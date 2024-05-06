Monolith, Animation Arts' award-winning point-and-click, is coming to mobile later this year

The announcement comes off the back of some serious award-wins

Monolith, the point-and-click adventure game from Animation Arts, is coming to mobile

In an announcement celebrating six months since their PC release, a broad date was given

We can expect Monolith to arrive sometime in the latter half of 2024

Monolith, the new spin on the classic point-and-click adventure game from Animation Arts, is set to make the jump to mobile it has been announced. In a recent Facebook post celebrating six months since the game's release to Steam, the studio behind the sci-fi puzzler said that a release for iOS and Android was in the works for the second half of the year.

Set in the far future, you play as Tessa, an explorer working for the Intergalactic Mining Corporation who ends up stranded on a distant planet. While you search for a way to escape, you'll solve puzzles and experience a story that delves into both the background of Tess and the mysterious planet she finds herself on

With a 3D character over pre-rendered backgrounds and a classic point-and-click style of gameplay, Monolith is an obvious throwback to an era of late 90s and mid-2000s puzzlers. While it only boasts 7-9 hours of playtime, according to the developers, Monolith looks as if it can deliver in that time.

Again, we're always glad to see more games make the jump to mobile and open themselves up to the massive audience this platform boasts. We're especially interested in the definite throwback nature of this game, as it's not often you see 'retro' used for more recent genres like point-and-clicks. At the moment a definite date, or store page, isn't up, but given how close the end of this half of the year is we assume it would come in the latter part of 2024.

