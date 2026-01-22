Arknights: Endfield launches on iOS and Android with 135 free pulls and a truckload of content

Light the path beyond

Arknights: Endfield launches with full cross-platform progression

The RPG expands the Arknights universe with open exploration and base-building

Launch celebrations include sign-in bonuses and milestone rewards

It took two years, but we don’t have to wait any longer. Arknights: Endfield is now live across PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile, and all that anticipation has finally paid off. Everyone here at PG Towers has been circling this release for a while, and now that it’s playable, it’s hard not to see why Gryphline took its time.

Endfield doesn’t just feel like a bigger Arknights. It’s a side-step into completely different territory. Talos-II is wide, harsh, and industrial in a way that immediately sets it apart from the original’s more confined battlefields. You’re not just dropping into stages anymore. You're carving your path through the wilderness as you try to bend an entire frontier to your will.

Combat carries the same DNA, but has since evolved. Squads of four Operators move and act together, with positioning, timing, and elemental synergies doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Then there’s the Automated Industrial Complex, which might become the thing people talk about most. You’ll be building production lines, routing powers, and watching your networks hum along, which gives Endfield a very different vibe.

If after reading all that, you're feeling a bit overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Endfield throws a lot at you early on, which is why our growing library of Operator guides is worth bookmarking. From Wulfgard and Chen Qianyu to Yvonne, Da Pan, Ember, and beyond, we’ve broken down strengths, weaknesses, optimal weapons, and gear setups to help you make sense of who’s worth investing in and why.

Launch celebrations are generous too, with around 135 free pulls available through sign-ins and milestone rewards. Arknights: Endfield is out now on iOS and Android, and if this is any indication of where the series is heading, it’s a fascinating direction.

If you’re just getting started, our beginner tips and early-game guides will help smooth out those first few hours on Talos-II.