Top 15 best survival games for Android phones and tablets
The point of survival games is literally in the genre; to survive. Often that means you are thrown in a new place, with little or nothing to start with. You will need to survive, meet basic needs, craft, and ensure your own safety. There are several different types of popular survival games, from zombie survivals to dinosaur survivals. Some survival games just take place during the end of the world, while others take place on strange islands that you might be able to stumble upon one day. Let’s get into the 15 best survival games for Android where you'll hopefully find one you really love.
1
ARK: Survival Evolved
Ark is a survival adventure game with city-building elements thrown in. You find yourself on an island full of large dinosaurs. You will need to build up a base, gather resources, tame dinosaurs and fight off baddies who roam the land. This Android survival game starts you off with nothing, which is quite harsh in the genre, forcing you to gather everything you need to survive. You are able to play with your friends, which can make it a bit easier to survive. The graphics in Ark are pretty high resolution, which can really make for a better game too.
2
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition is probably one of my personal favorite survival games. You are left, alone, in the wilderness on a mysterious world. You must explore, gather resources, build various tools to help you, and survive each night. As the night-time falls, the world becomes dark and you will start to go mad if you do not hang out in the light. There are lots of dangers, strange creatures, and even seasons to deal with! You can eventually find your way out of this world and back home, as long as you Don’t Starve first.
3
Crashlands
Playing as an intergalactic trucker who has been stranded on an alien planet, Crashlands is a really fun survival game where you need to build a base, deliver lost packages, fight baddies and save the entire world - if you can. There is just so much content in this game - with over 500 different items to crat, creatures to fight and tame, and resources collected. It’s all about hunting, collecting, building and crafting - and is just fun to master.
4
Minecraft - Pocket Edition
Minecraft is a very popular game, but does fit under the survival games title. If you haven’t heard of Minecraft, it’s a building and crafting, open world game where you can travel around, explore biomes and collect various items to craft into more items. In survival mode, you have to eat food and watch out for dangerous mobs to survive. Night time is dangerous, and needs to be watched. You can create portals to other worlds, to gather even more resources and build up your world. It’s a wildly fun title!
Minecraft also lets players express their creativity. I mean, you can take a look at these house designs and Minecraft castles that will absolutely blow your mind.
5
Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead
Cataclysm is a really interesting survival game, as it’s open-source, with loads of people all creating and editing the it. You start off in the randomly generated world with nothing and need to survive. Much like other survival games, there are items to collect, things to craft, and monsters to take on. The graphics are quite retro looking, but don’t let that cause you to count this one out. The amount of updates, tweaks and man-power that’s gone into Cataclysm makes for a great game.
6
Terraria
Terraria is very similar, in a lot of ways, to Minecraft. It's 2D, where you can collect items, fight strange monsters, mine deeper and deeper into the world, and craft things! There is a lot of biomes to explore, local and online multiplayer, and lots of different modes that can make this survival game far more challenging. The monsters are quite diverse and interesting, especially in their attacks, which is one of my favorite aspects of the game.
7
Last Day on Earth: Survival
We wouldn’t have Android survival games list without surviving after the apocalypse. There has been an infectious outbreak and the world is filled with zombies in Last Day on Earth: Survival. You need to keep yourself alive, along with helping other survivors. You can collect resources, gather needed requirements like food and water, and create weapons to kill off hordes of zombies. When the threat is zombies and your general needs, you will need to stay focused to survive. This game has also made it to the list of best iOS survival games, which says a lot about it.
8
Survival Island: EVO 2
Survival Island: EVO 2 has you estranged on an island, out in the middle of nowhere. You will need to find food, craft very basic tools, build a shelter and try to survive this mysterious island. Exploring can reveal treasures, which can be useful for your long-term life there. However, there are also enemies to fight, needs to be met, and a lot of the island to explore.
9
Day R Survival
Taking place during the Soviet Union in the 80s, you need to survive after a nuclear power plant apocalypse. Day R Survival - Apocalypse has hunger and radiation, as well as dangerous mutant creatures all looking to kill you. There are tons of locations to explore, to find items, as well as lots of resources and crafting. This game has a large mission and quest system, to keep you busy and focused when you are surviving.
10
Grim Soul: Survival
Labeled as a more hardcore Android survival game, Grim Soul is a very popular title in the genre. You will be surviving in a crew and dark land, full of enemies. You can build a fortress and then defend it, keeping you and any players you want to play with alive. There are lots of chat options that allow you to work with people around the globe, so you can take on this challenge with some friends.
11
This War of Mine
A survival game that feels really moody, This War of Mine is a shelter management and survival game with a lot of focus on story. There are tons of different characters with their own reasons to survive. There is always a lack of food, medicine, and the danger of outsiders looking to loot whatever you have. A day and night cycle makes this more challenging, as you will need to manage your time.
12
The Escapists 2
The Escapists 2 is a strategy survival game with a lot going on. You start off by playing convicted felons, living in a prison. However, your real goal is to escape prison and survive without being locked up in cells. You can plan your escape, craft items, take along some of your friends, and then slowly make your escape. You will need to manage escaping with actually surviving in the prison - skipping meals and not being present in the jail will cause suspicion, which will get you caught before you are even out of there.
13
LifeAfter
Another zombie focused survival game, LifeAfter has some pretty impressive graphics, to keep you impressed. There are lots of areas to explore and items to find that might be useful to survive, but there are also tons of monsters looking to destroy you. You can find camps to live in, build your own, and even help other survivors if you’d like. There is a big blend of sandbox and survival in this game, which makes it unique.
14
The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands
In The Bondfire, you are looking to build a shelter in a snowy, harsh landscape. There are management aspects in The Bondfire, with workers to control, resources to find and constructions that need to be built up so that you can last. Along with the horrible weather, you will also need to survive against monsters who see you as food. It’s a more casual experience, but still feels much like a survival game.
15
Radiation City
Radiation City is an Android survival game that doesn’t focus too much on survival. Taking place in the city of Pripyat, 40 years after the Chernobyl disaster, you are surviving in a world full of zombies and mutants, while looking to find your partner who is missing. The story will pull you in and keep you exploring, while you try to survive. There are different checkpoints, various preparing and planning aspects to the game, and a lot of surviving.