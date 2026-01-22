Tower of God: New World celebrates 2.5th anniversary with Soo-oh and major in-game events

A generous celebration

New SSR+ Teammate [Fortune Teller Witch] Soo-oh joins the roster

2.5th anniversary events include nonstop SSR+ summons and bonuses

New systems like Revolution Pot and Shinsu Core also added

Time has a funny way of sneaking up on live-service games. One minute you’re learning the basics, the next you’re being handed anniversary rewards and wondering where the months went. Tower of God: New World has hit that moment now, celebrating 2.5 years with an update that brings new characters, events, and systems designed to shake up long-term progression.

The focal point is a new Teammate, [Fortune Teller Witch] Soo-oh, a Blue Element support who slots neatly into teams built around synergy rather than brute force. As the guide and partner of FUG elder Khel Hellam, she’s very much a strategist-first kind of unit. Her kit revolves around boosting allies’ attack using songpyeon and the Blue Jade Fish, with bonuses that scale when she’s paired with other Blue Element characters.

To make sure you actually get your hands on her, Netmarble is running a full suite of Soo-oh release events through February 4th. That includes Special Summons, Check-In rewards, Boost Missions, and TapTap Plus, all offering chances to pick up SSR+ Soo-oh, Suspendiums, and other useful resources along the way.

The wider 2.5th anniversary celebration is just as packed. The Anniversary Festival runs until February 18th and hands out daily mission rewards, with up to 900 Nonstop SSR+ tickets on the table if you stay consistent.

There’s also a dedicated Nonstop SSR+ Summon running until February 4th, letting you target specific high-tier Teammates and push their Limit Breaks further. A separate anniversary check-in event rounds things out, offering up to 28 Teammates simply for logging in.

On the systems side, this update introduces the new Revolution Pot, which ramps up rewards as you clear Areas and increase pressure levels, alongside a fresh growth system called Shinsu Core. Built around three core components, it’s designed to fine-tune offensive and defensive setups depending on the fight.

So if you’re unsure which teammates are actually worth building around, our Tower of God: New World tier list can help you make the most of the anniversary haul.