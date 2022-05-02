Farmville 3 codes for free tokens, gems and a variety of other items (May 2022)
Do you need help to grow and maintain your farm? In this article, you will find all the currently available FarmVille 3 codes that will let you claim some freebies, including Rubies, Character Stickers and Buddy Tokens.
If you ever wanted to have a virtual farm of your own, you can fulfil your wish by playing FarmVille 3. it's a mobile farming game with a variety of animal species. The ultimate aim is to expand it from scratch and earn a profit by selling the goods you produce.
Apart from farming skills, you will also showcase your management talent, by becoming a dealer of dairy products after reaching a certain level. From there, you will trade goods with other farmers and aim to increase your revenue.
List of active Farmville 3 codes
- SEASONSGREETINGS - 1 Garden Gnome
- READYFOR2022 - 2x Emeralds
- merryfarmer - 3x Katie Stickers
- nala - 3x Marie Stickers, 3x Chad Stickers, 1x Gold Exotic Token
- Happyholidays - 3x Carlos Stickers
- lovefarmville - Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers
- welcomefv
- lovefv3
- welcomehome
- HELLOFARMVILLE
- tropicescape - Tropic escape legend decoration
- countryescape - Country escape legend decoration
- lovefarmville3 - Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers
- welcomefv3 - Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers
- farmvillelaunch - 50 gems
- farmvillelivestream - 5 rubies
- katie - 2x flower barrels
- chad - 3x Chad farmhand character stickers
- buddy - 1x exotic animal token
- marie - 3x Marie farmhand character stickers
How to redeem FarmVille 3 codes?Follow the steps below to easily claim the freebies:
- First off, launch FarmVille 3
- Locate the gear button that opens the game’s Settings tab
- Click on the Redeem Codes button
- Copy a FarmVille 3 code from the list above and paste it inside the box
- Hit enter to redeem it successfully
How to find more codes for Farmville 3?To get more FarmVille 3 codes, make sure you visit and bookmark our page as we regularly keep the list of codes up to date. You can also follow the game’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts as the developers send out new codes whenever there’s a new update or an upcoming event.
