Hugo Boss expands their Planet Hugo Roblox experience

This time, it's all F1

Hugo Boss' Planet Hugo Roblox experience is set to see an expansion

In celebration of the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024, players can explore new collectibles and more

A partnership with Formula Apex Racing will also see a new Hugo Boss-themed track

Hugo Boss, the clothing brand, is set to expand its Roblox experience, Planet Hugo, with an all-new addition in celebration of the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024. During the event itself, Hugo Boss opened a real-life Hugo Garage combining fashion and the high-octane world of F1 racing, now they look set to translate it into the virtual world.

Naturally, this expansion comes with new digital wearables, an opportunity to view a digital recreation of the Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 car, with whom Hugo Boss have a collaboration, and a partnership with Formula Apex Racing, a popular motorsports experience, which will see an exclusive Hugo Boss-themed track added.

In any case, we've speculated before about exactly how successful a brand like Hugo Boss can be in Roblox. But if this latest expansion is any indication it seems they're not shy about expanding Planet Hugo. We're seeing an increased focus on wearables, collectibles and more, which is sure to bring in plenty of players looking to expand their digital wardrobe.

But at the same time, we do question who exactly this is for. After all, we don't think Roblox's largely young audience is a big market for Hugo Boss' premium fashion lines. Then again, no publicity is bad publicity, and getting their name out there via one of the biggest digital gaming platforms for console, PC and mobile probably isn't as strange a choice as we might make it out to be.

