Arknights: Endfield passes 35 million pre-registrations as launch trailers drop

Arknights: Endfield has surpassed 35 million pre-registrations ahead of its global launch

Two new trailers were unveiled, including a cinematic release trailer and a gameplay-focused one

The upcoming RPG expands the Arknights universe with real-time combat and large-scale exploration

Launch week is always a little chaotic, but Arknights: Endfield seems more than happy to lean into that energy. Ahead of its January 22nd global release, Gryphline has dropped not one but two new trailers during its latest developer livestream, giving fans a cinematic send-off before Talos-II finally opens its doors.

The first is the official release trailer, which goes big on mood and spectacle. It’s all sweeping shots, high-stakes animation, and an original anthem, We Are Empire, courtesy of Starset. Alongside it comes the ‘New Horizons’ gameplay trailer, which is arguably the more revealing of the two. This is where you really get a feel for Talos-II’s industrial sprawl, its combat encounters, and the way Operators slot into real-time squad-based fights.

The timing isn’t accidental either. With more than 35 million pre-registrations already locked in, Endfield is heading into launch with serious momentum. Gryphline has confirmed that all milestone rewards and livestream gifts will be waiting for everyone on day one, which should make that first login feel suitably celebratory.

Narratively, Endfield shifts focus to the Endministrator, or Endmin, a long-dormant figure tasked with leading Endfield Industries from the orbital vessel OMV Dijiang. Down on Talos-II, that means managing sprawling Automated Industrial Complexes, fending off raider factions, and slowly piecing together the mystery behind the ominously named Zeroth Directive.

If you want a deeper dive into how all of this came together, we recently spoke to producer Light Zhong about Endfield’s direction and design choices, which is well worth a read. And for a more hands-on perspective, Iwan’s preview breaks down how it actually feels to play.

With launch just days away, it’s safe to say excitement levels at PG Towers are pretty high. Two trailers, a massive pre-registration count, and a confident push into new territory – Arknights: Endfield is shaping up to be one of the more interesting releases of the month.