own life and farm in this game!
FarmVille is a very well known game - I have to admit I had an impressive farm myself on Facebook as a teenager. FarmVille 3 brings the game to mobile and adds decorating, growing crops, collecting animals and visiting other friends' farms! Though there is a lot of waiting in this farm game, I do enjoy the amount of limited time items.
Farm On! is a farming game that also features cooking, which is always fun to find in games! Along with farming, you can fish, start a trade business, negotiate with your neighbors and make a proper business through your farm. These little additions to the game make them a different experience to the previous farming games.
The Smurfs farm too - on their village in Smurfs’ Village. Your goal is to actually grow food that the Smurfs can eat, so that they can grow. Along with growing your mushroom homes and the berries that you eat, you can decorate your village, meet loads of Smurf characters, and play a bunch of fun mini-games to break up the gameplay.
What’s better than a farm? Well, having an ocean view on your farm! In Family Farm Seaside, you can grow your crops on your farm and also on your seaside farm, collecting items into a barn that has unlimited storage, so you can turn your produce into other foods or just sell them off to purchase more things for your farm! The graphics are quite nice too.
Stripping farming games down to more basic mechanics, Moy Farm Day is an adorable game where you play as Moy, a purple alien who has gone to try out farming! You can plant crops, sell them once they have grown, and tend to them while they are growing. Following through on fantasy, there are rainbows, crystals and more.
Your crops don’t die in Hay Day, which is great if you are forgetful when it comes to looking after your farm. Hay Day’s main difference is not killing off your produce, but you can also fulfil orders, sell items, trade with neighbours, and take care of a boatload of crops all on your mobile device.
Instead of a traditional farmstead, Hobby Farm Classic has you trying to make a farm on an island full of excotic plants, free-roaming animals that need to be wrangled, and villagers who are interested in working on your farm. You can also make machines to turn your produce into products to sell for more money.
If you want a bit of city building with your farming, Township is a game for you! While trying to upgrade and build up your town, you will also be tasted with building up a farm - producing crops which can be used and sold to help contribute to the town that’s ever growing on the sidelines!
What if you just want to farm chickens? Egg, Inc puts chicken farming into the production line, allowing you to make the most eggs you can through tapping the screen. You are able to hatch chickens to make more eggs, hire workers, research different eggs and more while tapping the screen full of eggs.
Building a farm and then thriving city in the middle of nowhere in Alaska, Klondike Adventure. Along with farming and exploring, you can also play various mini-games, trade with your neighbours and slowly expand - turning this isolated area into a thriving hot spot in the state of Alaska. The graphics on Klondike Adventure are quite good.
Tiny Sheep is a cross between a farming simulator and pet game, as you don’t really need to grow anything and instead are taking care of a bunch of sheep, shearing them, feeding them, and generally looking after them. Sheep farming is a real life thing, so this is indeed a farming game, just far less of a crop-based one!
A voxel farming game, Blocky Farm has everything you’d want from a farming game; growing crops, raising animals, riding tractors, etc. Taking care of plants and animals is easily done and key to keeping a good farm running. Along with farming, you can ride a boat out and go fishing to catch something extra to sell.
We are more than halfway down this list and I am sure you are thinking “Jupiter, a lot of these games look the same” and my reply is “BAM. Zombies.” Monster Farm: Happy Halloween is a zombie farming game that’s perfect for feeling a little spooky. Your zombies and monsters will help you grow spooky crops and make Halloween-themed treats.
Casting spells to grow crops on your farm, Fairy Farm is a colourful and cute farming game full of fantasy and magic. Whether it’s unicorns or pop-tart cats, it’s very bright and cheery - showing a lovely world for you to create your own farm in and take care of, while decorating, selling, and all of the normal farming mechanics!
Tsuki Adventure is an adorable carrot farming game that has a really lovely countryside feel to the game, providing not only carrot farming but also cute animals, the ability to fly a kite, eat ramen, farm your carrots, fish and more. There aren’t a bunch of in-app purchases or anything else to take you out of this game.
King made a match-3 farming game because of course they did. The name of it is Farm Heroes Saga - where you will be matching adorable fruit to same the town from some sort of bad raccoon? To be honest, I really don’t know, but if you want the concept of a farming game but are really looking for a match-3 game, King, as always, has you covered.
So what if your farming game was also snake? That’s what Farmers.io is - your tractor has crates attached to the back of it, gaining more and more crops as you drive over them. Your goal is to be the biggest snake-tractor, destroying other tractors and dominating the farm. You are able to get other tractors to knock into your tail, destroying them.
Top Farm is a farming game where you are building up your farm away from the city, inviting over neighbours, building machines, harvesting and growing, as well as doing everything else you’d do on a farm. The characters in the game are designed to be lovable and there are lots of quests using many vehicles, which means your crops can end up all over the world.
Another exotic farming game, you will be looking to earn as much as possible while upgrading your farm and growing your town in Funky Bay. This game also has treasures that you can find through pirates and mining for resources within the world around you. There are quests that you can fulfil and plenty of crops to harvest!
Superheroes seem to need help too, and their current mission is Farming! Superfarmers is a farming game where you are helping superheroes run a well-oiled farm, producing crops, taking care of animals and fulfilling requests along the way. As it turns out, superheroes are just lazy celebrities, so you might be doing more work than you though.
Let’s Farm sees you planting crops, taking care of animals, meeting your neighbors and generally growing your farm to be the best it can be. There are quests you can take on, you can sell your crops for more money and continue to invest in your farm in hopes of making it the best farm that you can!
Graveyard Keeper feels like a dark version of Stardew Valley, which is why it’s perfect for closing off this list. Instead of growing crops or taking care of animals, you are creating a grave, selling mystery meat, and generally trying to keep the dark forces at bay, but the gameplay is that of a farming game, which makes for a pretty interesting combination!
