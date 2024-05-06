Oaken is a turn-based tactical roguelike making the jump from console to mobile

Out now for iOS and Android

Oaken is a new strategy roguelike available now for iOS and Android

First released for Switch and Playstation you can now play it in the palm of your hand

Experience challenging strategy and a charming, mystical world to explore

Oaken is a brand-new turn-based roguelike strategy game available now for iOS and Android. Coming from GoblinzPublishing and developer Laki Studio, Oaken had previously released for Switch, PlayStation and Steam, and has now finally made the jump to iOS and Android.

Oaken is innovative in mixing roguelike strategy, RPG storytelling and deck-builders alongside a rather cute but grim world. While we've seen other games mix RPG and roguelike, like the upcoming Ash of Gods: Redemption, it's still not a common thing to see. In Oaken you must duke it out on a hex-based grid, using deckbuilding mechanics to upgrade and prepare your units for battle.

It's not just combat either as you'll get the chance to experience the world and find out more about the universe of Oaken, deciding who you want to throw your lot in with and the consequences which come with it.

As always we're excited to see games make the jump from console to mobile, and it seems we've had a glut of them so far this year. No surprise because, as we're always eager to say, mobile is the biggest platform out there, and while premium titles aren't typically thought of as being succesful we expect that Oaken is going to appeal to those who enjoy hardcore strategy alongside a decidedly cutesy, unusual world.

