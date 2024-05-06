Civilization VI's iOS launch issues with 17.4 fixed in latest update

Don't worry, Aspyr were on it!

A launch issue that prevented players on iOS 17.4 from launching the 4x strategy game Civilization VI has been fixed. While it comes a little while after the last update around testing back in mid-April, as of May 2nd an update was released that Aspyr say should fix the issue for users who weren't able to get into the game. So, if you were laying off Civilization VI until this was fixed, now's the time to jump back in.

A bit of a contentious entry in the Civilization series, Civ VI was often thought of as being a step down from the heights of fan-favourite Civilization V. However, likely thanks to constant expansions and being one of the newest in terms of quality-of-life features, the game has risen in many people's estimations. It's also one of the few Civ games actively available on mobile nowadays, meaning an even bigger audience gets to play.

Still, while it's good to see Civ VI getting a fix, some fans may be a bit irked that it took almost a month for it to be sorted. Sadly, for many PC-first games it can be difficult to maintain them to an acceptable standard, and given all the moving parts without a massive team getting fixes out can take a while. We're fortunate that Aspyr did get around to sorting out Civ VI, rather than letting it languish like some games sadly have in the past.

