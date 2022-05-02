Farmville 3 codes for free tokens, gems and a variety of other items (May 2022)

Did we mention that you can get decorations by redeeming the Farmville 3 codes?

: May 2nd, 2022 - Checked for new FV3 code

Do you need help to grow and maintain your farm? In this article, you will find all the currently available FarmVille 3 codes that will let you claim some freebies, including Rubies, Character Stickers and Buddy Tokens.

If you ever wanted to have a virtual farm of your own, you can fulfil your wish by playing FarmVille 3. it's a mobile farming game with a variety of animal species. The ultimate aim is to expand it from scratch and earn a profit by selling the goods you produce.

Apart from farming skills, you will also showcase your management talent, by becoming a dealer of dairy products after reaching a certain level. From there, you will trade goods with other farmers and aim to increase your revenue.

List of active Farmville 3 codes

SEASONSGREETINGS - 1 Garden Gnome



- 1 Garden Gnome READYFOR2022 - 2x Emeralds

- 2x Emeralds merryfarmer - 3x Katie Stickers

- 3x Katie Stickers nala - 3x Marie Stickers, 3x Chad Stickers, 1x Gold Exotic Token



3x Marie Stickers, 3x Chad Stickers, 1x Gold Exotic Token Happyholidays - 3x Carlos Stickers



- 3x Carlos Stickers lovefarmville - Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers

- Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers welcomefv

lovefv3

welcomehome

HELLOFARMVILLE

tropicescape - Tropic escape legend decoration

- Tropic escape legend decoration countryescape - Country escape legend decoration

- Country escape legend decoration lovefarmville3 - Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers

- Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers welcomefv3 - Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers

- Exotic pet token and farmhand stickers farmvillelaunch - 50 gems

- 50 gems farmvillelivestream - 5 rubies

- 5 rubies katie - 2x flower barrels

- 2x flower barrels chad - 3x Chad farmhand character stickers

- 3x Chad farmhand character stickers buddy - 1x exotic animal token

- 1x exotic animal token marie - 3x Marie farmhand character stickers

How to redeem FarmVille 3 codes?

First off, launch FarmVille 3

Locate the gear button that opens the game’s Settings tab

Click on the Redeem Codes button

Copy a FarmVille 3 code from the list above and paste it inside the box

Hit enter to redeem it successfully

Follow the steps below to easily claim the freebies:

How to find more codes for Farmville 3?