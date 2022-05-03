Minecraft is a very popular game, but does fit under the survival games title. If you haven’t heard of Minecraft, it’s a building and crafting, open world game where you can travel around, explore biomes and collect various items to craft into more items. In survival mode, you have to eat food and watch out for dangerous mobs to survive. Night time is dangerous, and needs to be watched. You can create portals to other worlds, to gather even more resources and build up your world. It’s a wildly fun title!

Minecraft also lets players express their creativity. I mean, you can take a look at these house designs and Minecraft castles that will absolutely blow your mind.